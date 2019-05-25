Beaches Packed For Fun Memorial Day Weekend

Summer Water SafetyCBS2's Andrea Grymes and Cindy Hsu sit down with Gillian Graves to talk about water safety tips for children this summer.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/25 Saturday ForecastVanessa Murdock reports. Expect bright skies over the city warming up to the mid-70s today. There's a storm risk overnight, with temperatures warming up Sunday morning into the day.

10 hours ago

Suspect In Stable Condition After Being Shot By Police In QueensPolice say they spotted a woman acting erratically around 10 p.m. Friday night in front of a car wash at Jamaica Avenue and 212th Street. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

12 hours ago

Unofficial Start Of Summer Arrives At Area BeachesThis long holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer beach season, and while some areas were closed last year to make repairs after Superstorm Sandy, those hot spots are now open again. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 24 at 11 p.m.

21 hours ago

Autistic Man Missing In ManhattanPolice are looking for a missing man with autism who was last seen in Lower Manhattan.

21 hours ago

Police-Involved Shooting In QueensThe NYPD says a woman with a knife was shot by officers in Queens.

21 hours ago

Transit Troubles During Memorial Day Travel RushThere were long delays on Metro North and LIRR trains during the busy holiday weekend rush.

21 hours ago

Memorial Day Weekend Kicks Off Across Tri-StateCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the Memorial Day weekend plans of vacationers all around the Tri-state area.

21 hours ago

More Debris Falls From Subway Tracks, Smashes Car WindowMore falling debris has smashed a car window underneath the Bronx subway tracks. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

1 day ago

Summer Means 'All Access' To New York Hot SpotsCBS2's Dick Brennan has the details on which New York attractions may be easier to get to now that summer has arrived.

1 day ago

Dog Rescued From East River By NYPDCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on a dog who was rescued from the East River by the NYPD's harbor unit.

1 day ago

Rep. Jerry Nadler Falls Ill During Press ConferenceDuring an event with Bill de Blasio, Congressman Jerry Nadler had a medical incident later blamed on dehydration.

1 day ago

Speed Camera Expansion In NYCCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on New York City's expansion of the speed camera program in all school zones.

1 day ago

New York Suburbs Prepare For Memorial Day CelebrationsCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the preparations for a busy Memorial Day weekend in New York's suburban communities.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 Memorial Day Weekend Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 24 at 5 p.m.

1 day ago

Remembering The True Meaning Of Memorial DayCBS2's Steve Overmyer talks to servicemen and women about the importance of Memorial Day and the true meaning of the holiday.

1 day ago

Warnings Against Homemade SunscreenCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the dangers of trying to make your own homemade sunscreen.

1 day ago

New Jersey Rest Stops Under ConstructionCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on New Jersey's rest stop renovations as many drivers are left looking for bathrooms during the holiday weekend.

1 day ago

Missing Man With Autism Reported In ManhattanPolice are searching for a missing 21-year-old with autism who last seen in Lower Manhattan.

1 day ago