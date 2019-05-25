Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations Kick Off

New York Weather: CBS2 5/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for May 25 at 11 p.m.
Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations Kick OffCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on the kickoff to the Memorial Day weekend around the Tri-state area.
The Special Bond Between Fathers, Sons, And BaseballCBS2's Steve Overmyer sits down with author Mark Rosenman to talk about his new book, "Glove Story: Fathers, Sons, and the American Pastime"
Jones Beach Air Show Wows The CrowdThe annual Jones Beach Air Show dazzled the crowd on Memorial Day weekend. TV 10/55's Tara Jakeway reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/25 Weekend ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for May 25 at 6 p.m.
Rockaway Beach ReopensCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the reopening of an 11-block stretch of Rockaway Beach, just in time for summer.
Daycare Owner Charged With Sex AbuseA daycare owner in Suffolk County has been charged with sex abuse against a seven-year-old girl.
9 Shot Outside Bar In TrentonNine people were shot by a gunman in New Jersey while outside a local bar.
Police: Body Found Was Likely Killed By MS-13Police on Long Island believe human remains found in Massapequa like belong to a victim of the MS-13 gang.