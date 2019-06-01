Gideon Glick is nominated for a Tony award for playing "Dill" in the acclaimed Broadway play "To Kill a Mockingbird". It's Glick's first nomination and he talked to CBS2's Dave Carlin about the recognition, the importance of the play and advice to young performers.
Tony Awards 2019: Gideon Glick Nominated For 'To Kill a Mockingbird'
