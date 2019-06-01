Time Out Market Opens In BrooklynCBS2's Ali Bauman tours Brooklyn's newest food court, Time Out Market.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Film Festival Starts FridayThe Brooklyn Film Festival is getting underway and will run through June 9.

7 hours ago

Refs Quitting As Parents Keep Behaving BadlyCBS2's Steve Overmyer has the latest on the school referee shortage as parents continue to act out at their children's games.

7 hours ago

City Parking Garage Rates Set To SkyrocketCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest the Department of Transportation's announcement it will raise the monthly rates on parking garages by hundreds of dollars.

8 hours ago

De Blasio Slammed For Skipping 9/11 Memorial CeremonyBill de Blasio is being slammed by the public for skipping a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial to honor first responders. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

8 hours ago

Police: Driver Slammed Into Squad Car On PurposeA suspect in New Jersey has been arrested after driving down the wrong side of the street to strike a police car in Newark.

8 hours ago

Search For Missing Mother Now A Homicide InvestigationCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the search for Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen a week ago.

8 hours ago

Local Hero Saves Newborn FawnCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on a Long Island man who saved the life of a newborn fawn in Suffolk County.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/31 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 31 at 5 p.m.

8 hours ago

Saving Young Adults From Sudden Cardiac ArrestCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the dangers of sudden cardiac arrest and what can be done to prevent it in younger patients.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Towns Launch Plastic Bag BanThree New Jersey towns are banning the use of plastic bags.

8 hours ago

Multiple People Hurt In Virginia Beach ShootingPolice are responding to an active shooter situation in Virginia Beach.

8 hours ago

The Dig: Israeli Bakery Serves Up Treats In NYCCBSN New York's Elle McLogan takes you to an Israeli bakery in Manhattan serving up delicious treats in the latest episode of The Dig.

8 hours ago

Pride Flag Flies Over New Jersey Community For First TimeThe Town of Lyndhurst unveiled a public display of LGBT support for the first time in its history. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

8 hours ago

WPLJ Signing Off The RadioMusic Station WPLJ is signing off the airwaves on Friday.

8 hours ago

Cardi B To Face Grand Jury Over Queens BrawlRapper Cardi B is set to face a grand jury over her role in a strip club brawl in 2018.

8 hours ago

MTA Rolls Out OMNY Payment SystemCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the newest way to pay in the MTA subway system.

8 hours ago

Cop Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Enters Not Guilty PleaValerie Cincinelli, a 34-year-old decorated NYPD officer accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband and a child, was formally charged in federal court in Central Islip on Friday. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

New Jersey School Bus Company RaidedNew Jersey authorities arrested several school bus company employees after a raid found open warrants and improper licenses to drive children.

8 hours ago

Route 1 And I-95 To Close For ConstructionDrivers in Connecticut taking Route 1 And I-95 are being told to avoid the area this weekend due to construction.

9 hours ago