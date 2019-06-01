Page Not Found
Sorry! The video is no longer available.
You can use the search bar to look for the page you wanted to find or contact us to report any issues you may have encountered.
You can use the search bar to look for the page you wanted to find or contact us to report any issues you may have encountered.
or Contact Us
Latest Videos
Child Seriously Hurt After Getting Hit By Ambulance In East HarlemA child was seriously injured after getting hit by an ambulance in East Harlem on Saturday afternoon. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
New York Weather: 6/1 Evening ForecastSaturday cools off to the low 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms returning Sunday and temperatures going into the upper 70s. CBS2's John Marshall reports.
Brooklyn Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading ProgramWith summer vacation just weeks away, the Brooklyn public library is kicking off its annual summer reading program. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Purdue Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of ChickenThe recall affects chicken under the “Perdue Simply Smart Organics" and "Chef Quick" labels. The company says the products could be contaminated with pieces of bone. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Local Firefighter Arrested In Connection To House Fire In BrentwoodThe fire that destroyed the majority of a small home at 152 Sherman Street in Brentwood, Long Island, is now being treated as a case of arson. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On NJ BeachA small single engine plane had to make an emergency landing on a beach in Ocean City on Saturday. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of the 49th Street beach. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.