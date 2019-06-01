John Marshall reports. Overnight cools off to the low 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms returning Sunday and temperatures going into the upper 70s.
New York Weather: 6/1 Evening Forecast
Amid Start Of Pride Month, Rainbow Flags Burned Outside Harlem Gay BarPolice responded to a bar in Harlem on reports two rainbow flags were set on fire, just before the start of Pride Month. Police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Child Seriously Injured After Getting Hit By Ambulance In East HarlemA child was seriously injured after getting hit by an ambulance in East Harlem on Saturday afternoon. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Raping Woman Who Jumped From Window To EscapeA 29-year-old woman escaped a 6-hour-long rape in Queens by jumping from the window of her attacker’s home in Queens, and police are looking for help locating alleged suspect Michael Hosang. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Brandon Jacobs Joins Steve Overmyer On Sports DeskFor the third straight year Landon Collins and Brandon Jacobs are hosting a celebrity softball game in Pomona, New York, next Saturday. Jacobs joined Steve Overmyer to explain why this event has become so popular.
Grandmother Becomes Class Co-Valedictorian, Realizes Dream Of College DiplomaDorotea Levy de Szekely - a 68-year-old wife, mother and grandmother - walked across the stage this week to get her college diploma. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Street Named After Late NYPD Chief Of Detectives William AlleeThe corner of Bascom Place and Collfield Avenue is now named after former chief of detectives William Allee. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Police Seek Suspects Who Chased Man Into Queens 7 Eleven, Beat And Stabbed HimPolice are looking for several suspects accused of a vicious assault at a Queens 7-Eleven. The NYPD says a group of men chased a 25-year-old victim into the store on 30th Avenue in Astoria last week. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Brooklyn Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading ProgramWith summer vacation just weeks away, the Brooklyn public library is kicking off its annual summer reading program. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Purdue Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of ChickenThe recall affects chicken under the “Perdue Simply Smart Organics" and "Chef Quick" labels. The company says the products could be contaminated with pieces of bone. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Local Firefighter Arrested In Connection To House Fire In BrentwoodThe fire that destroyed the majority of a small home at 152 Sherman Street in Brentwood, Long Island, is now being treated as a case of arson. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On NJ BeachA small single engine plane had to make an emergency landing on a beach in Ocean City on Saturday. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of the 49th Street beach. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Building Collapses In The BronxDozens of Bronx residents have been evacuated from their homes after a partial building collapse. The FDNY and Department of Buildings are on the scene at 1406 Prospect Avenue in the Charlotte Gardens section of the borough. CBS2's Matt Kozar reports.
Virginia Beach Mourns Death Of 12 People In ShootingVigils are planned Saturday for the victims of the deadly shooting in Virginia Beach where 12 people died after police say a city employee opened fire yesterday inside a municipal center. CBS News' Katherine Johnson reports.
CBS2's Mary Calvi Helps Kick Off Westchester Magazine 9th Annual Wine And Food FestivalWestchester Magazine's 9th annual Wine and Food Festival kicks off this week.
New York Weather: 6/1 CBS2 Morning Weather ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.
Man Shot Dead In BushwickNeighbors say they were jolted awake by the gunfire.
Police Seek Suspects Who Chased Man Into Queens 7 Eleven, Beat And Stabbed HimOne of the men repeatedly struck the victim with a liquor bottle. The bottle broke, and the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, chest, and arm.
Long Island Man Accused Of Rental ScamAleandro Claudio, 59, was arrested at his Brentwood home Friday night.
Rainbow Flags Burned At Gay Bar In HarlemPolice are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.
Commuter Alert: Construction Project In Stamford, Conn. Snarls I-95Drivers should expect long delays over the next two weekends because of a bridge replacement project that will force traffic off the highway at Exit 9 in both directions.
Video: Gunman Opens Fire In Laurelton, QueensDramatic new video shows the man police are searching for after he opened fire Thursday night in Queens.