Dozen Families Out Of Homes After Partial Collapse Of Vacant Building In The BronxEverything from the windows to the fire escape slid off a 3-story residential building into the back yard of another building where children play. CBS2's Matt Kozar report.

11 hours ago

Police Seek Suspects Who Chased Man Into Queens 7 Eleven, Beat And Stabbed HimPolice are looking for several suspects accused of a vicious assault at a Queens 7-Eleven. The NYPD says a group of men chased a 25-year-old victim into the store on 30th Avenue in Astoria last week. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

12 hours ago

Child Seriously Hurt After Getting Hit By Ambulance In East HarlemA child was seriously injured after getting hit by an ambulance in East Harlem on Saturday afternoon. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/1 Evening ForecastSaturday cools off to the low 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms returning Sunday and temperatures going into the upper 70s. CBS2's John Marshall reports.

15 hours ago

Brooklyn Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading ProgramWith summer vacation just weeks away, the Brooklyn public library is kicking off its annual summer reading program. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

15 hours ago

Purdue Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of ChickenThe recall affects chicken under the “Perdue Simply Smart Organics" and "Chef Quick" labels. The company says the products could be contaminated with pieces of bone. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

15 hours ago

Local Firefighter Arrested In Connection To House Fire In BrentwoodThe fire that destroyed the majority of a small home at 152 Sherman Street in Brentwood, Long Island, is now being treated as a case of arson. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

15 hours ago

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On NJ BeachA small single engine plane had to make an emergency landing on a beach in Ocean City on Saturday. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of the 49th Street beach. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

15 hours ago

Rainbow Flags Burned At Gay Bar In HarlemPolice responded to a bar in Harlem on reports two Rainbow flags were set on fire, just before the start of Pride Month. Police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

15 hours ago

Building Collapses In The BronxDozens of Bronx residents have been evacuated from their homes after a partial building collapse. The FDNY and Department of Buildings are on the scene at 1406 Prospect Avenue in the Charlotte Gardens section of the borough. CBS2's Matt Kozar reports.

15 hours ago

Virginia Beach Mourns Death Of 12 People In ShootingVigils are planned Saturday for the victims of the deadly shooting in Virginia Beach where 12 people died after police say a city employee opened fire yesterday inside a municipal center. CBS News' Katherine Johnson reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/1 Evening ForecastSaturday cools off to the low 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms returning Sunday and temperatures going into the upper 70s. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

15 hours ago

Vacant Building Partially Collapses In The BronxA total of six neighboring buildings have been evacuated by first responders as a precaution after the building at 1406 Prospect Avenue partially collapsed. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

16 hours ago

CBS2's Mary Calvi Helps Kick Off Westchester Magazine 9th Annual Wine And Food FestivalWestchester Magazine's 9th annual Wine and Food Festival kicks off this week.

22 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/1 CBS2 Morning Weather ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.

23 hours ago

Man Shot Dead In BushwickNeighbors say they were jolted awake by the gunfire.

23 hours ago

Police Seek Suspects Who Chased Man Into Queens 7 Eleven, Beat And Stabbed HimOne of the men repeatedly struck the victim with a liquor bottle. The bottle broke, and the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, chest, and arm.

23 hours ago

Long Island Man Accused Of Rental ScamAleandro Claudio, 59, was arrested at his Brentwood home Friday night.

23 hours ago

Rainbow Flags Burned At Gay Bar In HarlemPolice are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.

1 day ago

Commuter Alert: Construction Project In Stamford, Conn. Snarls I-95Drivers should expect long delays over the next two weekends because of a bridge replacement project that will force traffic off the highway at Exit 9 in both directions.

1 day ago