NY Carnival Worker Accused Of Inappropriately Touching 7-Year-Old GirlA carnival worker allegedly inappropriately touched a child at a New York mall Wednesday evening. Matt Yurus reports.

NYPD Pride Month Security BriefingNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill began Pride Month with an apology for the actions that started the Stonewall riots 50 years ago.

Jets’ Darnold Enters Second NFL Season With Room To GrowSam Darnold recently made a mistake that drew the ire of Adam Gase. It was the first time the New York Jets coach raised his voice at his young quarterback. Matt Yurus reports.

Rutgers University Helping Area Farmers As Strawberry Season Kicks OffIt's pick-your-own-strawberries season in New Jersey, and students and professors at Rutgers University are helping local farmers determine the best varieties to grow; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Bacon, Beer And Battle Of The BandsTime Out New York's Will Gleason shares this weekend's happenings including the Potions and Planting Tea Party, the Bacon and Beer Classic and the Intrepid Battle of the Big Bands.

Officials Update On Death Of Cadet Killed, Nearly 2 Dozen Injured In West Point AccidentOne cadet was killed and nearly two dozen others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over at West Point. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

'What Happened Should Not Have Happened': Commissioner Apologizes For NYPD Role In Stonewall RiotsCommissioner James O'Neill spoke out against the New York Police Department's actions that led to the historic Stonewall Riots in 1969, the first time an NYPD official has ever offered such an apology.

3 World War II Veterans Honored On 75th Anniversary Of D-DayA Long Island veterans home honored three servicemen Thursday for the 75th anniversary of D-Day; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

37%: A CBS2 Special PresentationA 37% high school graduation rate, one of the lowest in America - on par with juvenile justice centers and a handful of the nation's poorest inner city schools. Welcome to Hempstead, Long Island.

NYPD Amps Up Security For PrideNYPD is increasing security measures ahead of the Gay Pride Parade and events around the city. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

New York Weather: 6/3 Thursday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower south and east of the city. Outside of that, expect another warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

New Jersey Denies Permit For New Underwater Gas PipelineNew Jersey regulators have denied permits for a pipeline expansion project that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York.

MTA Looking Into Possible Overtime-Tracking Clock Sabotage At Queens StationThe Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking into possible sabotage; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Women Struck By Stray Bullets Inside Queens Home Share ExperienceTwo women hit by stray bullets that flew into their Queens home Wednesday are sharing their terrifying experience; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Military Vehicle Accident Kills 1 Army Cadet, Injures 22 OthersAt least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others are injured following an accident at West Point; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

NJ Officials Celebrate D-Day In TrentonGovernor Phil Murphy joined officials in New Jersey to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Trenton.

1 Cadet Dead, 22 Injured In West Point CrashAt least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others are injured following an accident at West Point.

Army Vehicle Rolls Over In West Point CrashMultiple people are injured following an accident at West Point. Sources say an army vehicle may have rolled over. Chopper 2 is over the area.

At Least 1 Dead In West Point CrashAt least one person is dead and several others are injured following a crash near West Point, sources tell CBS2.

MTA: LIRR Overtime Clock SabotagedThe MTA says it appears someone cut the wires on an LIRR clock meant to track overtime at a station in Jamaica, Queens. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

