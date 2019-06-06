"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" is nominated for 8 Tony Awards including a nomination for director Daniel Fish. In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, Fish talks about his vision for the musical.
Tony Awards 2019: Director Daniel Fish Nominated For 'Oklahoma!'
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 DigitalCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Live Performance, Local News, WCBSTV, Adorama Live Theatre
Latest Videos
Inspector General Says MTA Timeclock Tampered WithThe MTA Inspector General inspected several facilities after an LIRR station's timeclock was allegedly sabotaged.
Hoboken Cracking Down On E-Scooter ViolationsCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on Hoboken police cracking down on the city's e-scooter riders after a wave of complaints they're not obeying traffic laws.
Partial Building Collapse In BrooklynDan Rice in Chopper 2 is over the scene of a partial building collapse in Brooklyn.
D-Day Remembered On Long IslandCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the ceremonies honoring the veterans of the D-Day invasion on Long Island.
75th Anniversary Of D-DayCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the worldwide remembrance of the invasion of Normandy, 75 years after D-Day.
Exclusive: Suspect In Missing Mom Case Meets AuthoritiesCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on a meeting between the state's attorneys and a woman connected to the disappearance of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.
West Point Cadet Killed, Several Injured In AccidentCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the deadly accident that killed a West Point cadet and injured several others Thursday.
Tony Awards 2019: Director Daniel Fish Nominated For 'Oklahoma!'"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" is nominated for 8 Tony Awards including a nomination for director Daniel Fish. In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, Fish talks about his vision for the musical.
Exclusive: Authorities Meet With Suspect's Lawyer About Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer DulosProsecutor Richard Colangelo and Connecticut police are meeting with the attorneys for Michelle Troconis in the case of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who is feared dead. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports.
More Videos
NY Carnival Worker Accused Of Inappropriately Touching 7-Year-Old GirlA carnival worker allegedly inappropriately touched a child at a New York mall Wednesday evening. Matt Yurus reports.
NYPD Pride Month Security BriefingNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill began Pride Month with an apology for the actions that started the Stonewall riots 50 years ago.
Jets’ Darnold Enters Second NFL Season With Room To GrowSam Darnold recently made a mistake that drew the ire of Adam Gase. It was the first time the New York Jets coach raised his voice at his young quarterback. Matt Yurus reports.
Rutgers University Helping Area Farmers As Strawberry Season Kicks OffIt's pick-your-own-strawberries season in New Jersey, and students and professors at Rutgers University are helping local farmers determine the best varieties to grow; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Bacon, Beer And Battle Of The BandsTime Out New York's Will Gleason shares this weekend's happenings including the Potions and Planting Tea Party, the Bacon and Beer Classic and the Intrepid Battle of the Big Bands.
Officials Update On Death Of Cadet Killed, Nearly 2 Dozen Injured In West Point AccidentOne cadet was killed and nearly two dozen others were injured when a military vehicle rolled over at West Point. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.
'What Happened Should Not Have Happened': Commissioner Apologizes For NYPD Role In Stonewall RiotsCommissioner James O'Neill spoke out against the New York Police Department's actions that led to the historic Stonewall Riots in 1969, the first time an NYPD official has ever offered such an apology.
3 World War II Veterans Honored On 75th Anniversary Of D-DayA Long Island veterans home honored three servicemen Thursday for the 75th anniversary of D-Day; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
37%: A CBS2 Special PresentationA 37% high school graduation rate, one of the lowest in America - on par with juvenile justice centers and a handful of the nation's poorest inner city schools. Welcome to Hempstead, Long Island.
NYPD Amps Up Security For PrideNYPD is increasing security measures ahead of the Gay Pride Parade and events around the city. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.
New York Weather: 6/3 Thursday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower south and east of the city. Outside of that, expect another warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s.
New Jersey Denies Permit For New Underwater Gas PipelineNew Jersey regulators have denied permits for a pipeline expansion project that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York.
MTA Looking Into Possible Overtime-Tracking Clock Sabotage At Queens StationThe Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking into possible sabotage; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Women Struck By Stray Bullets Inside Queens Home Share ExperienceTwo women hit by stray bullets that flew into their Queens home Wednesday are sharing their terrifying experience; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Military Vehicle Accident Kills 1 Army Cadet, Injures 22 OthersAt least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others are injured following an accident at West Point; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
NJ Officials Celebrate D-Day In TrentonGovernor Phil Murphy joined officials in New Jersey to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Trenton.
1 Cadet Dead, 22 Injured In West Point CrashAt least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others are injured following an accident at West Point.
Army Vehicle Rolls Over In West Point CrashMultiple people are injured following an accident at West Point. Sources say an army vehicle may have rolled over. Chopper 2 is over the area.
At Least 1 Dead In West Point CrashAt least one person is dead and several others are injured following a crash near West Point, sources tell CBS2.
MTA: LIRR Overtime Clock SabotagedThe MTA says it appears someone cut the wires on an LIRR clock meant to track overtime at a station in Jamaica, Queens. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.