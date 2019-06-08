CBS2's John Elliott is in Verona, N.J. with the Valerie Fund. He also has a look at your forecast.
New York Weather: 6/8 CBS2 Morning Weather Headlines
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 2 News WeekendsCategories: Weather, Weather Forecast, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
New York Weather: 6/8 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott is in Verona, N.J. with the Valerie Fund. He also has a look at your forecast.
Tony Awards 2019: 'Ain't Too Proud' Brings The Temptations To StageIn the new musical "Ain't Too Proud", actors bring "The Temptations" life stories to the stage? CBS2's Dave Carlin talked to book writer Dominique Morisseau, director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/7 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 7 at 11 p.m.
Teen Recovers From Broken Neck To Walk At GraduationCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a Staten Island teen who recovered from a broken neck to walk at his graduation.
New Jersey Police Chase Ends With Driver ShotA police chase in New Jersey ends with officers shooting the suspect.
Major Delays On New Jersey's Route 80An overturned tractor trailer is causing delays on New Jersey's Route 80.
President Trump Announces Deal With MexicoCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on President Trump's announcement that a deal has been reached with Mexico to avoid tariffs by stepping up border enforcement of migrants.
11th Avenue Nightmare Thanks To New One-Way StreetCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on a traffic nightmare caused by the Department of Transportation's unannounced change turning 11th Avenue into a one-way street.
Tony Awards 2019: Judith Light To Receive Isabelle Stevenson AwardJudith Light is this year's recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, given each year to a member of the theater community with significant humanitarian and volunteer work.
More Videos
MTA's OMNY Program ExpandingThe MTA reports the OMNY program is now being used by 10,000 riders a day.
De Blasio Now Skipping Puerto Rican Day ParadeMayor de Blasio is drawing even more criticism for skipping another New York City event, the Puerto Rican Day parade.
Laree's Law Would Hold Drug Dealers Responsible For DeathsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on debate over a proposed law that would hold drug dealers responsible for overdose deaths.
Crosswalk Construction Begins In EdgewaterOfficials in Edgewater have begun rebuilding a pedestrian crosswalk after CBS2 demanded answers for over a year.
Husband Accused Of Trying To Burn WifeCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the New Jersey man accused of trying to burn his wife with gasoline.
Emotionally Disturbed Incidents Skyrocketing In NYCCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the growing number of violent incidents involving emotionally disturbed people across New York City.
Designer Saves Actress From Tony Dress DilemmaCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on an actress who couldn't find a dress for the Tony Awards until one dress maker stepped up to help.
'Project Yellow Light' Winners AnnouncedThe student winners for the 8th annual 'Project Yellow Light' scholarship have been announced.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/7 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 7 at 5 p.m.
Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Break UpCBS2's Scott Rapoport speaks to insiders about the breakup of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.
New Breast Cancer Drug Prolonging LivesCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the advancements in breast cancer treatment that's keeping female patients alive longer
St. Patrick's Arson Suspect Faces JudgeCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the arraignment of Marc Lamparello, the man accused of trying to set fire to St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Muslim Woman Attack In Alleged Bias AttackCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the woman who was beaten by a crowd of attackers after getting off an MTA bus.
Could Tourists Be Headed To Space?CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on what it will take and how much it will cost to send tourists to the International Space Station.
The Dig: Sugar Hill Lot Turned Into Amazing GardenCBSN New York's Elle McLogan tours a stunning garden created in a vacant lot in Harlem.
Belmont Stakes Takes Off On SaturdayThe 151st running of the Belmont Stakes kicks off Saturday afternoon on Long Island.
Several Local Climb Rescued From Mt. RainierCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the group of climbers from New York and New Jersey would had to be rescued from Washington's Mt. Rainier.
NYPD Uses Queen Mary II For Training DrillThe NYPD was using the Queen Mary II cruise ship as part of a helicopter training drill Friday.
Long Island Cars VandalizedVandals are caught on camera damaging cars in Miller Place.
Long Island Residents Suffering With Brown Tap WaterCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the brown tap water flowing through a Nassau County community.