Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with preliminary information on the helicopter crash in Midtown.
Mayor De Blasio, Officials News Conference On Helicopter CrashMayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro and Police Commissioner James O'Neill to discuss the fatal helicopter crash in Midtown.
3 p.m. Update On Helicopter Crash In MidtownOne person was killed when a helicopter crash landed on a building in Midtown. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Chopper 2’s Dan Rice On Midtown Helicopter CrashChopper 2's Dan Rice talked about the deadly helicopter crash in Midtown on Monday.
Web Extra: Bike Safety Rally In Wake Of Disturbing VideoCity officials and community leaders hold bike safety rally in response to video showing driver nearly run over cyclist on West Side Highway.
Web Extra: Carranza Announces Diversity InitiativesNew York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announces new initiatives to diversify the education at the city's public schools.
'We Will Not Rest Until We Find Jennifer': Website Created To Help Authorities In Search For Missing Conn. MomPolice have new tools to help in their search for Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five who vanished 17 days ago; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Tip Of The Day: RosemaryTony Tantillo reports.
New York Weather: 6/10 Monday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. Some showers will be in the mix this afternoon with perhaps a pocket of heavy rain here and there. Highs will be well short of normal in the upper 60s to around 70°.
NYC Council Holding Hearing On Food Delivery Apps Like GrubhubThe New York City council will be looking into the fees charged by food delivery apps, like Grubhub, that let people order food from local restaurants.
Subway Series Begins Monday Evening At Yankee StadiumThe Subway Series gets underway Monday at 7 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.
Four Seasons Restaurant To Close TuesdayThe "Four Seasons," once known for the power lunch, will serve its last lunch to the public on Tuesday.
Video Of Driver Apparently Trying To Run Over Bicyclist Sets Off Safety ConcernsA video of a driver apparently trying to run over a bicyclist on the West Side Highway is setting off concerns about safety and accountability; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Speeding Driver Charged In Deadly E-Bike CrashA bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night in Brooklyn. Police say the driver was speeding, under the influence and had a child in the car. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Teacher Strike Forces Franklin Lakes Schools To Close MondayEducators in the Franklin Lakes District say they cannot afford to continue working without proper healthcare; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
New Video Shows Long Island Sound RescueA beautiful evening on Long Island Sound quickly turned chaotic when a 30-foot boat with six people aboard overturned near Execution Rock.
David Ortiz Shot In Back In Dominican RepublicBoston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is recovering this morning after being shot in the back in the Dominican Republic. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
NYC Council To Look Into Food Delivery App FeesThe New York City council will be looking into the fees charged by food delivery apps, like GrubHub, that let people order food from local restaurants.
How Students Can Get Ahead This SummerSummer is here and school is almost out for students, but that doesn't necessarily mean putting those books away for three whole months. Some experts say it's the perfect time to take advantage of the extra free time to get ahead before school starts again. Dr. Bari Norman, education consultant and head counselor at Expert Admissions, tells CBSN New York's Alex Denis about how students can do just that.
Man And His Dog Slashed On SubwayA dog and its owner are recovering this morning after being slashed on the subway during an argument.
Reason2Smile: Park Piano PerformanceTwo men performed Beyonce's "Irreplaceable" and other songs in Long Island City's Gantry Plaza State Park.
Woman Accused Of Punching Subway PassengerPolice are searching for a woman accused of punching another passenger in the face on the E train in Queens.
Brooklyn Street To Be Renamed For Notorious B.I.G.A street in Bedford-Stuyvesant will be renamed today in honor of legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace.
N.Y. Man Wins Key West Cocktail ContestSam Benedict created a Vodka drink called the "Key Key" for the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic on Sunday.
Final Week To Visit MOMA Before RenovationsThis is the final week you can visit the Museum of Modern Art before it shuts down for some major renovations.
Cuomo Blasts MTA Over Time-Clock VandalismGov. Andrew Cuomo is blaming the MTA for recent vandalism to two time-clocks and using the incident to fuel calls for reform.
Video Sparks Rally For Bike SafetyA bike safety rally will be held today following a disturbing incident caught on video. It shows a man drive his car into a cyclist on the West Side of Manhattan after an argument. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.
New York Weather: Rain ReturnsCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: Rain Coming On MondayCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 11 p.m. forecast.