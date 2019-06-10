NYC Council Holding Hearing On Food Delivery Apps Like GrubhubThe New York City council will be looking into the fees charged by food delivery apps, like Grubhub, that let people order food from local restaurants.

4 hours ago

Subway Series Begins Monday Evening At Yankee StadiumThe Subway Series gets underway Monday at 7 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

4 hours ago

Four Seasons Restaurant To Close TuesdayThe "Four Seasons," once known for the power lunch, will serve its last lunch to the public on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Video Of Driver Apparently Trying To Run Over Bicyclist Sets Off Safety ConcernsA video of a driver apparently trying to run over a bicyclist on the West Side Highway is setting off concerns about safety and accountability; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Speeding Driver Charged In Deadly E-Bike CrashA bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night in Brooklyn. Police say the driver was speeding, under the influence and had a child in the car. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Teacher Strike Forces Franklin Lakes Schools To Close MondayEducators in the Franklin Lakes District say they cannot afford to continue working without proper healthcare; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

New Video Shows Long Island Sound RescueA beautiful evening on Long Island Sound quickly turned chaotic when a 30-foot boat with six people aboard overturned near Execution Rock.

6 hours ago

David Ortiz Shot In Back In Dominican RepublicBoston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is recovering this morning after being shot in the back in the Dominican Republic. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

How Students Can Get Ahead This SummerSummer is here and school is almost out for students, but that doesn't necessarily mean putting those books away for three whole months. Some experts say it's the perfect time to take advantage of the extra free time to get ahead before school starts again. Dr. Bari Norman, education consultant and head counselor at Expert Admissions, tells CBSN New York's Alex Denis about how students can do just that.

9 hours ago

Man And His Dog Slashed On SubwayA dog and its owner are recovering this morning after being slashed on the subway during an argument.

9 hours ago

Reason2Smile: Park Piano PerformanceTwo men performed Beyonce's "Irreplaceable" and other songs in Long Island City's Gantry Plaza State Park.

9 hours ago

Woman Accused Of Punching Subway PassengerPolice are searching for a woman accused of punching another passenger in the face on the E train in Queens.

9 hours ago

Brooklyn Street To Be Renamed For Notorious B.I.G.A street in Bedford-Stuyvesant will be renamed today in honor of legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose real name was Christopher Wallace.

9 hours ago

N.Y. Man Wins Key West Cocktail ContestSam Benedict created a Vodka drink called the "Key Key" for the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic on Sunday.

9 hours ago

Final Week To Visit MOMA Before RenovationsThis is the final week you can visit the Museum of Modern Art before it shuts down for some major renovations.

9 hours ago

Cuomo Blasts MTA Over Time-Clock VandalismGov. Andrew Cuomo is blaming the MTA for recent vandalism to two time-clocks and using the incident to fuel calls for reform.

9 hours ago

Video Sparks Rally For Bike SafetyA bike safety rally will be held today following a disturbing incident caught on video. It shows a man drive his car into a cyclist on the West Side of Manhattan after an argument. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain ReturnsCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain Coming On MondayCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your 11 p.m. forecast.

16 hours ago