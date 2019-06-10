People Working In Building Where Helicopter Crashed Say They Felt A ShakeCBS2's Ali Bauman spoke with people who were in the Midtown building where a helicopter crashed Monday afternoon.

48 minutes ago

Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash On Top Of Midtown BuildingThere was a tragedy on the roof of a Midtown skyscraper Monday afternoon as a helicopter crashed during heavy rain; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

51 minutes ago

Aviation Expert: 'It's Gonna Be A Project' To Get Helicopter Off Roof After Deadly CrashAviation expert Al Yurman spoke to CBS2 about how crews could possibly get the helicopter off the roof of a Midtown building after Monday's crash.

1 hour ago

Mayor De Blasio, Officials News Conference On Helicopter CrashMayor Bill de Blasio was joined by Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro and Police Commissioner James O'Neill to discuss the fatal helicopter crash in Midtown.

2 hours ago

3 p.m. Update On Helicopter Crash In MidtownOne person was killed when a helicopter crash landed on a building in Midtown. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Chopper 2’s Dan Rice On Midtown Helicopter CrashChopper 2's Dan Rice talked about the deadly helicopter crash in Midtown on Monday.

3 hours ago

Web Extra: Bike Safety Rally In Wake Of Disturbing VideoCity officials and community leaders hold bike safety rally in response to video showing driver nearly run over cyclist on West Side Highway.

3 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo On Midtown Helicopter CrashGov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing with preliminary information on the helicopter crash in Midtown.

3 hours ago

Web Extra: Carranza Announces Diversity InitiativesNew York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announces new initiatives to diversify the education at the city's public schools.

5 hours ago

'We Will Not Rest Until We Find Jennifer': Website Created To Help Authorities In Search For Missing Conn. MomPolice have new tools to help in their search for Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five who vanished 17 days ago; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: RosemaryTony Tantillo reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/10 Monday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. Some showers will be in the mix this afternoon with perhaps a pocket of heavy rain here and there. Highs will be well short of normal in the upper 60s to around 70°.

6 hours ago

NYC Council Holding Hearing On Food Delivery Apps Like GrubhubThe New York City council will be looking into the fees charged by food delivery apps, like Grubhub, that let people order food from local restaurants.

6 hours ago

Subway Series Begins Monday Evening At Yankee StadiumThe Subway Series gets underway Monday at 7 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

6 hours ago

Four Seasons Restaurant To Close TuesdayThe "Four Seasons," once known for the power lunch, will serve its last lunch to the public on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

Video Of Driver Apparently Trying To Run Over Bicyclist Sets Off Safety ConcernsA video of a driver apparently trying to run over a bicyclist on the West Side Highway is setting off concerns about safety and accountability; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

6 hours ago

Speeding Driver Charged In Deadly E-Bike CrashA bicyclist was struck and killed Sunday night in Brooklyn. Police say the driver was speeding, under the influence and had a child in the car. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

6 hours ago

Teacher Strike Forces Franklin Lakes Schools To Close MondayEducators in the Franklin Lakes District say they cannot afford to continue working without proper healthcare; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

6 hours ago

New Video Shows Long Island Sound RescueA beautiful evening on Long Island Sound quickly turned chaotic when a 30-foot boat with six people aboard overturned near Execution Rock.

8 hours ago

David Ortiz Shot In Back In Dominican RepublicBoston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is recovering this morning after being shot in the back in the Dominican Republic. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

10 hours ago