An SUV was engulfed in flames and caused a small explosion in Hell's Kitchen around 9 a.m. Monday morning near 57th Street and 10th Avenue. CBSN New York's Valerie Castro reports.
Student With Autism Walks Away From School, Ends Up PunishedThe mother of a Long Island student with autism is livid after she says a school employee yelled at her son after he wandered out of school. The case is prompting calls for renewed awareness to protect children with autism, reports CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff.
Relief Coming For Those Plagued By Plane Noise?Congressman Tom Suozzi announced a new deal with the FAA on Monday that should alleviate some of the airplane noise over Nassau County and parts of Suffolk County. CBSN New York's John Dias reports
Web Extra: Gov. Cuomo's MTA AnnouncementNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement about the MTA, including public safety improvements, recent assaults on workers and fare evasion.
Teddy Bear Surprise For Florida Grandfather-To-BeA Florida man got a life-changing Father's Day gift that left him speechless. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/17 Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. Expect a chance of showers late this afternoon with perhaps a downpour here and there to the south. Highs will come close to yesterday’s in the upper 70s to near 80.
Commuters Face Changes, Shut Down Trains As Penn Station Summer Work BeginsTwo construction projects get underway at Penn Station today. Both are expected to impact many taking trains in and out of Manhattan. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Scene Of House Explosion In Ridgefield, NJFirefighters are on the scene of a house on Abbott Avenue that explosed in Ridgefield, New Jersey. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
Driver Sentenced To 5 To 15 Years In Deadly Long Island Hit And RunTaranjit Parmar was days away from her 19th birthday when she was killed by Daniel Coppolo in Levittown. The 33-year-old driver pleading guilty in April to second degree manslaughter charges. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Gloria Vanderbilt, Iconic Fashion Designer, Dies At Age 95Intrepid heiress, artist, and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt has died. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Fire Burns Church In QueensA burnt shell is all that is left of a Queens church after fire destroyed the building Sunday in Rosedale. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Manhunt On For Man Who Attacked MTA Worker In HarlemA search for a suspect accused of attacking an MTA worker while on duty. The assault raises concerns for the Transit Workers Union that has been calling for more protection. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
New York Marijuana Legalization: Last Minute Push UnderwayWith the legislative sessions set to end mid-week, there's a last minute push appears to be underway to legalize recreational marijuana in New York state. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Firefighters On Scene Of House Explosion In Ridgefield, NJFirefighters are on the scene of a house on Abbott Avenue that explosed in Ridgefield, New Jersey. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
Gloria Vanderbilt, Heiress Turned Iconic Jeans Designer, Dies At 95Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
Police: Video Shows Peeping Tom Suspect Recording Through Bathroom WindowPolice are seeking a man caught on surveillance video apparently reaching up with a cell phone from a porch to record a woman through her bathroom window in Elmont, Long Island.
Council Members Call For Carranza To Be FiredNine members of the New York City Council are calling for the firing of the city's School Chancellor Richard Carranza, saying he's dividing the city.
Courtney Cox Celebrates Birthday With 'Friends' Co-StarsSome "Friends" came together to celebrate a special day.
Search For Suspected Peeping Tom On LIA suspected Peeping Tom was caught on camera in Nassau County.
Baseball Fan Goes To Town On Jug Of MayoPart of going to a baseball game is enjoying your favorite snack - or maybe just some mayo.
Adele Has A Blast At Spice Girls ShowAdele spiced up her life Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium
Sentencing Day For Man Convicted Of Killing Roller BladerIt's sentencing day for an Ohio man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a roller blader in Brooklyn.
Midtown Helicopter Pilot's Wake TodayA wake will be held today for the helicopter pilot killed when he crash-landed on top of a Midtown high-rise.
MTA Gets In On Pride MonthWith New York City hosting World Pride this month, the MTA has found a unique way to mark the occasion.
Pillsbury Recalls 5-Pound Bags Of FlourMore than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best five-pound bags of flour are being recalled because of the ongoing e-coli outbreak.
New York Public Library Hits The Road With BookmobilesThe New York Public Library is expanding and hitting the road with three new bookmobiles. The mobile libraries will serve communities in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island to provide access to more than 1,000 books. Gesille Dixon, borough director of the Bronx branches, explains.
Driver Faces Sentencing In Deadly Hit-And-RunA driver convicted of killing an 18-year-old college student on Long Island faces sentencing today.
MTA Worker Assaulted In HarlemPolice are searching for a man seen on video punching an MTA worker in the face in Harlem. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Craig Carton Starts Prison Sentence TodayFormer WFAN radio host Craig Carton reports to federal prison today.