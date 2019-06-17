Gloria Vanderbilt, Iconic Fashion Designer, Dies At Age 95Intrepid heiress, artist, and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt has died. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

2 hours ago

Fire Burns Church In QueensA burnt shell is all that is left of a Queens church after fire destroyed the building Sunday in Rosedale. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 hours ago

Manhunt On For Man Who Attacked MTA Worker In HarlemA search for a suspect accused of attacking an MTA worker while on duty. The assault raises concerns for the Transit Workers Union that has been calling for more protection. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

New York Marijuana Legalization: Last Minute Push UnderwayWith the legislative sessions set to end mid-week, there's a last minute push appears to be underway to legalize recreational marijuana in New York state. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Firefighters On Scene Of House Explosion In Ridgefield, NJFirefighters are on the scene of a house on Abbott Avenue that explosed in Ridgefield, New Jersey. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.

2 hours ago

Gloria Vanderbilt, Heiress Turned Iconic Jeans Designer, Dies At 95Gloria Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday at 95, according to her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.

3 hours ago

Police: Video Shows Peeping Tom Suspect Recording Through Bathroom WindowPolice are seeking a man caught on surveillance video apparently reaching up with a cell phone from a porch to record a woman through her bathroom window in Elmont, Long Island.

3 hours ago

Council Members Call For Carranza To Be FiredNine members of the New York City Council are calling for the firing of the city's School Chancellor Richard Carranza, saying he's dividing the city.

6 hours ago

Courtney Cox Celebrates Birthday With 'Friends' Co-StarsSome "Friends" came together to celebrate a special day.

6 hours ago

Search For Suspected Peeping Tom On LIA suspected Peeping Tom was caught on camera in Nassau County.

6 hours ago

Baseball Fan Goes To Town On Jug Of MayoPart of going to a baseball game is enjoying your favorite snack - or maybe just some mayo.

6 hours ago

Adele Has A Blast At Spice Girls ShowAdele spiced up her life Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium

6 hours ago

Sentencing Day For Man Convicted Of Killing Roller BladerIt's sentencing day for an Ohio man convicted of manslaughter in the death of a roller blader in Brooklyn.

6 hours ago

Midtown Helicopter Pilot's Wake TodayA wake will be held today for the helicopter pilot killed when he crash-landed on top of a Midtown high-rise.

6 hours ago

MTA Gets In On Pride MonthWith New York City hosting World Pride this month, the MTA has found a unique way to mark the occasion.

6 hours ago

Pillsbury Recalls 5-Pound Bags Of FlourMore than 4,600 cases of Pillsbury Best five-pound bags of flour are being recalled because of the ongoing e-coli outbreak.

6 hours ago

New York Public Library Hits The Road With BookmobilesThe New York Public Library is expanding and hitting the road with three new bookmobiles. The mobile libraries will serve communities in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island to provide access to more than 1,000 books. Gesille Dixon, borough director of the Bronx branches, explains.

6 hours ago

Driver Faces Sentencing In Deadly Hit-And-RunA driver convicted of killing an 18-year-old college student on Long Island faces sentencing today.

6 hours ago

MTA Worker Assaulted In HarlemPolice are searching for a man seen on video punching an MTA worker in the face in Harlem. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Craig Carton Starts Prison Sentence TodayFormer WFAN radio host Craig Carton reports to federal prison today.

7 hours ago