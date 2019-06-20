Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares happenings this weekend, including the Renegade Craft Fair, a Brooklyn parade and more.
Time Out New York Picks For Things To Do In NYC 6/22-6/23
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: Arts & Entertainment, Family & Parenting, Local Community, General, General, Local News, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Jersey Shore Cracking Down On 'Animal House' Misbehavior By Homeowners, RentersOne Jersey Shore town is cracking down on rowdy property owners and renters after a house on Hancock Avenue is off the rental market and is now considered an “Animal House.” CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.
Time Out New York Picks For Things To Do In NYC 6/22-6/23Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares happenings this weekend, including the Renegade Craft Fair, a Brooklyn parade and more.
Officials Announce Plan To Overhaul Police Policy In NYC SchoolsMayor Bill de Blasio, School Chancellor Richard Carranza and other officials gathered at the Brooklyn Arts & Science Elementary School to announce a change in security policy for police in schools.
Long Island Red Light Camera Study ReleasedA three-year study is out about how those controversial red light cameras on are working out on Long Island, and the results are mixed. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
New York Weather: 6/20 Thurssday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. We have some more showers and storms coming our way this afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty wind and heavy rain.
Police: Robbers Targeting Rideshare Drivers Across NYCPolice say three clever thieves have struck 40 times in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan since April, stealing thousands of dollars. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Port Authority Unveils New Plan To Improve PATH TrainsThe agency says the system upgrades and station redevelopment enhancements will result in faster trains, increased capacity and improved reliability for the 80 million people who ride PATH trains each year. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
New Jersey Parents May Be Accountable For Children's Bullying BehaviorA new bill opens parents of bullies up to increasing fine and civil lawsuits if a judge determines parents repeatedly ignored the behavior. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Criticized By 'Concentration Camps' CommentsMore outrage over controversial comments by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she mentioned "concentration camps" and the words "never again" while referring to the border crisis. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
More Videos
Firefighters Respond To Manhole Fire In Jackson Heights, QueensFirefighters were called to 84th street, between Roosevelt and 37th avenues, after flames were spotted shooting out of the manhole. Two buildings are evacuated because of high carbon monoxide levels. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
NYPD Investigating Deadly Shooting On Staten IslandPolice say a man not yet identified was found shot in the chest on page avenue in the Butler Manor section of Staten Island. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Severe Flooding Hits Southern New Jersey, More Rain On The WayThis week of wet weather, causing severe flooding in the southern part of New Jersey - waist-deep in camden county, and people and animals were rescued from their homes in rafts in Westville. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Bodega Workers Stabbed To DeathThe victim is 28-year-old Mohahamed Awadah, stabbed and killed outside the Dyckman Kwik Mart in Inwood Wednesday night.
Gov. Phil Murphy Signs 'Sami's Law'Gov. Phil Murphy signed "Sami's Law," which requires illuminated signs in rideshare vehicles.
Web Extra: News Conference On NY Climate BillNew York State lawmakers are poised to pass the nation's most aggressive and ambitious target for reducing carbon emissions.
Lin Manuel Miranda's New Broadway Show"Hamilton" creator Lin Manuel Miranda is working on a new Broadway show called "Freestyle Love Supreme."
Graffiti & Street Art Exhibit Coming To NYCThis Friday, one of the world's most prominent exhibitions of graffiti and street art will open to the public in Wiliamsburg. "Beyond the Streets" will showcase the works from 150 artists who moved from the streets to the studio. Lead Curator Roger Gastman explains.
Robbers Targeting Rideshare DriversPolice are investigating more than three dozen robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. The elaborate scheme involves three men who have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Worker Stabbed To Death Outside BodegeaA heated confrontation ended with a deadly stabbing Wednesday night in Upper Manhattan. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports from the scene in Inwood.
New York Weather: Sunshine On The WayCBSN New York's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.
9/11 First Responder Enters Hospice CareLou Alvarez, a retired NYPD officer who sat in an emotional Congressional hearing with Jon Stewart last week, has entered hospice care with incurable cancer.
Trio Caught On Camera Stealing TiresA trio of tire thieves was caught on camera busy at work in the Bronx.
2 Homes Damaged In Yonkers FireSeveral families are displaced after a raging fire in Yonkers.
1 Year Since 'Justice For Junior' Teen's DeathToday marks one year since Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally murdered outside a Bronx bodega.
Deadly Shooting On Staten IslandA deadly shooting is under investigation on Staten Island.
Petition To Name Keanu Reeves Time's Person Of The YearA new online petition is calling on Time Magazine to name actor Keanu Reeves its Person of the Year.
Corden Takes 'Crosswalk The Musical' To ParisThe "Late Late Show" host and his troupe performed several songs from the French musical "Les Miserables" on crosswalks throughout the City of Lights.
NY Lawmakers To Vote On Hempstead Schools OversightThe New York State Assembly will reconvene for an extra day of session today, in part to vote on possible state intervention for the struggling Hempstead school district.
3 Suspects Sought In Rideshare Robbery SpreePolice are investigating more than three dozen robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. The elaborate scheme involves three men who have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.