Firefighters Respond To Manhole Fire In Jackson Heights, QueensFirefighters were called to 84th street, between Roosevelt and 37th avenues, after flames were spotted shooting out of the manhole. Two buildings are evacuated because of high carbon monoxide levels. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Investigating Deadly Shooting On Staten IslandPolice say a man not yet identified was found shot in the chest on page avenue in the Butler Manor section of Staten Island. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Severe Flooding Hits Southern New Jersey, More Rain On The WayThis week of wet weather, causing severe flooding in the southern part of New Jersey - waist-deep in camden county, and people and animals were rescued from their homes in rafts in Westville. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

3 hours ago

Bodega Workers Stabbed To DeathThe victim is 28-year-old Mohahamed Awadah, stabbed and killed outside the Dyckman Kwik Mart in Inwood Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Signs 'Sami's Law'Gov. Phil Murphy signed "Sami's Law," which requires illuminated signs in rideshare vehicles.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: News Conference On NY Climate BillNew York State lawmakers are poised to pass the nation's most aggressive and ambitious target for reducing carbon emissions.

4 hours ago

Lin Manuel Miranda's New Broadway Show"Hamilton" creator Lin Manuel Miranda is working on a new Broadway show called "Freestyle Love Supreme."

6 hours ago

Graffiti & Street Art Exhibit Coming To NYCThis Friday, one of the world's most prominent exhibitions of graffiti and street art will open to the public in Wiliamsburg. "Beyond the Streets" will showcase the works from 150 artists who moved from the streets to the studio. Lead Curator Roger Gastman explains.

6 hours ago

Robbers Targeting Rideshare DriversPolice are investigating more than three dozen robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. The elaborate scheme involves three men who have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

6 hours ago

Worker Stabbed To Death Outside BodegeaA heated confrontation ended with a deadly stabbing Wednesday night in Upper Manhattan. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports from the scene in Inwood.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunshine On The WayCBSN New York's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

6 hours ago

9/11 First Responder Enters Hospice CareLou Alvarez, a retired NYPD officer who sat in an emotional Congressional hearing with Jon Stewart last week, has entered hospice care with incurable cancer.

6 hours ago

Trio Caught On Camera Stealing TiresA trio of tire thieves was caught on camera busy at work in the Bronx.

8 hours ago

2 Homes Damaged In Yonkers FireSeveral families are displaced after a raging fire in Yonkers.

8 hours ago

1 Year Since 'Justice For Junior' Teen's DeathToday marks one year since Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally murdered outside a Bronx bodega.

8 hours ago

Deadly Shooting On Staten IslandA deadly shooting is under investigation on Staten Island.

8 hours ago

Petition To Name Keanu Reeves Time's Person Of The YearA new online petition is calling on Time Magazine to name actor Keanu Reeves its Person of the Year.

8 hours ago

Corden Takes 'Crosswalk The Musical' To ParisThe "Late Late Show" host and his troupe performed several songs from the French musical "Les Miserables" on crosswalks throughout the City of Lights.

8 hours ago

NY Lawmakers To Vote On Hempstead Schools OversightThe New York State Assembly will reconvene for an extra day of session today, in part to vote on possible state intervention for the struggling Hempstead school district.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago