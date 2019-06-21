Sal Risalvato of the New Jersey Gasoline C-Store Automotive Association talks about how the South Philadelphia refinery explosion is going to impact how much people pay at the pump.
How Much Will The Philly Refinery Explosion Affect The Price Of Gas?
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: Automotive, Consumer News, Local News, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
How Much Will The Philly Refinery Explosion Affect The Price Of Gas?Sal Risalvato of the New Jersey Gasoline C-Store Automotive Association talks about how the South Philadelphia refinery explosion is going to impact how much people pay at the pump.
Floating Billboards Banned In New YorkAccording to the new law, companies are prohibited from operating boats with digital billboards or other billboards that use flashing, intermittent or moving lights.
Boil Water Order Issued In Long Beach, Rules For Safe UseTests detected strains of e. coli bacteria in the water supply there, according to County Executive Laura Curran's office. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.
Liam McAtasney Gets Life In Prison Without Parole For Murder Of Sarah SternA New Jersey man convicted of murdering his childhood friend was given a mandatory life sentence without parole. A jury found 21-year-old Liam McAtasney guilty in February of strangling 19-year-old Sarah Stern in a plot to steal her inheritance.
Sen. Chuck Schumer Talks About Efforts To Curb RobocallsSen. Chuck Schumer talks on legislative efforts to reduce and stop robocalls during a news conference at Hugh A. Doyle Sr Citizens Center in New Rochelle, N.Y.
Boil Order Issued For City Of Long Beach After E. Coli Detected In WaterTests detected strains of E. coli bacteria in the water supply there, according to County Executive Laura Curran. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.
N.J. Mother Bitten While Saving Daughter From Possibly Rabid FoxA mother fought and was bitten by a possibly rabid fox while she worked in her garden and had her daughter nearby. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman reports.
3 Generations Cook Up Something Special At Ricas Pupusas & MasThe Vargas family brings a taste of El Salvador to Sunnyside.
ASPCA Announces Low Cost DevelopmentsThe ASPCA is opening three new centers across the Big Apple to care for tens of thousands of animals; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
More Videos
Elle Shares Ricas Pupasas And Mas On CBS2's The DigTo raise money for their church, La Luz del Mundo in Jackson Heights, Irma Vargas and her mother Maria Ramirez set up a flat-top grill outside. CBSN New York's Elle McLogan has their story for "The Dig."
New Jersey Couple Get Married Seconds Before Bride Gives BirthMichael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo were already engaged and days away from their wedding when the bride went into labor. The church's chaplain showed bedside up to bless the couple's hospital room "I do's" seconds before their child was born. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.
Boil Order Issued In City Of Long BeachTests detected strains of E. coli bacteria in the Long Beach water supply.
Update On Stray Bullets That Hit 2 Bystanders In BrooklynOfficials give an update after a shooting left a man and an 11-year-old boy wounded in Brooklyn on Thursday night.
Trump Orders, Then Calls Off Strike On IranPresident trump *approved* military strikes against Iran overnight for shooting down an american drone -- then *suddenly* decided not to do it. And this morning he explained his decision. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
New York Weather: 6/21 Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. After a rough start to the day, we’ll see clouds give way to some sun this afternoon. Expect temps to peak in the mid to upper 70s by day’s end.
Retired NYPD Detective Pulls Gun On Brooklyn Subway TrainA frightening rush-hour confrontation on the G train subway in Brooklyn led to one man grabbing a bat while another pulls out a gun. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Cardi B Indicted In Connection To Queens Strip Club BrawlCardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had been facing misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the fight at Angels Strip Club back on Aug. 29. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
NY Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Adoptees Birth Records AccessNew legislation to let adults who are adopted get their original New York birth certificates is now heading to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
NY Lawmakers Approve More Intervention Into Troubled Hempstead SchoolsThe New York State Assembly passed a bill late Thursday night calling for state intervention in the Hempstead school system. The bill, which passed unanimously, will affect the district’s 10 schools. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
'It Looked Like An Atom Bomb Went Off': Witnesses Describe Refinery ExplosionA major explosion rocked a South Philadelphia oil refinery, sparking a massive fire early Friday morning. Video of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery shows as it burns right into the early morning sky. CBS Philly's Chantee Lans reports.
Shooting Wounds 2 Bystanders In BrooklynThe citywide epidemic of stray bullet shootings has grown, this time with a man and an 11-year-old boy on the wrong side of a gun in Brooklyn. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Storms Drenching Tri-State Area, Downing TreesElise Finch shares a preview of the rainy forecast ahead for Friday into the weekend.
CBS2 Thanked For '37%' DocumentaryHon. Taylor Raynor of the N.Y. State Assembly thanked CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff and CBS2 for Gusoff's documentary "37%," which investigated the Hempstead school district.
Cardi B Indicted On Assault Charges, Upgraded From MisdemeanorRapper Cardi B was indicted on Friday on assault charges stemming from a fight at a Flushing strip club last year. Ken Molestina reports.
Memorial Tomorrow For 'Junior' Guzman-FelizA large memorial will be held tomorrow to remember the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of Bronx teenager Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.
Rainbow Boa Sets World Record In NYCA rainbow boa spanning close to 1.2 miles set a world record yesterday in Times Square.
Research Suggests Cellphones Could Cause HornsNew research out of Australia suggests people are developing horn-like spikes at the backs of their skulls from too much cellphone use.
NY, NJ To Create Gateway CommissionPlans for a Gateway Project commission are now underway.
Arsenic Found In Bottled WaterTwo bottled water brands sold at stores across the country have been found to contain high levels of arsenic.