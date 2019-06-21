Elle Shares Ricas Pupasas And Mas On CBS2's The DigTo raise money for their church, La Luz del Mundo in Jackson Heights, Irma Vargas and her mother Maria Ramirez set up a flat-top grill outside. CBSN New York's Elle McLogan has their story for "The Dig."

3 hours ago

New Jersey Couple Get Married Seconds Before Bride Gives BirthMichael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo were already engaged and days away from their wedding when the bride went into labor. The church's chaplain showed bedside up to bless the couple's hospital room "I do's" seconds before their child was born. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

3 hours ago

Boil Order Issued In City Of Long BeachTests detected strains of E. coli bacteria in the Long Beach water supply.

3 hours ago

Update On Stray Bullets That Hit 2 Bystanders In BrooklynOfficials give an update after a shooting left a man and an 11-year-old boy wounded in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

4 hours ago

Trump Orders, Then Calls Off Strike On IranPresident trump *approved* military strikes against Iran overnight for shooting down an american drone -- then *suddenly* decided not to do it. And this morning he explained his decision. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/21 Afternoon ForecastCBS2's Elise Finch reports. After a rough start to the day, we’ll see clouds give way to some sun this afternoon. Expect temps to peak in the mid to upper 70s by day’s end.

4 hours ago

Retired NYPD Detective Pulls Gun On Brooklyn Subway TrainA frightening rush-hour confrontation on the G train subway in Brooklyn led to one man grabbing a bat while another pulls out a gun. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

Cardi B Indicted In Connection To Queens Strip Club BrawlCardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had been facing misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the fight at Angels Strip Club back on Aug. 29. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

NY Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Adoptees Birth Records AccessNew legislation to let adults who are adopted get their original New York birth certificates is now heading to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

NY Lawmakers Approve More Intervention Into Troubled Hempstead SchoolsThe New York State Assembly passed a bill late Thursday night calling for state intervention in the Hempstead school system. The bill, which passed unanimously, will affect the district’s 10 schools. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

'It Looked Like An Atom Bomb Went Off': Witnesses Describe Refinery ExplosionA major explosion rocked a South Philadelphia oil refinery, sparking a massive fire early Friday morning. Video of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery shows as it burns right into the early morning sky. CBS Philly's Chantee Lans reports.

4 hours ago

Shooting Wounds 2 Bystanders In BrooklynThe citywide epidemic of stray bullet shootings has grown, this time with a man and an 11-year-old boy on the wrong side of a gun in Brooklyn. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

Storms Drenching Tri-State Area, Downing TreesElise Finch shares a preview of the rainy forecast ahead for Friday into the weekend.

4 hours ago

CBS2 Thanked For '37%' DocumentaryHon. Taylor Raynor of the N.Y. State Assembly thanked CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff and CBS2 for Gusoff's documentary "37%," which investigated the Hempstead school district.

5 hours ago

Cardi B Indicted On Assault Charges, Upgraded From MisdemeanorRapper Cardi B was indicted on Friday on assault charges stemming from a fight at a Flushing strip club last year. Ken Molestina reports.

6 hours ago

Memorial Tomorrow For 'Junior' Guzman-FelizA large memorial will be held tomorrow to remember the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of Bronx teenager Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

8 hours ago

Rainbow Boa Sets World Record In NYCA rainbow boa spanning close to 1.2 miles set a world record yesterday in Times Square.

8 hours ago

Research Suggests Cellphones Could Cause HornsNew research out of Australia suggests people are developing horn-like spikes at the backs of their skulls from too much cellphone use.

8 hours ago

NY, NJ To Create Gateway CommissionPlans for a Gateway Project commission are now underway.

8 hours ago

Arsenic Found In Bottled WaterTwo bottled water brands sold at stores across the country have been found to contain high levels of arsenic.

8 hours ago