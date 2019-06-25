Stew Leonard Jr. and his wife Kim had made water safety their mission after losing their son to a drowning accident.
Avoid Summer Tragedy With These Swimming Tips
Queens Democrats Choose Candidate For District AttorneyTuesday is primary day in New York City, with polls open until 9 p.m. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Pull 10-Year-Old Boy Away From ParentsPolice say 75-year-old Sang Lee tried to grad a 10-year-old boy's arm and pull him into a building near Roosevelt Avenue and 59th Street in Long Island City, Queens. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Police Discover Woman Dead In Richmond Hills, QueensPolice responding to a 911 call at the 115th Street home Monday night found 26-year old Jannifer Richard in a bedroom unresponsive with trauma to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Fire Tears Through Homes In Paterson, New JerseyFirefighters battled flames, heat and heavy smoke as a five-alarm fire tore through four neighboring homes overnight in Paterson, New Jersey. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Police: Road Rage Suspect Pointed Gun At Driver's HeadSurveillance video shows a man shooting at a car, and one passengers was hit by bullets in the Sheepshead Bay section of Brooklyn. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Tuesday Morning Storms Make Messes Around Tri-StateElise Finch reports. There is still a chance for a lingering shower or storm until the early afternoon, but after that expect gradual clearing as the day goes on.
Sheepshead Bay Road Rage IncidentAn apparent road rage incident was caught on video in Brooklyn. Police want your help finding a gunman who opened fire in the middle of the street.
'Boudain Day' Marks Anthony Bourdain's 63rd BirthdaySome celebrity chefs are trying to turn tragedy into celebration in honor of their longtime friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.
Today Marks 10 Years Since Michael Jackson's DeathIt was 10 years ago today that the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, died of an overdose at the age of 50. Now, a decade later, after persistent claims of sexual abuse, many struggle with how to view his legacy. CBS News' Chris Martinez reports.
New Jersey Devils To Introduce No. 1 PickThe New Jersey Devils will officially introduce their No. 1 draft pick Jack Hughes during a press conference today.
Attempted Kidnapping In QueensPolice in Queens are looking for a suspect they say tried to kidnap a 10-year-old boy while he was walking with his parents.
Corpse Flower Set To Bloom At NYBGThey say you should stop and smell the flowers, but you might not want to stop to long with this one.
Cardi B Due In Court On Felony ChargesBronx rapper Cardi B is due back in court today on felony charges stemming from a strip club brawl in Queens.
Sen. McConnell To Meet With 9/11 First RespondersSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to meet with a group of first responders after days of emotional testimony on Capitol Hill.
Queens DA Race TodayDemocrats in Queens will cast their votes today to pick a candidate for district attorney.
Beyonce, Donald Glover Sing Lion King DuetThe live-action version of "The Lion King" roars into theaters July 19, and this morning we're hearing a new rendition of an iconic song.
MTA's Plan To Crack Down On CriminalsThe MTA is moving to ban those who continuously commit crimes against riders and workers on the city's subways and buses. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Road Rage Shooting Caught On CameraNew video shows a road rage shooting in broad daylight in Brooklyn.
Avoid Summer Tragedy With These Swimming TipsStew Leonard Jr. and his wife Kim had made water safety their mission after losing their son to a drowning accident.
Fire Rips Through 4 Paterson HomesMore than 40 residents are displaced after a five-alarm fire ripped through four neighboring homes in Paterson, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
MTA Committee Votes To Ban Repeat CriminalsThe MTA is cracking down on criminals who target victims on subways and buses in an effort to make rides safer for commuters and workers. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Fire Rips Through 4 Homes In PatersonCrews battled flames, heat and heavy smoke as a five-alarm fire tore through four neighboring homes overnight in Paterson, New Jersey. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
New York Weather: Sticky StormsCBS2's Elise Finch with the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 24 at 11 p.m.
Rutgers-Newark Chancellor Issues Apology After Shouting At Campus PoliceNancy Cantor, chancellor of Rutgers-Newark, got into a fender-bender back in March involving her driver and a parked police SUV.
MTA Committee Passes Resolution To Ban Serial Offenders Targeting Riders, WorkersThe MTA's transit and bus committee has passed a resolution to ban serial offenders targeting riders or workers on buses or subways.
Body Cam Footage Released In Jussie Smollett CaseChicago Police have released body cam footage of officers arriving at actor Jussie Smollett's home on the night they say he staged an attack on himself; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Search For Suspect After Deadly Shooting At Harlem BodegaA man died after a shooting inside a Harlem deli Monday evening.
Protesters Flood Streets After 11th Cyclist Killed In New York City In 2019Protesters upset over another death of a cyclist in the streets of New York City took their anger out on drivers Monday night; CBS2's Matt Kozar reports.