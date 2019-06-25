New Jersey Devils To Introduce No. 1 PickThe New Jersey Devils will officially introduce their No. 1 draft pick Jack Hughes during a press conference today.

4 hours ago

Attempted Kidnapping In QueensPolice in Queens are looking for a suspect they say tried to kidnap a 10-year-old boy while he was walking with his parents.

4 hours ago

Corpse Flower Set To Bloom At NYBGThey say you should stop and smell the flowers, but you might not want to stop to long with this one.

5 hours ago

Cardi B Due In Court On Felony ChargesBronx rapper Cardi B is due back in court today on felony charges stemming from a strip club brawl in Queens.

5 hours ago

Sen. McConnell To Meet With 9/11 First RespondersSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to meet with a group of first responders after days of emotional testimony on Capitol Hill.

5 hours ago

Queens DA Race TodayDemocrats in Queens will cast their votes today to pick a candidate for district attorney.

5 hours ago

Beyonce, Donald Glover Sing Lion King DuetThe live-action version of "The Lion King" roars into theaters July 19, and this morning we're hearing a new rendition of an iconic song.

5 hours ago

MTA's Plan To Crack Down On CriminalsThe MTA is moving to ban those who continuously commit crimes against riders and workers on the city's subways and buses. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

5 hours ago

Road Rage Shooting Caught On CameraNew video shows a road rage shooting in broad daylight in Brooklyn.

5 hours ago

Avoid Summer Tragedy With These Swimming TipsStew Leonard Jr. and his wife Kim had made water safety their mission after losing their son to a drowning accident.

5 hours ago

Fire Rips Through 4 Paterson HomesMore than 40 residents are displaced after a five-alarm fire ripped through four neighboring homes in Paterson, New Jersey. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

5 hours ago

MTA Committee Votes To Ban Repeat CriminalsThe MTA is cracking down on criminals who target victims on subways and buses in an effort to make rides safer for commuters and workers. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

6 hours ago

Fire Rips Through 4 Homes In PatersonCrews battled flames, heat and heavy smoke as a five-alarm fire tore through four neighboring homes overnight in Paterson, New Jersey. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: Sticky StormsCBS2's Elise Finch with the latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 24 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

Rutgers-Newark Chancellor Issues Apology After Shouting At Campus PoliceNancy Cantor, chancellor of Rutgers-Newark, got into a fender-bender back in March involving her driver and a parked police SUV.

13 hours ago

MTA Committee Passes Resolution To Ban Serial Offenders Targeting Riders, WorkersThe MTA's transit and bus committee has passed a resolution to ban serial offenders targeting riders or workers on buses or subways.

13 hours ago

Body Cam Footage Released In Jussie Smollett CaseChicago Police have released body cam footage of officers arriving at actor Jussie Smollett's home on the night they say he staged an attack on himself; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

13 hours ago

Search For Suspect After Deadly Shooting At Harlem BodegaA man died after a shooting inside a Harlem deli Monday evening.

13 hours ago

Protesters Flood Streets After 11th Cyclist Killed In New York City In 2019Protesters upset over another death of a cyclist in the streets of New York City took their anger out on drivers Monday night; CBS2's Matt Kozar reports.

13 hours ago