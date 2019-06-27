After a 15-month restoration project, one of the most heavily visited destinations in Central Park is back open. Central Park Conservancy President and CEO Betsy Smith explains.
Historic Belvedere Castle Reopens In Central Park
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: News, Local News
Celebrating World Pride In NYCOrganizers are getting ready as millions of people descend on New York City for this year's Pride celebrations. Hear more from Co-Chair David Studinski.
Citi Field Address Changed To Honor Tom SeaverThe New York Mets home address will be changed today in honor of legendary pitcher Tom Seaver.
Young Chris Evans Spotted In Girls' Board GameIt turns out, the popular Hollywood actor got his start playing games with young girls hearts.
88-Year-Old Woman Violently RobbedAn 88-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Brooklyn. Now, police are searching for the suspect. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Newark-Bound Flight Makes Emergency LandingA flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport had to make an emergency landing in London this morning. Essex police said there was some type of security alert.
NYC Pools Open TodaySchool's out for summer and it's time for some fun in the sun. More than 50 pools will open to the public this morning. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
St. Pat's Suspect Due Back In CourtA New Jersey man accused in a plot to set fire to St. Patrick's Cathedral is due back in a Manhattan court today.
Shoplifting Suspect Stabs Bodega Workers With NeedlePolice are searching for a man accused of stabbing two bodega employees with a needle in Harlem.
Search For Suspects In Attempted RobberyPolice are searching for three men accused of trying to rob an 18-year-old man in the Bronx.
Recount In Queens DA RaceThe board of elections will begin a machine vote recount in the Democratic primary race for Queens district attorney that remains too close to call.
Firefighters Injured Battling Recycling Plant BlazeFirefighters battled a stubborn fire at a recycling plant overnight in the Bronx.
New York Weather: Heat Is OnCBS2's Elise Finch with the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/26 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 26 at 11 p.m.
Staten Island Man Sacrifices Self To Save Bus PassengersCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on a Staten Island priest in training who died trying to save a bus load of people in Colorado.
World Pride Celebration Kicks Off At Barclays CenterCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest from the World Pride opening ceremony at Barclays Center.
Bodega Workers Stabbed With NeedlePolice are looking for a suspect who attacked two bodega workers with a needle in Harlem.
12-Year-Old Dies In Tragic Water AccidentCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the tragic death of a 12-year-old in a New Jersey lake.
De Blasio, Booker Take Stage In 2020 DebateCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the first Democratic debate, featuring Bill de Blasio and Cory Booker.
Woman Starts Fundraiser To Pay For Controversial Beach PassesCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the New Jersey resident who is raising funds to pay for controversial and pricey beach passes in Asbury Park.
Man Charged In Death Of College Designated DriverA man has been charged with causing the death of a New Jersey college student, who was acting as a designated driver when his car was hit by the allegedly intoxicated suspect.
Tree 'Granny' On The Legacy Of The Stonewall RiotsCBS New York celebrates World Pride in NYC as Stonewall marks 50 years since the start of the movement began in New York City.
Tree 'Granny' On The History Of The Stonewall InnCBS New York celebrates World Pride in NYC as Stonewall marks 50 years since the start of the movement began in New York City.
Alan Cumming, Anthony Rapp & Owners Of The Stonewall Inn: Celebrating ProgressCBS New York celebrates World Pride in NYC as Stonewall marks 50 years since the start of the movement began in New York City.
Anthony Rapp: On The Pride Movement's PioneersCBS New York celebrates World Pride in NYC as Stonewall marks 50 years since the start of the movement began in New York City.
Alan Cumming: Enough Is EnoughCBS New York celebrates World Pride in NYC as Stonewall marks 50 years since the start of the movement began in New York City.
NYC Pride Opening Ceremony Kicks OffCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest from the opening ceremony of New York City's World Pride event.
Anthony Rapp & Alan Cumming On Being YourselfCBS New York celebrates World Pride in NYC as Stonewall marks 50 years since the start of the movement began in New York City.