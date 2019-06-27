Police: Man Knocks Down 88-Year-Old Woman, Steals Her NecklaceAn 88-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked and robbed on a Brooklyn street. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

Teen Catches Baby Dropping From Open WindowA teenager saved a toddler after she fell from a second floor window. The 17-year-old says he was walking down the street in Istanbul, Turkey, when he noticed the 2-year-old playing in the open window. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

53 NYC Pools Open To The Public TodayEleven of them have a whole new look thanks to a program called Cool Pools NYC. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Field Of 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Take To The StageA group of seven men and three women took to in Miami for the first of two debate events. Healthcare and the economy were issues, but the immigration debate took center stage. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

Stabbing In Fort Lee, N.J., Leads To Lockdown At Nearby DaycareThe incident happened around 7:00 a.m. at an apartment complex on Executive Drive. The suspect has been named by police as Asim Ouhuru. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

4 hours ago

Police Seek 3 Men Accused Of Ambush, Robbery In The BronxPolice are seeking three men accused of ambushing and robbing a man in front of his home in the Soundview section of the Bronx. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

4 hours ago

Supreme Court Blocks Census Citizenship Question For NowThe Supreme Court ruling to stop a citizenship question is a setback for the Trump administration. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

4 hours ago

Child Falls 3 Stories From 6th Story Window In QueensA child plunged from the window of a Queens building Thursday morning. The 3-year-old fell from the building at 38th Avenue and Union Street in Flushing. CBS2's Dan Rice reports.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: Mets Honor Tom Seaver With Street RenamingCiti Field street renamed for "Miracle Mets" pitcher Tom Seaver.

4 hours ago

Bronx Knifepoint RobberyThe NYPD released surveillance video of three suspects in a knifepoint robbery in the Bronx. They shoved a tinfoil plate in the victim's face and stole his cell phone and $80.

5 hours ago

Historic Belvedere Castle Reopens In Central ParkAfter a 15-month restoration project, one of the most heavily visited destinations in Central Park is back open. Central Park Conservancy President and CEO Betsy Smith explains.

8 hours ago

Celebrating World Pride In NYCOrganizers are getting ready as millions of people descend on New York City for this year's Pride celebrations. Hear more from Co-Chair David Studinski.

8 hours ago

Citi Field Address Changed To Honor Tom SeaverThe New York Mets home address will be changed today in honor of legendary pitcher Tom Seaver.

9 hours ago

Young Chris Evans Spotted In Girls' Board GameIt turns out, the popular Hollywood actor got his start playing games with young girls hearts.

9 hours ago

88-Year-Old Woman Violently RobbedAn 88-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Brooklyn. Now, police are searching for the suspect. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

9 hours ago

Newark-Bound Flight Makes Emergency LandingA flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport had to make an emergency landing in London this morning. Essex police said there was some type of security alert.

9 hours ago

NYC Pools Open TodaySchool's out for summer and it's time for some fun in the sun. More than 50 pools will open to the public this morning. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

9 hours ago

St. Pat's Suspect Due Back In CourtA New Jersey man accused in a plot to set fire to St. Patrick's Cathedral is due back in a Manhattan court today.

9 hours ago

Shoplifting Suspect Stabs Bodega Workers With NeedlePolice are searching for a man accused of stabbing two bodega employees with a needle in Harlem.

9 hours ago

Search For Suspects In Attempted RobberyPolice are searching for three men accused of trying to rob an 18-year-old man in the Bronx.

9 hours ago