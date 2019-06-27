Time Out New York's Will Gleason is back with what to do around the city like sunset on the Hudson, Ocean Cube exhibit and the World Pride March.
Time Out New York NYC Weekend Events For 6/29 & 6/30
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, General, Local News, WCBSTV
Deaf Umpire Goes Against The OddsSnapshot NYC reporter Steve Overmeyer follows Jon Breuer, a deaf umprie that beats the odds.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Press Conference On Investments In NJ TRANSITNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held a news conference talking about plans for NJ TRANSIT at the Frank R. Lautenberg Rail Station in Secaucus, N.J
Kids Create Pride Gear In Time For ParadeIn celebration of Pride Month and the World Pride March this weekend, kids from all over New York City made their way to the Children's Museum of Manhattan to make rainbow accessories for this year's Pride Parade. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
Street Renamed To Honor 'Miracle Mets' Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom SeaverThe New York Mets and New York City honored a legend Thursday as one of the best players in baseball history: Tom Seaver. The street outside Citi Field will now be known as Seaver Way. CBSN
Summer Water Safety TipsTips just so you know how you and your family can be safe in the water this summer. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Rockville Centre Native Crystal Dunn At The World CupAmazing soccer player Crystal Dunn from Rockville Centre, N.Y., is about to play in the World Cup quarter finals in France. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.
NY Attorney General News Conference On Census Citizenship QuestionNew York's Attorney General Letitia James was joined by community members at a news conference about the Supreme Court barring a citizenship question from being asked during the 2020 census.
New York Weather: 6/27 Thursday Afternoon ForecastTemps will reach the upper 80s and even pass the 90 degree mark in some places. Sunny skies and humidity will still be pretty low so the heat won’t be unbearable. Elise Finch reports.
Bomb Threat Hoax Diverts Air India Flight Headed To NewarkThe Boeing 777 plane was escorted by Royal Air Force fighter jets and diverted to London where it landed safely at Stansted Airport. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Police: Man Knocks Down 88-Year-Old Woman, Steals Her NecklaceAn 88-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked and robbed on a Brooklyn street. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Teen Catches Baby Dropping From Open WindowA teenager saved a toddler after she fell from a second floor window. The 17-year-old says he was walking down the street in Istanbul, Turkey, when he noticed the 2-year-old playing in the open window. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
53 NYC Pools Open To The Public TodayEleven of them have a whole new look thanks to a program called Cool Pools NYC. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Field Of 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Take To The StageA group of seven men and three women took to in Miami for the first of two debate events. Healthcare and the economy were issues, but the immigration debate took center stage. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Stabbing In Fort Lee, N.J., Leads To Lockdown At Nearby DaycareThe incident happened around 7:00 a.m. at an apartment complex on Executive Drive. The suspect has been named by police as Asim Ouhuru. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Police Seek 3 Men Accused Of Ambush, Robbery In The BronxPolice are seeking three men accused of ambushing and robbing a man in front of his home in the Soundview section of the Bronx. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Supreme Court Blocks Census Citizenship Question For NowThe Supreme Court ruling to stop a citizenship question is a setback for the Trump administration. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Child Falls 3 Stories From 6th Story Window In QueensA child plunged from the window of a Queens building Thursday morning. The 3-year-old fell from the building at 38th Avenue and Union Street in Flushing. CBS2's Dan Rice reports.
Web Extra: Mets Honor Tom Seaver With Street RenamingCiti Field street renamed for "Miracle Mets" pitcher Tom Seaver.
Bronx Knifepoint RobberyThe NYPD released surveillance video of three suspects in a knifepoint robbery in the Bronx. They shoved a tinfoil plate in the victim's face and stole his cell phone and $80.
Historic Belvedere Castle Reopens In Central ParkAfter a 15-month restoration project, one of the most heavily visited destinations in Central Park is back open. Central Park Conservancy President and CEO Betsy Smith explains.
Celebrating World Pride In NYCOrganizers are getting ready as millions of people descend on New York City for this year's Pride celebrations. Hear more from Co-Chair David Studinski.
Citi Field Address Changed To Honor Tom SeaverThe New York Mets home address will be changed today in honor of legendary pitcher Tom Seaver.
Young Chris Evans Spotted In Girls' Board GameIt turns out, the popular Hollywood actor got his start playing games with young girls hearts.
88-Year-Old Woman Violently RobbedAn 88-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in broad daylight in Brooklyn. Now, police are searching for the suspect. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Newark-Bound Flight Makes Emergency LandingA flight bound for Newark Liberty International Airport had to make an emergency landing in London this morning. Essex police said there was some type of security alert.
NYC Pools Open TodaySchool's out for summer and it's time for some fun in the sun. More than 50 pools will open to the public this morning. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
St. Pat's Suspect Due Back In CourtA New Jersey man accused in a plot to set fire to St. Patrick's Cathedral is due back in a Manhattan court today.
Shoplifting Suspect Stabs Bodega Workers With NeedlePolice are searching for a man accused of stabbing two bodega employees with a needle in Harlem.
Search For Suspects In Attempted RobberyPolice are searching for three men accused of trying to rob an 18-year-old man in the Bronx.