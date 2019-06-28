Researchers Learning More About Superbug Fungus Candida AurisFederal health officials are keeping a close eye on a new superbug reported in some New York and New Jersey hospitals and health facilities; Hilary Lane reports for CBS2.

Supreme Court To Hear NJ 'Bridgegate' Convictions CaseThe Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear the “Bridgegate” case involving former Christie aides Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni.

Accused Groper Arrested Over 100 Times Back In CustodyA suspect accused of groping a woman on the subway is in police custody, and it’s not his first run-in with police, or even his second; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Woman Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Daughters' DeathsThe judge placed 24-year-old Tenia Campbell on suicide watch. She's charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of her twins, Jasmine and Jaida; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance At StonewallLady Gaga made a surprise appearance outside the Stonewall Inn on Friday as Pride weekend kicked off; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Lady Gaga Speaks At The Stonewall InnOn the 50th anniversary of the movement's beginning, Lady Gaga spoke at the Stonewall Inn during Pride Month.

FDNY K9s Help Solve CrimeThey are fire investigators on four legs who help the FDNY solve some of the most difficult arson cases around the city.

Mayor Bill De Blasio, NY Health Officials On Reproductive HealthMayor Bill de Blasio and New York health officials announced Friday that the city's public health system would no longer participate in the federal Title X program.

Whales Spotted Off Long IslandThere have been some spectacular sightings of whales off Long Island lately. Check these out.

Judge Stops 14th Street Project That Was Supposed To Start MondayCars were supposed to be banned from 3rd Avenue to 9th Avenue, but a judge issued a temporary restraining order after neighbors sued. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports.

Attorneys For Teen Accused In Bronx School Stabbing Speak After Opening StatementsThe attorneys for Abel Cedeno, a teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to death and wounding another, speak to reporters after opening statements.

Humpback Whales Spotted Near Long IslandBoaters off Shinnecock Inlet and Moriches Inlet have spotted humpback whales feeding in the Atlantic. One video captured two giant mammals, apparently upside down, and mouths open, approaching their boat. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

New York Weather: 6/28 Friday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. We’re aiming for about 90°, but the low 90s (or better) are likely for our surrounding communities; some areas will even see their first heat wave!

14th Street Mostly Closed To Cars From 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Starting July 1The MTA is launching the M-14 busway while repairs continue on the l train's Canarsie Tunnel. Only buses, trucks, and emergency vehicles will be able to use 14th street. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Waking Up Early Could Lower Women's Risk For Breast CancerA study out of the U.K. found that "night owls" have a higher risk of breast cancer than "morning people." CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

How NYC’s Stonewall Riots Sparked The Modern Gay Rights MovementFifty years ago today, a crowd at New York City’s Stonewall Inn took a stand for LGBTQ rights.Their uprising against police was a major catalyst in the modern gay rights movement. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Presidential Hopefuls Clash In Second Night Of Democratic DebateThe second of two Democratic presidential debates was held in Miami last night. One of the standout moments came between California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden over the issue of race. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

