'Sisters For The Cure' hosted a fundraiser to benefit breast cancer research.
'Sisters For The Cure' Hold Cancer Fundraising Brunch
New York Weather: CBS2 6/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 29 at 11 p.m.
9/11 First Responder Dies Of CancerCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the death of NYPD Det. Lou Alvarez, who died of cancer caused by toxins with the 9/11 terror attacks.
Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run ArrestedThe driver in a deadly hit-and-run in New Jersey has surrendered to police.
Woman Saved From Attempted Rape In Stuyvesant TownCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on an attempted rape broken up in Manhattan.
Pride Island Celebrations Resume After EvacuationCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest from Manhattan's Pride Island music event.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/29 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 29 at 6 p.m.
Fatal Hit-And-Run Driver On The Loose In New JerseyCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the search for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in New Jersey.
Police Search For East Village SlasherPolice are searching for a suspect who slashed another man across the face during a fight in the East Village.
Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Newark AirportA United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Newark after suffering problems on takeoff at LaGuardia.
Attempted Rape In Stuyvesant TownCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on an attempted rape in Stuyvesant Town.
Pride Island Evacuated Due To Severe WeatherCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the World Pride celebrations as Pride Island is evacuated because of lightning.
Latest News From CBS New YorkJessica Moore has the latest news and weather headlines from CBS2.
Police Seek Identity Of Suspect In Attempted Sexual AssaultInvestigators with the NYPD are trying to identify someone accused of trying to sexually assault a woman on June 29, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Fanalysis: Next Week's Fantasy Baseball TipsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer presents Fanalysis, a look at the week's best fantasy baseball tips.
Newark Airport Reopens After United Flight's Emergency LandingOfficials say the flight left LaGuardia Airport around 8:30 a.m. and was heading for Houston, but it experienced a mechanical issue upon take-off.
Retired NYPD Detective Dies After Battle With 9/11-Related CancerDermot F. Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, tweeted Saturday morning that Det. Lou Alvarez had died.
NJ Police Seek Driver In Deadly Hit-And-RunPolice in Morris County, New Jersey, are searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Friday; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
New York Weather: 6/29 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 29 at 6 a.m.
Corpse Flower Blooms At NY Botanical Garden In The BronxThe smell of death is drawing crowds to the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.
Tip Of The Day: Mexican Grey ZucchiniTony Tantillo reports.
1.6M Honda, Acura Vehicles Recalled For Faulty AirbagsHonda is recalling 1.6 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, completing its required recalls six months ahead of schedule, the automaker said Friday.
NJ Police Searching For Hit-And-Run DriverPolice in Morris County, New Jersey, are searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Friday; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 28 at 11 p.m.
New Jersey Town Charging Locals To Use Public BeachCBS2's Jessica Layton is demanding answers in Asbury Park as local officials are charging residents high fees just to stand on their public beach.
Missing Teen In The BronxPolice are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Bronx.
NYC Embraces World Pride CelebrationCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest from the celebration at the Stonewall Inn on World Pride weekend.
Subway Florist Retires After 48 YearsA florist working at an East Village subway station is retiring after 48 years of greeting commuters with flowers and a smile. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Subway Florist Retires After 48 YearsA man who's been selling flowers in a subway station for decades will now have time to stop and smell the roses. Pete Tsoumas retired Friday.