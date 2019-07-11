"City On A Hill" is a new, 10-episode crime drama series on Showtime. Jill Hennessy plays Jenny Rohr, the wife of a corrupt FBI veteran played by Kevin Bacon. She stopped by discuss the show with Chris Wragge.
Jill Hennessy On 'City On A Hill'
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 DigitalCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Television, Local News, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Sources: One Person Arrested In ATF Raid In Ozone ParkFederal agents from the bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms raided a home in the Ozone Park section of Queens early Thursday morning. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Car Crashes Into Bakery In Fair Lawn, New JerseyA car crashed into a bakery in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on July 11, 2019. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
Police: Rental Dispute May Be Behind Deadly Queens House FireA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. The FDNY said a liquid accelerant was used to fuel the flames. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Web Extra: MTA Officials Tout On-Time PerformanceMTA officials say subway service is better than it has been in years.
Web Extra: Mother Who Lost Son Touts Speed CamerasNew York City officials are joined by Evelyn Cancel, who lost her son to a speeding driver, to announce the city's expansion of its speed camera program.
Jill Hennessy On 'City On A Hill'"City On A Hill" is a new, 10-episode crime drama series on Showtime. Jill Hennessy plays Jenny Rohr, the wife of a corrupt FBI veteran played by Kevin Bacon. She stopped by discuss the show with Chris Wragge.
Fearless Dog Saves The Day, Chases Off Bear From Neighbor’s Yard In New JerseyA fearless dog saved the day for a family in New Jersey after they had an unexpected visit – from a bear!
Web Extra: Lawyer For Weinstein Accusers Speaks Outside CourtLawyer Gloria Allred, who represents two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, speaks outside court after he changed his counsel again.
Web Extra: Harvey Weinstein's New Lawyers Speak Outside CourtHarvey Weinstein is shaking up his legal team once again, 60 days before he’s due to stand trial on sexual assault charges in New York.
More Videos
New Speed Camera Law Taking Effect In NYCA newly expanded speed camera law takes effect today in New York City. That means there are nearly 1,000 speed zones around the city. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Glass Falls Off Midtown BuildingEmergency crews are on the scene after glass fell off a building on Sixth Avenue near 30th Street.
Sources: Deadly Queens House Fire May Be ArsonA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. Sources tell CBS2 the fire may have been intentionally set following a dispute between a tenant and homeowner. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Classmates Give Autistic Student A Silent OvationA high school senior with a severe form of autism was honored by his classmates at graduation.
Taylor Swift Performs Amazon Prime Concert In NYCAmazon Prime Day doesn't start until midnight on Monday, but the company kicked things off with a concert last night in New York City.
OBJ Criticized For Red Carpet LookThe former New York Giants player made a big impression on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards last night in Los Angeles.
Bronx School Stabbing Suspect Expected To Take The StandAbel Cedeno, accused of killing one classmate and wounding another, is expected to take the stand in his murder trial.
Harvey Weinstein Due Back In CourtDisgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court today for a hearing about his defense team.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large In Basketball Court ShootingPolice have made an arrest after a stray-bullet-shooting that injured two people on a basketball court in the Bronx.
Man Hit With Pan In Brooklyn RobberyA 41-year-old man is badly injured after police say he was violently robbed on a Brooklyn street.
Report: ICE Raids Set To Start This WeekendThe New York Times reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will start nationwide raids targeting undocumented families this Sunday.
NYC Expanding Speed Camera EnforecementA newly expanded speed camera law takes effect today in New York City. That means there are nearly 1,000 speed zones around the city. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Sources: Deadly Queens Fire May Have Been IntentionalA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. Sources tell CBS2 the fire may have been intentionally set following a dispute between a tenant and homeowner. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
New York Weather: Rain ChancesCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/10 Nightly Weather at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 10 at 11 p.m.
Ride-Share Mess Leaves LaGuardia Flyers FuriousCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the ride-share mess and allegations of drivers price gouging at LaGuardia Airport.
NYCHA High-Rise Still Dark After Transformer FireCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the power outage at a Bronx NYCHA high-rise caused by a transformer fire.
Team USA Celebrates In NYC After World Cup WinCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the celebration for Team USA after the Women's World Cup.
Police: Accelerant Used To Start Deadly Queens FireCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a Queens house fire that killed 3 people and seriously injured 2 others.
Ride-Share Mess Leaves LaGuardia Flyers FuriousCBSN New York's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the ride-share mess and allegations of drivers price gouging at LaGuardia Airport.