New Speed Camera Law Taking Effect In NYCA newly expanded speed camera law takes effect today in New York City. That means there are nearly 1,000 speed zones around the city. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

5 hours ago

Glass Falls Off Midtown BuildingEmergency crews are on the scene after glass fell off a building on Sixth Avenue near 30th Street.

5 hours ago

Sources: Deadly Queens House Fire May Be ArsonA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. Sources tell CBS2 the fire may have been intentionally set following a dispute between a tenant and homeowner. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

5 hours ago

Classmates Give Autistic Student A Silent OvationA high school senior with a severe form of autism was honored by his classmates at graduation.

6 hours ago

Taylor Swift Performs Amazon Prime Concert In NYCAmazon Prime Day doesn't start until midnight on Monday, but the company kicked things off with a concert last night in New York City.

6 hours ago

OBJ Criticized For Red Carpet LookThe former New York Giants player made a big impression on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards last night in Los Angeles.

6 hours ago

Bronx School Stabbing Suspect Expected To Take The StandAbel Cedeno, accused of killing one classmate and wounding another, is expected to take the stand in his murder trial.

6 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Due Back In CourtDisgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court today for a hearing about his defense team.

6 hours ago

1 Arrested, 1 At Large In Basketball Court ShootingPolice have made an arrest after a stray-bullet-shooting that injured two people on a basketball court in the Bronx.

6 hours ago

Man Hit With Pan In Brooklyn RobberyA 41-year-old man is badly injured after police say he was violently robbed on a Brooklyn street.

6 hours ago

Report: ICE Raids Set To Start This WeekendThe New York Times reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will start nationwide raids targeting undocumented families this Sunday.

6 hours ago

NYC Expanding Speed Camera EnforecementA newly expanded speed camera law takes effect today in New York City. That means there are nearly 1,000 speed zones around the city. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

6 hours ago

Sources: Deadly Queens Fire May Have Been IntentionalA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. Sources tell CBS2 the fire may have been intentionally set following a dispute between a tenant and homeowner. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain ChancesCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/10 Nightly Weather at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 10 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

Ride-Share Mess Leaves LaGuardia Flyers FuriousCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the ride-share mess and allegations of drivers price gouging at LaGuardia Airport.

13 hours ago

NYCHA High-Rise Still Dark After Transformer FireCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the power outage at a Bronx NYCHA high-rise caused by a transformer fire.

13 hours ago

Team USA Celebrates In NYC After World Cup WinCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the celebration for Team USA after the Women's World Cup.

13 hours ago

Police: Accelerant Used To Start Deadly Queens FireCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a Queens house fire that killed 3 people and seriously injured 2 others.

13 hours ago

Ride-Share Mess Leaves LaGuardia Flyers FuriousCBSN New York's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the ride-share mess and allegations of drivers price gouging at LaGuardia Airport.

14 hours ago