Sources: One Person Arrested In ATF Raid In Ozone ParkFederal agents from the bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms raided a home in the Ozone Park section of Queens early Thursday morning. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

4 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Bakery In Fair Lawn, New JerseyA car crashed into a bakery in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on July 11, 2019. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.

4 hours ago

Police: Rental Dispute May Be Behind Deadly Queens House FireA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. The FDNY said a liquid accelerant was used to fuel the flames. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: MTA Officials Tout On-Time PerformanceMTA officials say subway service is better than it has been in years.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: Mother Who Lost Son Touts Speed CamerasNew York City officials are joined by Evelyn Cancel, who lost her son to a speeding driver, to announce the city's expansion of its speed camera program.

4 hours ago

Jill Hennessy On 'City On A Hill'"City On A Hill" is a new, 10-episode crime drama series on Showtime. Jill Hennessy plays Jenny Rohr, the wife of a corrupt FBI veteran played by Kevin Bacon. She stopped by discuss the show with Chris Wragge.

4 hours ago

Fearless Dog Saves The Day, Chases Off Bear From Neighbor’s Yard In New JerseyA fearless dog saved the day for a family in New Jersey after they had an unexpected visit – from a bear!

5 hours ago

Web Extra: Lawyer For Weinstein Accusers Speaks Outside CourtLawyer Gloria Allred, who represents two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, speaks outside court after he changed his counsel again.

5 hours ago

Web Extra: Harvey Weinstein's New Lawyers Speak Outside CourtHarvey Weinstein is shaking up his legal team once again, 60 days before he’s due to stand trial on sexual assault charges in New York.

5 hours ago

New Speed Camera Law Taking Effect In NYCA newly expanded speed camera law takes effect today in New York City. That means there are nearly 1,000 speed zones around the city. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago

Navigating Sales Trends In NYC, WestchesterDouglas Elliman NYC president speaks about sales trends for Brooklyn, Queens, Riverdale and Westchester.

8 hours ago

Sources: Deadly Queens House Fire May Be ArsonA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. Sources tell CBS2 the fire may have been intentionally set following a dispute between a tenant and homeowner. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

9 hours ago

Classmates Give Autistic Student A Silent OvationA high school senior with a severe form of autism was honored by his classmates at graduation.

9 hours ago

Taylor Swift Performs Amazon Prime Concert In NYCAmazon Prime Day doesn't start until midnight on Monday, but the company kicked things off with a concert last night in New York City.

9 hours ago

OBJ Criticized For Red Carpet LookThe former New York Giants player made a big impression on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards last night in Los Angeles.

10 hours ago

Bronx School Stabbing Suspect Expected To Take The StandAbel Cedeno, accused of killing one classmate and wounding another, is expected to take the stand in his murder trial.

10 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Due Back In CourtDisgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court today for a hearing about his defense team.

10 hours ago

1 Arrested, 1 At Large In Basketball Court ShootingPolice have made an arrest after a stray-bullet-shooting that injured two people on a basketball court in the Bronx.

10 hours ago

Man Hit With Pan In Brooklyn RobberyA 41-year-old man is badly injured after police say he was violently robbed on a Brooklyn street.

10 hours ago

Report: ICE Raids Set To Start This WeekendThe New York Times reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will start nationwide raids targeting undocumented families this Sunday.

10 hours ago