We're in for a beautiful, sunny weekend, so what better way to spend it than by being out and about at fun events happening in and around the city. Time Out New York's Will Gleason stopped by to discuss it.
Time Out's Things To Do This Weekend
Protesters Demand Removal Of 3 Judges After Comments On Sex Assault CasesProtesters gathered at the Monmouth County Courthouse on Thursday to demand the removal of three judges for their controversial comments in separate sexual assault cases. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.
Book Vending Machines Saving Summer?Vending machines filled with free books became available in Harlem's Riverbank Park starting today. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.
New York Weather: 7/11 Thursday Afternoon ForecastSome afternoon showers and storms are possible west of the city. A higher chance for some rain in the city comes later in the evening. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Track Assembled For The 2019 New York City E-Prix RaceThe New York race in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn happens July 13 and 14, part of the fifth season for the single-seat racing series. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
New York City Expanded Speed Camera Law In Effect TodayThe new law calls for nearly 1,000 speed zones at schools across the city. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
MTA Claims Trains Running Best In 6 YearsAccording to the MTA, subway trains are running better than they have in more than a half decade, with on-time performance surpassing 80 percent. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Poison Ivy Patch On MTA Fence Creating Itchy Situation For Long Island City ResidentsMost people are oblivious to the danger that lurks by them on the sidewalk on the LIRR fence in Long Island City. But for families living in the area, the ivy has been a problem they've been tirelessly trying to fix. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Harvey Weinstein Appears In Manhattan Court For HearingHarvey Weinstein has hired a pair of Chicago attorneys to handle his upcoming trial on rape and sexual charges. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Sources: One Person Arrested In ATF Raid In Ozone ParkFederal agents from the bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms raided a home in the Ozone Park section of Queens early Thursday morning. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Car Crashes Into Bakery In Fair Lawn, New JerseyA car crashed into a bakery in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, on July 11, 2019. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
Police: Rental Dispute May Be Behind Deadly Queens House FireA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. The FDNY said a liquid accelerant was used to fuel the flames. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Web Extra: MTA Officials Tout On-Time PerformanceMTA officials say subway service is better than it has been in years.
Web Extra: Mother Who Lost Son Touts Speed CamerasNew York City officials are joined by Evelyn Cancel, who lost her son to a speeding driver, to announce the city's expansion of its speed camera program.
Jill Hennessy On 'City On A Hill'"City On A Hill" is a new, 10-episode crime drama series on Showtime. Jill Hennessy plays Jenny Rohr, the wife of a corrupt FBI veteran played by Kevin Bacon. She stopped by discuss the show with Chris Wragge.
Fearless Dog Saves The Day, Chases Off Bear From Neighbor’s Yard In New JerseyA fearless dog saved the day for a family in New Jersey after they had an unexpected visit – from a bear!
Web Extra: Lawyer For Weinstein Accusers Speaks Outside CourtLawyer Gloria Allred, who represents two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, speaks outside court after he changed his counsel again.
Web Extra: Harvey Weinstein's New Lawyers Speak Outside CourtHarvey Weinstein is shaking up his legal team once again, 60 days before he’s due to stand trial on sexual assault charges in New York.
New Speed Camera Law Taking Effect In NYCA newly expanded speed camera law takes effect today in New York City. That means there are nearly 1,000 speed zones around the city. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Navigating Sales Trends In NYC, WestchesterDouglas Elliman NYC president speaks about sales trends for Brooklyn, Queens, Riverdale and Westchester.
Sources: Deadly Queens House Fire May Be ArsonA house fire left three people dead and two others critically injured Wednesday in Queens. Sources tell CBS2 the fire may have been intentionally set following a dispute between a tenant and homeowner. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Classmates Give Autistic Student A Silent OvationA high school senior with a severe form of autism was honored by his classmates at graduation.
Taylor Swift Performs Amazon Prime Concert In NYCAmazon Prime Day doesn't start until midnight on Monday, but the company kicked things off with a concert last night in New York City.
OBJ Criticized For Red Carpet LookThe former New York Giants player made a big impression on the red carpet of the ESPY Awards last night in Los Angeles.
Bronx School Stabbing Suspect Expected To Take The StandAbel Cedeno, accused of killing one classmate and wounding another, is expected to take the stand in his murder trial.
Harvey Weinstein Due Back In CourtDisgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is due back in court today for a hearing about his defense team.
1 Arrested, 1 At Large In Basketball Court ShootingPolice have made an arrest after a stray-bullet-shooting that injured two people on a basketball court in the Bronx.
Man Hit With Pan In Brooklyn RobberyA 41-year-old man is badly injured after police say he was violently robbed on a Brooklyn street.
Report: ICE Raids Set To Start This WeekendThe New York Times reports U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will start nationwide raids targeting undocumented families this Sunday.