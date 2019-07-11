CBS2's Lonnie Quinn hosted the 'Toast to Tomorrows' cystic fibrosis fundraiser in New York City's Bowery Hotel.
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn Hosts Cystic Fibrosis Event
New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 11 at 11 p.m.
ICE To Raid New York, Other Cities SundayLaw enforcement officials are reportedly planning illegal immigrant raids in New York and other cities on Sunday.
8 Injured After Taxi Slams Into RestaurantCBS2's Ali Bauman speaks to a witness at the Manhattan restaurant a taxi cab slammed into Thursday.
NJ TRANSIT Delays Pack Penn StationWeather and power problems are causing long delays for NJ TRANSIT.
Invasive Plants Overrun New York's ParksCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the effort to get rid of invasive plants in new York parks.
NJ TRANSIT Door Opens During RideAn NJ TRANSIT train's door opened during the ride to Penn Station.
Inspector General Finds More MTA CorruptionCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the shocking abuses of MTA resources and money by employees as the agency claims it is performing at top efficiency.
Mt. Vernon Mayor Refusing To Step DownCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the mayoral battle in Mount Vernon after Richard Thomas did not step down after resigning over corruption charges.
Bronx School Stabber Testifies In CourtCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the student who took the stand in his own defense after fatal stabbing in a Bronx class.
Young Soccer Players Invited To Join World Cup ChampsCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the young girls who got the opportunity to join and escort the Women's World Cup champions.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 11 at 5 p.m.
Monroe College HackedThe website for Monroe College has reportedly been hacked, with suspects demanding a ransom to end the malware attack.
Study Claims Juice And Soda Linked To CancerCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on a new study linking sugary drinks to cancer.
President Trump To End Census Question FightCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on President Trump's position about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
Dead Scientist's Body Found In Greek BunkerThe body of a missing American scientist from New York was reportedly found in WWII bunker on the Greek island of Crete.
Why Aren't There More Recycling Bins In NYC?CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the lack of recycling bins across New York City for people to throw after items like cans and bottles.
Book Vending Machines Come To NYCCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on new book vending machines, promoting literacy in New York City.
MTA Removes Poison Ivy From Busy StopCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the MTA removing poison ivy from a busy commuter stop in Long Island City.
How Will Budget Battle Affect Wyandanch Schools?CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on how an ongoing school budget battle will affect teachers and schools this fall in Wyandanch.
Gov. Cuomo Refuses To Address LaGuardia ProblemsCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the chaos at LaGuardia Airport caused by its new construction project.
St. Patrick's Arson Suspect Unfit To Stand TrialA judge has declared the man accused of plotting to burn St. Patrick's Cathedral unfit for trial.
Police: Queens Fire Intentionally SetA deadly Queens house fire was intentionally set according to investigators.
Protest Erupt Over Judges Going Soft On Rape SuspectsCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the protests in New Jersey over three judges accused of being too lenient and making inappropriate comments during a rape case.
Taxi Slams Into Manhattan RestaurantCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the taxi that crashed into a Manhattan restaurant.
Time Out's Things To Do This WeekendWe're in for a beautiful, sunny weekend, so what better way to spend it than by being out and about at fun events happening in and around the city. Time Out New York's Will Gleason stopped by to discuss it.
Protesters Demand Removal Of 3 Judges After Comments On Sex Assault CasesProtesters gathered at the Monmouth County Courthouse on Thursday to demand the removal of three judges for their controversial comments in separate sexual assault cases. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.
Book Vending Machines Saving Summer?Vending machines filled with free books became available in Harlem's Riverbank Park starting today. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.
New York Weather: 7/11 Thursday Afternoon ForecastSome afternoon showers and storms are possible west of the city. A higher chance for some rain in the city comes later in the evening. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.