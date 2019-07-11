Bronx School Stabber Testifies In CourtCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the student who took the stand in his own defense after fatal stabbing in a Bronx class.

6 hours ago

Young Soccer Players Invited To Join World Cup ChampsCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the young girls who got the opportunity to join and escort the Women's World Cup champions.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 11 at 5 p.m.

6 hours ago

Monroe College HackedThe website for Monroe College has reportedly been hacked, with suspects demanding a ransom to end the malware attack.

6 hours ago

Study Claims Juice And Soda Linked To CancerCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on a new study linking sugary drinks to cancer.

6 hours ago

President Trump To End Census Question FightCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on President Trump's position about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

6 hours ago

Dead Scientist's Body Found In Greek BunkerThe body of a missing American scientist from New York was reportedly found in WWII bunker on the Greek island of Crete.

6 hours ago

Why Aren't There More Recycling Bins In NYC?CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the lack of recycling bins across New York City for people to throw after items like cans and bottles.

6 hours ago

Book Vending Machines Come To NYCCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on new book vending machines, promoting literacy in New York City.

6 hours ago

MTA Removes Poison Ivy From Busy StopCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the MTA removing poison ivy from a busy commuter stop in Long Island City.

6 hours ago

How Will Budget Battle Affect Wyandanch Schools?CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on how an ongoing school budget battle will affect teachers and schools this fall in Wyandanch.

7 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Refuses To Address LaGuardia ProblemsCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the chaos at LaGuardia Airport caused by its new construction project.

7 hours ago

St. Patrick's Arson Suspect Unfit To Stand TrialA judge has declared the man accused of plotting to burn St. Patrick's Cathedral unfit for trial.

7 hours ago

Police: Queens Fire Intentionally SetA deadly Queens house fire was intentionally set according to investigators.

7 hours ago

Protest Erupt Over Judges Going Soft On Rape SuspectsCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the protests in New Jersey over three judges accused of being too lenient and making inappropriate comments during a rape case.

7 hours ago

Taxi Slams Into Manhattan RestaurantCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the taxi that crashed into a Manhattan restaurant.

7 hours ago

Time Out's Things To Do This WeekendWe're in for a beautiful, sunny weekend, so what better way to spend it than by being out and about at fun events happening in and around the city. Time Out New York's Will Gleason stopped by to discuss it.

9 hours ago

Protesters Demand Removal Of 3 Judges After Comments On Sex Assault CasesProtesters gathered at the Monmouth County Courthouse on Thursday to demand the removal of three judges for their controversial comments in separate sexual assault cases. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.

9 hours ago

Book Vending Machines Saving Summer?Vending machines filled with free books became available in Harlem's Riverbank Park starting today. CBSN New York's Cindy Hsu reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: 7/11 Thursday Afternoon ForecastSome afternoon showers and storms are possible west of the city. A higher chance for some rain in the city comes later in the evening. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

11 hours ago