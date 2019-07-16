Mark Peters, the former Department of Investigation chief from 2014 to 2018, talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler about the Department of Justice decision not to pursue charges around Eric Garner's death.
Former Department Of Investigation Chief Talks On DOJ's Eric Garner Decision
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, WCBSTV
Living Large: Frank Lloyd Wright House On Petre IslandCBS2's Natalie Duddridge tours a stunning home using natural stone and wood designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright in the latest edition of Living Large.
Rip Current Simulator Could Help Save LivesVirtual reality could help save real lives on the beach. CBSN New York's John Dias explains from Long Island.
Mount Vernon Dysfunction Reaches New LowMount Vernon's new police commissioner was arrested for trespassing at his new job just hours after taking the oath of office. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello has the latest on the dysfunction in New York's eighth-largest city.
Epstein Accuser Courtney Wild Breaks Her SilenceOne of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers is urging other women to speak out against the wealthy financier as authorities prosecute him on sex charges. Courtney Wild told reporters Tuesday that Epstein "will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail."
New York Weather: 7/16 Tuesday Afternoon ForecastSunny, hot and humid today with temps reaching 90 degrees! More humid than yesterday, so you’ll definitely be feeling the oppressive heat. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Federal Prosecutors Officially Announce Decision Not To File ChargesThe Department of Justice said there was not enough evidence to pursue a case against Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo or any other officer regarding the chokehold death of Eric Garner in Staten Island.
'Game Of Thrones' Leads Emmy Awards With 32 NominationsNominations for the 71st Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday ahead of Sept. 22 ceremony honoring the best work in television. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Celebrating 50 Years Since Apollo 11 Took Americans To The MoonAmericans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first manned trip to the moon, launched July 16, 1969, at 9:32 a.m.
Web Extra: NYC DOT Announces 3rd Phase Of Citi Bike ExpansionDepartment of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and transit advocates talk about the latest phase of Citi Bike expansion into the Bronx.
NYPD Looking For Suspects In String Of Burglaries In AstoriaPolice are searching for a pair of thieves accused of breaking into at least eight homes in Queens. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Neighbors Remember Taxi Driver Killed By His Own VehicleMohammad Zafrullah, 65, of Brooklyn was found lying in the street with severe head trauma at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in Soundview. CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reports.
Carbon Monoxide Sickens At Least A Dozen People In MidtownThe incident happened at a church near 49th Street and Eighth Avenue. The FDNY says the call about elevated CO levels came in just before 10:30 a.m. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
DOJ Says No Enough Evidence To Charge NYPD Officer In Eric Garner's DeathFederal prosecutors have declined to file civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
CBS News Special Reports: Apollo 11 Celebrating 50 YearsAmericans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first manned trip to the moon, launched July 16, 1969, at 9:32 a.m.
New Yorkers Remember 50th Anniversary Of First Trip To MoonThe Apollo 11 launch is celebrating its 50th anniversary with students marking the occasion counting down to lift off at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan. CBSN New York's Alex Denis reports.
Family Speaks Out About No Charges In Eric Garner's DeathRev. Al Sharpton and Eric Garner's family speak after federal officials decline to file civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo. CBSN New York's Alex Denis reports.
Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer SafetyBe a good neighbor, check on elderly and people with disabilities in your community who may need assistance keeping cool. Katie Johnston reports.
Instagram Killing: Social Media Producer Kills New York 17-Year-Old, Posts Gory Photos Of Corpse OnlineA 17-year-old girl with a small social media following in upstate New York was killed by a man she’d met recently on Instagram, who then posted photos of her corpse online, police said Monday. Katie Johnston reports.
Sources: No Federal Charges In Eric Garner DeathFederal prosecutors have declined to file civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, sources tell CBS News.
Search For Suspects In Queens Burglary SpreePolice release surveillance video of two suspects wanted for a string of burglaries in Queens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.
NBA MVP Struggles With Batting PracticeNBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo paid a visit to Yankee Stadium last night and took some swings with hitting coach Marcus Thames.
Justice Dept. To Rule On Eric Garner DeathFederal prosecutors are expected to announce today whether NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo will face charges in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Sports Illustrated Fashion Show Highlights DiversitySports Illustrated held its most diverse fashion show ever during Miami Swim Week.
Emmy Nominations To Be Announced TodayNominations will be announced today for the 71st Emmy Awards honoring the best work in television for the year.
Whale Spotted In Distress Off Long IslandMarine officials hope a whale last seen entangled in gear off Long Island managed to free itself.
Public Hearing On Port Authority Fare HikesThe first of six public hearings will be held today to discuss the Port Authority's proposed fare hikes.
Brooklyn Burglary Caught On CameraPolice are investigating a burglary in Bushwick.
Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Expected To Speak OutThe legal team representing Jeffrey Epstein accuser Courtney Wild promises a "major announcement" during a press conference today in Manhattan.