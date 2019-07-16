Web Extra: NYC DOT Announces 3rd Phase Of Citi Bike ExpansionDepartment of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg and transit advocates talk about the latest phase of Citi Bike expansion into the Bronx.

3 hours ago

NYPD Looking For Suspects In String Of Burglaries In AstoriaPolice are searching for a pair of thieves accused of breaking into at least eight homes in Queens. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Neighbors Remember Taxi Driver Killed By His Own VehicleMohammad Zafrullah, 65, of Brooklyn was found lying in the street with severe head trauma at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in Soundview. CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Carbon Monoxide Sickens At Least A Dozen People In MidtownThe incident happened at a church near 49th Street and Eighth Avenue. The FDNY says the call about elevated CO levels came in just before 10:30 a.m. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

DOJ Says No Enough Evidence To Charge NYPD Officer In Eric Garner's DeathFederal prosecutors have declined to file civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

CBS News Special Reports: Apollo 11 Celebrating 50 YearsAmericans celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first manned trip to the moon, launched July 16, 1969, at 9:32 a.m.

4 hours ago

New Yorkers Remember 50th Anniversary Of First Trip To MoonThe Apollo 11 launch is celebrating its 50th anniversary with students marking the occasion counting down to lift off at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan. CBSN New York's Alex Denis reports.

4 hours ago

Family Speaks Out About No Charges In Eric Garner's DeathRev. Al Sharpton and Eric Garner's family speak after federal officials decline to file civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo. CBSN New York's Alex Denis reports.

4 hours ago

Tips To Beat The Heat: Your Guide To Summer SafetyBe a good neighbor, check on elderly and people with disabilities in your community who may need assistance keeping cool. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Instagram Killing: Social Media Producer Kills New York 17-Year-Old, Posts Gory Photos Of Corpse OnlineA 17-year-old girl with a small social media following in upstate New York was killed by a man she’d met recently on Instagram, who then posted photos of her corpse online, police said Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Sources: No Federal Charges In Eric Garner DeathFederal prosecutors have declined to file civil rights charges against NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, sources tell CBS News.

5 hours ago

Search For Suspects In Queens Burglary SpreePolice release surveillance video of two suspects wanted for a string of burglaries in Queens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more.

8 hours ago

NBA MVP Struggles With Batting PracticeNBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo paid a visit to Yankee Stadium last night and took some swings with hitting coach Marcus Thames.

8 hours ago

Justice Dept. To Rule On Eric Garner DeathFederal prosecutors are expected to announce today whether NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo will face charges in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

8 hours ago

Sports Illustrated Fashion Show Highlights DiversitySports Illustrated held its most diverse fashion show ever during Miami Swim Week.

8 hours ago

Emmy Nominations To Be Announced TodayNominations will be announced today for the 71st Emmy Awards honoring the best work in television for the year.

9 hours ago

Whale Spotted In Distress Off Long IslandMarine officials hope a whale last seen entangled in gear off Long Island managed to free itself.

9 hours ago

Public Hearing On Port Authority Fare HikesThe first of six public hearings will be held today to discuss the Port Authority's proposed fare hikes.

9 hours ago

Brooklyn Burglary Caught On CameraPolice are investigating a burglary in Bushwick.

9 hours ago

Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Expected To Speak OutThe legal team representing Jeffrey Epstein accuser Courtney Wild promises a "major announcement" during a press conference today in Manhattan.

9 hours ago