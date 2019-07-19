Hours Extended At Pools As Officials Offer Relief From Dangerous HeatHours have been extended at New York City swimming pools as officials work to offer relief amid the first heat wave of the summer. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Dangerous Heat Wave Expected To Last Through WeekendThere is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the entire Tri-State area today through Sunday. CBS2's Elise Finch has the forecast.

2 hours ago

Con Ed President On Extreme Heat PreparationCon Edison President Tim Cawley talks about the utility's extreme heat preparations.

3 hours ago

Nearly 100 Years Of Tradition At Defonte's Sandwich ShopCBS2's Elle McLogan visits a Red Hook institution where the energy is big and the sandwiches are bigger.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Heat RisingCBS2's Elise Finch with the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

FDNY Commissioner Talks Extreme HeatFDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro talks about the department's preparations for this weekend's dangerous heat.

5 hours ago

FDNY Commissioner Talks 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund VoteFDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says he's "disgusted and sickened" by how long it's taken Congress to renew the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. This comes as the 200th member of the department has died of 9/11-related illnesses.

5 hours ago

Two Wanted In Fatal Punch AttackPolice say a shirtless man is wanted for questioning in a deadly punch earlier this month in Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

New Design For Airplane Middle SeatsA new design may eventually make flights a little more comfortable for passengers who end up in the dreaded middle seat.

7 hours ago

SEE IT: Top Gun 2 Trailer ReleasedThe weekend just got even hotter for fans feeling the need for speed.

7 hours ago

Dangerous Heat Melting Weekend EventsThe dangerous heat is forcing some people to cancel their weekend plans as record-breaking temperatures grip our area. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

7 hours ago

DOT Adds 10th Avenue Bike LanesStarting today, you might notice a major change if you drive up 10th Avenue in Midtown.

7 hours ago

Reward In Search For Stolen Bald EagleThe Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for information about whoever stole a bald eagle with one wing from the Quogue Wildlife Refuge.

8 hours ago

Porch Pirate Caught On CameraA woman appears to use a little girl and stroller to steal a package right from someone's front porch in Hoboken, New Jersey.

8 hours ago

Weekend Track Work On 1, 2, 3 TrainsService changes will be in place this weekend along the 1, 2 and 3 subway lines.

8 hours ago

Search For Burglary Suspect In QueensPolice say the man entered a house in Auburndale through an unlocked window and stole about $90,000 in cash and jewelry.

8 hours ago

Sentencing Day In New Jersey Neighbor MurderA Jersey City man convicted of murdering his 81-year-old neighbor faces sentencing today.

8 hours ago

Dining Deal: La CubanaA celebrity chef is bringing his heritage to New York through classic Cuban cuisine. CBS2's Tony Tantillo heads to the Meatpacking District to check it out for this week's Dining Deal.

9 hours ago

Duo Sought After Deadly Sucker PunchEarlier this month, a 52-year-old Brooklyn man died after apparently being punched and falling to the ground. Now, police have released surveillance video of two people wanted for questioning in the case. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

9 hours ago

NYC Heat Emergency Takes Effect This MorningThe dangerous heat is forcing some people to cancel their weekend plans as record-breaking temperatures grip our area. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has more.

9 hours ago