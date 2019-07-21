Mark and Amanda Intoccia, of Mark's Bake Shoppe, say they're incorporating ice cream into the sweet treats at their bakery this summer.
Staten Island Bakery Serving Up Frozen Treats All Summer
Program: CBS 2 News WeekendsCategories: Food & Drink, WCBSTV
Tip Of The Day: Navel OrangesTony Tantillo reports.
Two Rikers Officers Facing Weapons Charges In NJTwo Rikers Island corrections officers are facing charges in connection to a shooting in New Jersey.
NYC Restaurant Week Starts MondayStarting Monday, you can try out some of the best eateries this culinary capital has to offer at a discounted price.
Happening Tomorrow: Port Authority Fare Hike Meeting At College Of Staten IslandCommuters will have a chance to voice their concerns about the Port Authority’s proposed new fare hikes at a public hearing Monday.
New York Weather: 7/21 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.
NYC Heat Wave Enters Day 3Temperatures will soar again Sunday, making for another day of dangerous conditions; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Conquering Your Fear Of FlyingDr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist, has some tips on how to conquer your fear of flying.
Furry Friend Finder: Karrie & MillieKarrie is a 10-month-old, 7-pound miniature poodle puppy, and Millie is a 3-month-old, 7-pound Cavapoo.
Thousands Expected To Attend QuickChek New Jersey Festival of BallooningTens of thousands of people are expected at the 37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 20 at 11 p.m.
America Celebrates Apollo 11 Moon Landing AnniversaryBuzz Aldrin toured the Kennedy Space Center on the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. CBS' Mark Strassman reports.
Police Arrest Needle Attack SuspectThe NYPD has arrested the suspect accused of stabbing a bank teller with a needle.
Shark Spotted Near Long IslandA shark was spotted in the water near Quogue Saturday.
Power Outages Strike Queens, Other AreasThousands of customers across New York City and Long Island lost power during the heat wave Saturday.
New Yorkers Battle To Stay Cool During Heat WaveCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the many ways New Yorkers are trying to stay cool during this weekend's heat wave.
3 Firefighters Injured In Bronx Auto Shop BlazeCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the massive fire at a Bronx auto shop Saturday.
Firefighters Injured In Bronx BlazeTV 10/55's Reena Roy has the latest on the auto body shop fire in the Bronx that injured three members of the FDNY.
Fanalysis: Fantasy Baseball's Hot & Cold PlayersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the hottest and coldest players this week for your fantasy baseball team in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis: Fantasy Baseball StreamersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the best streamers this week for your fantasy baseball team in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/20 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 20 at 6 p.m.
4 Critically Hurt In Dutchess County Plane CrashFour people related to New York congressman Sean Patrick Maloney have been critically injured in a plane crash.
Good Samaritans Helping Out During Heat WaveA group of good Samaritans helped to keep New York hydrated during Saturday's extreme heat.
First Responder Boot Camp Honors Fallen NYPD OfficerCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the first responder boot camp honoring fallen NYPD officer Rafael Ramos.
Power Outages Reported Around NYCUtility workers are scrambling to restore power to thousands of customers in Queens and other areas.
New Yorkers Look For Relief From The HeatCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the high temperatures as New Yorkers try to stay cool during the weekend heat wave.
Scam Warning Issued For Popular Travel Booking Site ExpediaInstead of going on a trip, some customers searching for the popular travel booking site Expedia are being taken for a ride.
Tip Of The Day: Pluot PlumsTony Tantillo reports.
14th Annual Marcum Workplace Challenge Set For July 30Companies, workers and runners will descend on Jones Beach State Park for the Marcum Workplace Challenge on July 30.