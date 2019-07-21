Thousands Expected To Attend QuickChek New Jersey Festival of BallooningTens of thousands of people are expected at the 37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 20 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

America Celebrates Apollo 11 Moon Landing AnniversaryBuzz Aldrin toured the Kennedy Space Center on the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing. CBS' Mark Strassman reports.

13 hours ago

Police Arrest Needle Attack SuspectThe NYPD has arrested the suspect accused of stabbing a bank teller with a needle.

13 hours ago

Shark Spotted Near Long IslandA shark was spotted in the water near Quogue Saturday.

14 hours ago

Power Outages Strike Queens, Other AreasThousands of customers across New York City and Long Island lost power during the heat wave Saturday.

14 hours ago

New Yorkers Battle To Stay Cool During Heat WaveCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the many ways New Yorkers are trying to stay cool during this weekend's heat wave.

14 hours ago

3 Firefighters Injured In Bronx Auto Shop BlazeCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the massive fire at a Bronx auto shop Saturday.

14 hours ago

Firefighters Injured In Bronx BlazeTV 10/55's Reena Roy has the latest on the auto body shop fire in the Bronx that injured three members of the FDNY.

14 hours ago

Fanalysis: Fantasy Baseball's Hot & Cold PlayersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the hottest and coldest players this week for your fantasy baseball team in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

17 hours ago

Fanalysis: Fantasy Baseball StreamersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the best streamers this week for your fantasy baseball team in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

18 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/20 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 20 at 6 p.m.

18 hours ago

4 Critically Hurt In Dutchess County Plane CrashFour people related to New York congressman Sean Patrick Maloney have been critically injured in a plane crash.

18 hours ago

Good Samaritans Helping Out During Heat WaveA group of good Samaritans helped to keep New York hydrated during Saturday's extreme heat.

18 hours ago

First Responder Boot Camp Honors Fallen NYPD OfficerCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the first responder boot camp honoring fallen NYPD officer Rafael Ramos.

18 hours ago

Power Outages Reported Around NYCUtility workers are scrambling to restore power to thousands of customers in Queens and other areas.

19 hours ago

New Yorkers Look For Relief From The HeatCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the high temperatures as New Yorkers try to stay cool during the weekend heat wave.

19 hours ago

Scam Warning Issued For Popular Travel Booking Site ExpediaInstead of going on a trip, some customers searching for the popular travel booking site Expedia are being taken for a ride.

1 day ago

Tip Of The Day: Pluot PlumsTony Tantillo reports.

1 day ago

14th Annual Marcum Workplace Challenge Set For July 30Companies, workers and runners will descend on Jones Beach State Park for the Marcum Workplace Challenge on July 30.

1 day ago