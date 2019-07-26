Dining Deal: TaladwatA new restaurant is putting its own unique spin on Thai cuisine. CBS2's Tony Tantillo has more in this week's Dining Deal.

More Than A Dozen Stray Bullet Shootings In 2 MonthsMore than a dozen innocent bystanders have been struck by stray bullets in New York City since the start of June.In the latest incident, a 51-year-old man was caught in the crossfire of a shootout Wednesday in the Bronx. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

NYPD Warns About Grandparent ScamThe NYPD says grandparents should beware of a scam targeting seniors. The victims are told their grandson is in trouble with the law and needs cash for bail. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

9 Hurt In Bronx FireNine people were hurt when a fire broke out late Thursday night in the Bronx.

3 Hurt In Crash Involving Police CarThree people were hurt in a crash involving a police car early Friday morning in the Bronx.

New York Weather: Nice Stretch ContinuesCBS2's John Marshall has the latest weather forecast.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 25 at 11 p.m.

Trump Attacks De Blasio Over Disrespected NYPD OfficersCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on President Trump's remarks to Bill de Blasio over the NYPD officer disrespected and drenched with water.

Puerto Ricans In NYC React To Governor's ResignationCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the reaction in New York City to the resignation of the governor of Puerto Rico.

New Jersey Couple Armed And DangerousNew Jersey State Police are looking for a couple they say are wanted for making homemade explosives and dealing drugs.

Another Stray Bullet Shooting Injures Bronx ManThe NYPD says a 51-year-old Bronx man has been wounded by another stray bullet shooting. He is the 14th casualty since the start of June.

Marines Arrested In Smuggling InvestigationCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the 16 U.S. Marines arrested in a human smuggling investigation.

First Look At Gansevoort Peninsula ParkCity developers revealed the first renderings for Gansevoort Peninsula Park on Manhattan's west side.

Paroled Pearl River Killer Already Back In JailRichard La Barbera, the convicted murderer of a Pearl River teen, is already back in jail after his controversial parole.

Nonstop Amtrak Service From NYC To DCAmtrak is beginning nonstop service from New York City to Washington D.C. starting in September.

Whale Population Returning To New York's Cleaner WaterCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on New York's efforts to clean local waters, which have already seen the local whale population increase.

Disgraced Mt. Vernon Mayor Taking Acting Mayor To CourtFormer mayor of Mount Vernon Richard Thomas is asking New York's Supreme Court to order the city's acting mayor to stop acting as the mayor until Thomas leaves office.

Puerto Ricans In New York React To Governor's ResignationCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the reaction from New York's Puerto Rican community after the resignation of the island's governor.

Giant Sinkhole Opens Up In New Jersey TownCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on the giant sinkhole that opened up in the middle of a street in Perth Amboy.

De Blasio Talks Bike Safety After More DeathsCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on Bill de Blasio's new bike safety plans after more cyclist deaths, but is also being questioned on why bikers behaving badly are not being punished.

