2 Victims Robbed At Gunpoint By Phony NYCHA WorkersThe NYPD is looking for two men who posed as NYCHA workers to rob two victims at gunpoint.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Nice Day On TapCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

Baby Sleepers Being RecalledAbout 24,000 Disney and Eddie Bauer baby sleepers are being recalled nationwide over concerns that infants could roll over and suffocate.

3 hours ago

Subway Accessibility Case In CourtThere will be a hearing today on a lawsuit brought in 2017 by disabled riders demanding subway accessibility.

3 hours ago

Father Due In Court After Hot Car DeathsThe Rockland County father charged in the hot car deaths of his 1-year-old twins is due back in court today.

3 hours ago

N.J. 'Right To Die' Law Takes Effect TodayThe law allows people with terminal illnesses to end their lives with the help of prescription medication.

3 hours ago

Pair Accused Of Violently Robbing People On SubwayPolice are searching for two people accused of violently robbing people on the subway in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Pharmacist Attacked During Armed RobberyPolice are searching for the thieves seen throwing a 74-year-old pharmacist to the ground before raiding prescription cabinets. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Washington Heights.

4 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Massive Warehouse Blaze In BrooklynFlames broke out overnight at a restaurant supply warehouse on Monitor Street in Greenpoint. At least five fighters suffered multiple injuries. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from the scene.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/31 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 31 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Charity Website Disappears With Brooklyn PTA's MoneyCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the New York charity website that has not delivered the funds raised by a Brooklyn PTA.

10 hours ago

Lights On Broadway Dimmed For Harold PrinceBroadway dimmed their lights to honor the life of director and producer Harold Prince.

10 hours ago

Storms Bring A Flooded Commute To The Tri-StateCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the flooding across New Jersey and New York.

11 hours ago

De Blasio, Others Take Fight To Joe Biden In DebateCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the second Democratic debate as Joe Biden tries to fend off Bill de Blasio and others.

11 hours ago

Best Pools In NYCA new list looks at the best pools in New York City.

15 hours ago

Invasive Plant Overruns Yonkers LakeCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the invasive plant species overrunning one of the biggest lakes in Yonkers.

15 hours ago

Broadway Legend Harold Prince DiesCBS2's Dana Tyler has the latest on the death of Broadway director and producer Harold Prince.

15 hours ago

Gang Take Down At Newark Recreation CenterCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the year-long investigation that led to a gang take down at a Newark recreational center.

15 hours ago

Female NYPD Chiefs File Discrimination LawsuitCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the discrimination lawsuit filed against the city and the NYPD by the department two highest ranking female officers.

15 hours ago

Port Authority Cancels Car Pool Discount ProgramCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the Port Authority's decision to cancel the car pool discount, which many people say helps with congestion.

15 hours ago