20 Dead In El Paso Mass ShootingCBS2's Kenneth Craig has the latest on the mass shooting at a shopping center in Texas that left 20 people dead.

2 hours ago

New York Giants Season PreviewCBS2's Scott Rapoport talks with Giants beat writer Dan Duggan about the team's upcoming season and the latest news from training camp.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/3 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for August 3 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

'Summer Streets' Returns To NYCCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the return of the 'summer streets' program to Manhattan.

6 hours ago

Bronx Barber's Dog StolenCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the Bronx barber's dog who was stolen while she was sitting outside her owner's shop.

6 hours ago

1 Dead, 4 Injured By Carbon Monoxide Leak In BrooklynSeveral people were sickened and one person is dead due to carbon monoxide inside a Brooklyn home.

6 hours ago

New Jersey Woman Attacked By CoyoteCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the woman who suffered multiple injuries after being attacked by a coyote in Mahwah.

6 hours ago

Pedestrians Struck In QueensMultiple pedestrians were struck by a car in Queens Saturday afternoon.

6 hours ago

New Jersey Police Investigating Double HomicideCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on the bodies found at a Maplewood home Saturday morning.

7 hours ago

Mass Shooting Kills Several In TexasCBS2's Kenneth Craig has the latest on the mass shooting in El Paso that has left at least 15 people dead.

7 hours ago

Special Report: Multiple People Killed In El PasoCBS' Jericka Duncan reports on the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

7 hours ago

El Paso Police Say Multiple People Killed In Shooting At Shopping MallPolice reported multiple deaths after responding to a shooting at a Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso on Saturday; Reena Ninan reports for CBSN.

9 hours ago

Police: Man Stole Sleeping Teen's Phone, Wallet In BrooklynA man is accused of stealing a sleeping teenager's belongings in Brooklyn. (Video Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

9 hours ago

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival Now Underway In QueensThe 29th Annual Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival will be held in Queens over the weekend.

14 hours ago

Annual Marcum Workplace Challenge Raises $1 MillionThis past Tuesday, 10,000 participants gathered at Jones Beach State Park for this year's Marcum Workplace Challenge, raising $1 million for local charities.

14 hours ago

Police Investigate Shooting Death Of Man Near Bronx Middle SchoolPolice are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

14 hours ago

French's Offers Up Recipe For Yellow Mustard Ice CreamSaturday is National Mustard Day, and French's has come up with an unusual creation for the holiday.

15 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Donut NectarinesTony Tantillo reports.

15 hours ago

NYC Summer Streets Kicks Off With Numerous Free ActivitiesSummer Streets returned to New York City for its 12th year Saturday.

15 hours ago

NYPD: Man Caught On Video Stealing Dog In The BronxSomeone allegedly stole a dog in the Bronx earlier this week.

15 hours ago