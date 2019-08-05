For those looking to sell their home quickly, more companies are offering homeowners cash on the spot, but this online, supposedly stress-free option still comes at a cost; Laura Podesta reports for CBS2.
More Companies Now Offering Homeowners Cash To Sell Home Quickly
Program: CBS2 News At 5Categories: Home & Garden, News, Real Estate, Technology & Computing, WCBSTV
