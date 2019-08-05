House Explosion In Millwood, Westchester CountyA house apparently exploded in Millwood on Monday afternoon; CBS2's Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Weekend's Shootings Putting Increased Pressure On Trump, Congress To Enact Gun ReformsThere is stepped up pressure on President Trump and Congress to ban assault weapons and enact gun reforms after the weekend's shootings; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Boy Scout Working On Eagle Scout Project Helps Rebuild NJ PlaygroundA Boy Scout working on his project to obtain his Eagle Scout rank turned to his sister for inspiration and ended up helping his entire community; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 8/5 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for Aug. 5 at 5 p.m.

Study Reveals Surprising Connection Between Acid Reflux, AllergiesThere's a surprising connection between acid reflux and all sorts of allergies; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Loved Ones Pay Final Respects To RFK's GranddaughterThe Kennedy family gathered in Massachusetts to say goodbye to 22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill.

More Companies Now Offering Homeowners Cash To Sell Home QuicklyFor those looking to sell their home quickly, more companies are offering homeowners cash on the spot, but this online, supposedly stress-free option still comes at a cost; Laura Podesta reports for CBS2.

Homeless Woman Arrested In Connection To Random StabbingA homeless woman has been charged with felony assault, accused of randomly attacking a man in New Rochelle; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Colts Neck Murders Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Insurance FraudA New Jersey man charged with killing his brother, along with his brother's wife and two children, pleaded not guilty to insurance fraud Monday.

How Do You Talk To Your Kids About Mass Shootings?An expert offered advice Monday about the best way to talk to kids about horrifying crimes like mass shootings; CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more.

NJ Educators Find New Way To Crack Down On Vaping At SchoolEducators across New Jersey have been preparing for a new school year, including finding a new way to crack down on vaping on school grounds; CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Woman Allegedly Locked In Bus Luggage Compartment, Driver ArrestedA bus driver has been arrested after police say she locked a passenger in the luggage compartment.

NYPD's John Miller: Are Mass Shootings A Contagion?The mass shootings in Texas and Ohio add to the country’s troubling statistics on gun violence. NYPD deputy commissioner John Miller talks with CBS This Morning about law enforcement's assessments of the recent massacres.

First Responders Honored For Saving Little Boy After Near-DrowningMonday, a family from Seaford, Long Island, thanked first responders who saved their little boy from a very close call; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Gov. Cuomo Slams NYPD Training In Officer Water DousingsGov. Andrew Cuomo weighed in Monday in the case of people disrespecting the badge by dousing officers with buckets of water.

R. Kelly Faces New Sex Crime Charges In MinnesotaSinger R. Kelly faces new prostitution and solicitation charges involving a girl in Minnesota.

Divers Find Body Of Missing Teenager Off Rockaway BeachSearch and recovery divers found the body of a teenager who drowned off Rockaway Beach on Monday afternoon.

Man Who Sent Explosives To Democrats, CNN SentencedA federal judge in Lower Manhattan sentenced Cesar Sayoc to 20 years in prison.

4-Year-Old Girl Found On Street In Gravesend, BrooklynA 4-year-old girl was found alone in the street Monday, and police are trying to figure out who her parents are; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Stocks Slide On Wall Street As China Trade War Heats UpStocks slid on Wall Street on Monday after China let its currency drop to its lowest level in more than a decade; Tom Hanson reports for CBS2.

