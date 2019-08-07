MTA Bus Driver Assault Suspect ArrestedA suspect accused of attacking a bus driver in the Bronx and throwing an unknown substance in their face has been arrested.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Mosque RobbedCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the Brooklyn mosque that was robbed by someone allegedly posing as a worshiper.

7 hours ago

Tornado Touches Down In New Jersey TownshipCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest on the tornado that touched down during extreme weather moving over Springfield Township.

7 hours ago

Woman Has Face Rebuilt After Distracted Driving CrashCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the recovery of a woman whose face was badly injured in a distracted driving accident.

7 hours ago

Woman Bitten By Octopus On Her Face For PhotoA woman taking a picture with an octopus on her face gets bitten and injected with venom by the sea creature.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/7 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 7 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

Fairly Unknown Cancer Is More Common Than People ThinkCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the fairly unknown type of skin cancer that is more common than melanoma.

7 hours ago

Arrest Made In Maplewood Double MurderCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has the latest on the arrest made in the Maplewood double murder investigation.

7 hours ago

FedEx No Longer Making Deliveries For AmazonFedEx has announced that they will no longer deliver packages for online retail giant Amazon.

7 hours ago

For-Hire Vehicle Cap Approved In NYCCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the new rules restricting for-hire vehicles in New York City.

8 hours ago

Driver Indicted For Fatal Hit-And-RunA driver in Suffolk County has been indicted for allegedly killing a Long Island teacher in a hit-and-run accident.

8 hours ago

New Rochelle Student Sentenced For Deadly StabbingCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the sentencing of a New Rochelle student convicted of fatally stabbing her classmate.

8 hours ago

Maintenance Worker Seen Lurking In Tenant's ApartmentCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the New Jersey maintenance worker seen on video going through a tenant's things while he was at work.

8 hours ago

President Trump Visits Sites Of Mass ShootingsCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, including President Trump's visit to both locations.

8 hours ago

NYPD Addresses Mass Panic In Times SquareCBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest on the NYPD's response following a false alarm in Times Square that led to chaos among the crowds.

8 hours ago

Crash Brings Down Bronx Power LinesA crash injuring two people in the Bronx also brought down power lines in the Unionport section.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Ambulance Crashes Into HouseAn ambulance in New Jersey crashed into a house moments after getting into an accident with another car.

8 hours ago

Sentencing Day For Driver In Fatal Wrong Way CrashCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the sentencing hearing for the man responsible for a deadly wrong way crash on the Belt Parkway.

8 hours ago

Springfield Township Rocked By Powerful StormCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the powerful storm that swept through New Jersey's Springfield Township.

8 hours ago

Model Has Facial Reconstruction SurgeryA 24-year-old model says her recent facial reconstruction surgery should serve as a warning to people about the dangers of distracted driving. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports

12 hours ago