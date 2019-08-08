This weekend's weather looks perfect for some urban exploring. Luckily, Will Gleason, the Time Out New York "Things To Do" editor, stopped by CBSN New York with some top picks for the next few days.
Time Out New York's Things To Do This Weekend
Jimmy Buffet Live In ConcertTake a trip to Margaritaville with Jimmy Buffet at Jones Beach on Long Island where tens of thousands are tailgating away. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Erosion Fears Hit North Shore CommunityTaxpayers in a Long Island town may soon be paying millions to restore eroding bluffs that are slowly collapsing, endangering homes and parks. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports
Suspect Under Arrest After Cop Shot In Irvington, New JerseyA police officer was shot near 377 Myrtle Ave. in Irvington, New Jersey, and one suspect is now in custody. CBSN New York's Jim Smith reports.
School Supplies Donated For Kids In SheltersWe all know back-to-school shopping can be stressful. So to make the transition back to class a little easier and to alleviate some of the burden on parents, a local community service organization started collecting school supplies and donations months ago. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports
If You Build It, They Will Come: Field Of Dreams Stadium To Draw Yankees, White Sox To IowaThe New York Yankees are set to play ball in the "Field of Dreams" from the classic 1989 baseball movie n Dyersville, Iowa. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
New York Weather: 8/8 Thursday Afternoon ForecastToday will be a much better day than yesterday, but not entirely clear. Temps will reach the high 80s under partly cloudy skies and we will still be feeling the humidity. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Parrotheads Return To Jones Beach For Annual 'Margaritaville' Party, Jimmy Buffett ShowJones Beach on Long Island transformed into Margaritaville for the annual Jimmy Buffett concert. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Actor Danny Trejo Saves Baby Trapped Under SUV In CrashDanny Trejo sprung into real-life action on Thursday after seeing an SUV collide with a car and then flip over on a residential street in Los Angeles. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Web Extra: Nassau Lawmaker Proposes New Bike RulesNassau County Legislator John Ferretti proposes several new bike safety rules, including fining parents whose children bike recklessly.
MTA Workers Saves Woman On Tracks From Oncoming Subway TrainNYC signal maintainer Anthony Mannino is being called a hero after jumping down onto subway tracks to alert an oncoming train to halt. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Police Officer Shot In Irvington, New Jersey; Suspect In CustodyA police officer was shot near 377 Myrtle Ave. in Irvington, New Jersey, and one suspect is now in custody. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Nassau Lawmakers Announce Proposed Bike Safety LawsCounty legislator John Ferretti wants to require helmets for all bike and scooter riders under the age of 18. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Tornado Damage To Roofs In Springfield Township, New JerseyAs severe weather blew through the Tri-State Area on Wednesday, trees were knocked down and thousands of people were left without power. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
NYPD: 19-Year-Old Raped After Getting Off Subway On Upper East SideA young woman walked out of this busy Lexington avenue subway station when she noticed a man following her. She was just steps from her home when he attacked. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Breaking News: Police Officer Shot In New JerseyPolice say an officer was shot on Myrtle Avenue in Irvington, New Jersey, on Thursday morning. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
Web Extra: Heroic MTA Workers Lauded At Press ConferenceIn a late-morning press conference on Thursday, Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers explain what happened leading up to the moment they saved a woman on the tracks.
Matzah Ball Ramen And Wagyu Pastrami: Japanese And Jewish Cuisines Combine At Shalom JapanShe's from Hiroshima. He's from Great Neck. So what do these husband-and-wife chefs cook up together? Find out at Shalom Japan.
Attempted Rape At Manhattan SpaPolice are searching for a man they say tried to rape a masseuse at a spa in Manhattan. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details.
Addams Family Bringing Goth To Garden StateMGM has released a trailer for the new animated Addams Family movie, and there's a good chance they could be your neighbor.
Springfield Township Recovers From TornadoWednesday’s powerful storms brought down trees, flooded roads and knocked out power for thousands. In Springfield Township, New Jersey, a confirmed tornado touched down. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
Officer Dances His Way Into RetirementA police officer in George is dancing his way into retirement in a video gone viral.
50 Years Since 'Abbey Road' Cover ShootToday marks 50 years since The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album cover photo was taken.
Man Stabs Wife To Death At SalonA man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at the salon where she worked before trying to take his own life.
City Council Transit TourNew York City Council members and some other area lawmakers will continue their third annual Riders Response Transit Tour today.
Nassau County Lawmaker Tackling Bike SafetyNassau County Legislator John Ferretti is expected to announce details of several proposed new bike safety laws.
Drug, Weapons Busts In N.J.New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is expected to announce the details of some large-scale drug and weapons busts.
19-Year-Old Raped On Upper East SidePolice are searching for a man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman on the Upper East Side.
Man Says Midtown Hotel Room Was RobbedA guest at a Midtown hotel says he had $140,000 worth of property taken from his room, and now the search is on for the suspect.