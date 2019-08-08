Web Extra: Nassau Lawmaker Proposes New Bike RulesNassau County Legislator John Ferretti proposes several new bike safety rules, including fining parents whose children bike recklessly.

MTA Workers Saves Woman On Tracks From Oncoming Subway TrainNYC signal maintainer Anthony Mannino is being called a hero after jumping down onto subway tracks to alert an oncoming train to halt. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Police Officer Shot In Irvington, New Jersey; Suspect In CustodyA police officer was shot near 377 Myrtle Ave. in Irvington, New Jersey, and one suspect is now in custody. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Nassau Lawmakers Announce Proposed Bike Safety LawsCounty legislator John Ferretti wants to require helmets for all bike and scooter riders under the age of 18. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Tornado Damage To Roofs In Springfield Township, New JerseyAs severe weather blew through the Tri-State Area on Wednesday, trees were knocked down and thousands of people were left without power. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

NYPD: 19-Year-Old Raped After Getting Off Subway On Upper East SideA young woman walked out of this busy Lexington avenue subway station when she noticed a man following her. She was just steps from her home when he attacked. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Matzah Ball Ramen And Wagyu Pastrami: Japanese And Jewish Cuisines Combine At Shalom JapanShe's from Hiroshima. He's from Great Neck. So what do these husband-and-wife chefs cook up together? Find out at Shalom Japan.

Attempted Rape At Manhattan SpaPolice are searching for a man they say tried to rape a masseuse at a spa in Manhattan. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the details.

Addams Family Bringing Goth To Garden StateMGM has released a trailer for the new animated Addams Family movie, and there's a good chance they could be your neighbor.

Officer Dances His Way Into RetirementA police officer in George is dancing his way into retirement in a video gone viral.

50 Years Since 'Abbey Road' Cover ShootToday marks 50 years since The Beatles' "Abbey Road" album cover photo was taken.

Man Stabs Wife To Death At SalonA man is accused of stabbing his wife to death at the salon where she worked before trying to take his own life.

City Council Transit TourNew York City Council members and some other area lawmakers will continue their third annual Riders Response Transit Tour today.

Drug, Weapons Busts In N.J.New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is expected to announce the details of some large-scale drug and weapons busts.

Man Says Midtown Hotel Room Was RobbedA guest at a Midtown hotel says he had $140,000 worth of property taken from his room, and now the search is on for the suspect.

