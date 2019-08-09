Firefighter Saves Child From Hot CarA potential tragedy was averted in Queens when a fast-thinking firefighter saved the life of a child locked inside a hot car on a steamy summer day. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Coney Island History ProjectConey Island, known as the birthplace of the amusement park, offers timeless entertainment with something for everyone. The Coney Island History Project, a nonprofit group, encourages appreciation for the area’s past and present while keeping its memories alive.

2 hours ago

Alleged Linden Arsonist Due In CourtA man accused of setting at least eight fires around Linden, New Jersey is expected to face a judge today.

3 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Newark ShootingA woman is dead and another person is injured after an early-morning shooting in Newark, New Jersey. Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

3 hours ago

Cats Might Be Smarter Than You ThinkCats are known to be independent, and now a new study finds the smart felines choose to ignore their owners.

3 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In Elderly RobberyPolice have released new video of a man accused of robbing an 82-year-old man in the East Village.

3 hours ago

Burger King Now Offering Plant-Based OptionA number of restaurants are using plant-based beef substitutes that are supposed to taste like the real thing. Tom Hanson reports.

3 hours ago

President Trump Sends Man New MAGA HatPresident Donald Trump sent a new, signed "Make America Great Again" hat to a Hoboken man who says he was attacked in Manhattan.

4 hours ago

Missing CT Mom: Estranged Husband Due Back In CourtThe man charged with dumping bloody items belonging to his missing wife is due back in court today.

4 hours ago