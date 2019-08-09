Service Dogs United With New Partners On Long IslandMan's best friend can provide much more than just companionship, and a graduation ceremony held on Long Island proved just that; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.

Gov. Phil Murphy Rolls Back New Tax On Jersey Shore Beach RentalsGov. Phil Murphy signed a measure Friday to roll back a new tax on short-term beach rentals on the Jersey Shore.

Inspectors Checking NY Trees For Asian Longhorned BeetlesThousands of tree have been lost to the Asian longhorned beetle, and now officials have a simple request to save thousands more trees; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

$20,000 Reward For Information On LI Anti-Semitic GraffitiA $20,000 is now being offered in the investigation into anti-Semitic graffiti found on Long Island.

Mother Charged With Manslaughter In Toddlers' 2017 DeathsThe mother of two Bronx toddlers who died just minutes apart from each other in 2017 now faces manslaughter charges in their deaths; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Department Of Public Service Expanding Investigation Of National GridCBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the state's Department of Public Service is now expanding its investigation of National Grid.

New Jersey High School Rolls Out New Backpack PolicyCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the new backpack policy in one New Jersey town, where traditional backpacks are no longer allowed.

New York Weather: CBS2 8/9 Evening Forecast at 5 p.m.CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 9 at 5 p.m.

Chase Bank Forgives Debt Visa Cards In CanadaCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on Chase Bank's decision to forgive outstanding debt on two Visa cards in Canada.

New Treatment For OCDCBS' Stephanie Stahl has the latest on the new treatment for people with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Long Island Man Speaks After Shark AttackCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the Long Island man thanking first responders after he was attacked by a shark near Cape Cod.

Man Attacked For Wearing MAGA Hat Gets Gift From PresidentPresident Trump has sent the man who says he was attacked in Manhattan for wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat a letter of support and a signed hat.

Judge Halts Plan To Ban Cars From 14th StreetCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on a judge's decision to halt New York City's plan to ban cars from all of 14th Street.

Missing Connecticut Mother's Medical Records Used In CourtCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on how Jennifer Dulos' medical records are being used in her estranged husband's defense.

New NYC Ride-Share Cap Starts MondayNew rules for ride-share services operating in New York City go into effect Monday.

More Traffic Expected At LaGuardia This WeekendLaGuardia Airport is warning fliers that more gridlock traffic is expected this weekend.

FDNY Exposes Personal Information Of 10,000 Patients Due To Lost Hard DriveMore than 10,000 people who had been helped by the FDNY EMS are now victims of a data breach due to an employee copying personal information onto a hard drive – and then losing it. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Police Seeking Manhattan Hotel ThiefThe NYPD is looking for the suspect accused of stealing from several Manhattan hotels.

President Trump Heads To Hamptons Amid Gun DebateCBS2's Jessica Layton the latest on President Trump's fundraising trip to the Hamptons amid the political debate surrounding gun legislation.

Teen In New Jersey Survives Lightning StrikeCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the New Jersey teen who survived a lightning strike during Thursday's storms.

