NYPD: Officer's Suicide 8th On Department This YearThe latest NYPD suicide involves a 7-year veteran, temporarily assigned to Yankee Stadium. CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes reports.

4 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Orange Baby Vine TomatoesTony Tantillo reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: 8/13 Tuesday Afternoon ForecastWe can expect some severe weather this afternoon as a frontal boundary sags just to our south. Waves of low pressure ride along the front and can spin off some strong to severe storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours. CBS2's John Marshall reports.

5 hours ago

MTA Celebrates Millionth Tap On 'OMNY' Payment SystemThe MTA says the One Metro New York system has had 1 million taps, hitting the milestone Thursday at the Fulton Center Transit Hub. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

AP Report: Placido Domingo Accused Of Sexual HarassmentAccording to the Associated Press report, the 78-year-old opera singer allegedly tried to pressure eight singers and one dancer into sexual relationships in exchange for help getting them work. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Beware Of Squirrel? Parks Department Warns People Not To Feed Them Amid Reports Of Biting, ScratchingAttacks by aggressive squirrels are getting so frequent lately, the Parks Department is posting warnings pleading to visitors not to feed the animals.

5 hours ago

Nassau County Introduces Legislation To Target Hate CrimesLawmakers in Nassau County are targeting an uptick in hate crimes. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

5 hours ago

Stolen SUV Submerged In Long Island PondAn SUV plunged into a pond early Tuesday morning on Long Island. New York State Police said it had been stolen from Rosedale, Queens.

5 hours ago

Child Victims Act PSA Launches In Times SquareThe law extends the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases, giving victims until the age of 28 to seek criminal charges. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

Off-Duty Police Officer Kills Himself In YonkersThe NYPD Chief of the Department Terence Monahan spoke out Tuesday, saying the department has been averaging four to five suicides in previous years. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Video Shows Attacker Delivering Flying Kick Into Back Of 87-Year-Old Man In BrooklynPolice have released a new video showing a violent attack on an 87-year-old man in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

5 hours ago

Web Extra: Child Victims Act PSA Launches In Times SquareMonths after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Child Victims Act into law, a new public awareness campaign is being launched in Times Square to let survivors know about their new rights.

6 hours ago

Long Island Lawmakers: Students Need To Be Taught About Swastika, Noose As Hate SymbolsLawmakers on Long Island unveiled legislation Tuesday to reduce hate crime graffiti and other acts of intolerance.

6 hours ago

Best Colleges For Your BuckBaruch College and Princeton University top Money.com's list for best colleges based on value.

9 hours ago

Placido Domingo Reportedly Accused Of Sexual HarassmentA report by the Associated Press says the legendary opera singer has been accused of sexual harassment by nine women.

9 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Suspect In BK Elderly AssaultPolice are investigating what appears to be a random attack on an elderly man in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

10 hours ago

Traveler Plays 'Rock, Paper, Scissors' With Tarmac WorkerWe've all been stuck on an airplane waiting to take off, so one Spirit Airlines passenger decided to play a game to pass the time.

10 hours ago

Hate Crimes Task Force Investigates WB AttackPolice released new video overnight of four teenage suspects wanted in a series of violent robberies against Jewish men in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

10 hours ago

Pumpkin Spice Latte Is BackStarting tomorrow, New Yorkers can get a little taste of fall.

10 hours ago

Car In Water At Hempstead Lake State ParkA car is submerged in the water at Hempstead Lake State Park on Long Island. Jim Smith reports from Chopper.

11 hours ago