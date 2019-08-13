Garry Winogrand is known for being one of the first purveyors of street photography in the 1960s. Curator Drew Sawyer talks about the collection with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler.
Garry Winogrand Photography Exhibit Opens At Brooklyn Museum
