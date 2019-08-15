9th NYPD Officer Dies By Suicide, Body Found In QueensLaw enforcement sources say Officer Robert Echeverria shot himself in the head in his Laurelton home. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Arrest Made In Williamsburg Attempted RobberiesPolice say 19-year-old Deandre Diagle is facing robbery and assault charges in connection to attacks on three Jewish men in Williamsburg during a 40-minute span. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Ford Recalling More Than 108,000 Midsize Cars In North AmericaThe recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars’ front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Newark 12-Year-Old Boy Charged With Possession Of Semi-Auto Assault WeaponLocal police in Newark are saying a 12-year-old boy is the latest person tied to an alarming number of crimes. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Police Search For Suspects Accused Of Robbing TeenAn 18-year-old is recovering from a violent robbery near Pier 40 on West Street in lower Manhattan Tuesday night. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports

5 hours ago

Happening Today: NJ Water Issue Goes To DC, Water-Tossing Suspect In CourtCBS2's Alex Denis has a look ahead at news happening on Aug. 15, 2019.

5 hours ago

Autistic Long Island Teenager Reported Missing Found SafeJust after 12 a.m. Thursday, Nassau County Police reported 17-year-old Isaiah Farrow was located and was in good health. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

5 hours ago

Inmate Wrongfully Released At Prison Where Jeffrey Epstein DiedAuthorities say a serial bank robber was mistakenly let go from the same facility Jeffrey Epstein was being held at just days before the billionaire's alleged suicide. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 8/15 Thursday Morning ForecastA partly sunny day is ahead with nicer weather towards the east end of Long Island, thanks to some frontal convergence. Temps will hover around 80 degrees. CBS2's John Marshall reports.

6 hours ago

NYPD Officer Dies By Suicide In Queens, 9th This YearLaw enforcement sources say Officer Robert Echeverria shot himself in the head in his Laurelton home. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

7 hours ago

Suspect Surrenders After Standoff Left 6 Cops Shot In PhiladelphiaAround midnight, 36-year-old Maurice Hill walked out of his North Philadelphia home with his hands up, surrendering after a more than seven-hour standoff. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for Aug. 14 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Newark Residents Angry As Water Emergency ContinuesFrustration from the water emergency in Newark continues to boil over; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

12 hours ago

Teens Injured In Queens Car CrashThree teens were hurt, one critically, after a car slammed into a pole in Queens on Wednesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

NYPD Officer Dies In Apparent Suicide In QueensFor the second time this week, an NYPD officer has taken his own life.

12 hours ago

Six Philadelphia Police Officers Hurt In Gun BattleSix Philadelphia police officers were hurt in a gun battle that started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

13 hours ago

Community Activists Gather Outside Newark City Hall To Address Water EmergencyCommunity activists gathered outside Newark's City Hall on Wednesday to address the ongoing water emergency.

13 hours ago

Reason2Smile: Trader Joe's Workers Dance & Sing To Calm Crying ToddlerIn this morning's Reason2Smile, a group of Trader Joe's employees burst into song when a toddler starting have a tantrum in the store.

14 hours ago

Teen Eco-Activist Traveling To NY From England Aboard Solar-Powered SailboatYoung eco-activist Greta Thunberg has set sail for New York in hopes of pressuring politicians to do more to combat global warming.

15 hours ago

Meet George Clooney's New Jersey DoppelgangerCBSN New York's Nick Caloway introduces us to George Clooney's New Jersey doppelganger.

16 hours ago