Lead exposure can bring on quite a few health defects, but there are preventive measures you can take to reduce the risk. Dr. Judy Aschner, chair of pediatrics and physician-in-chief from the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, explains how.
Newark Water Emergency: How Lead Levels Can Affect Children
