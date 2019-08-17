Sand Sculptures Head To Coney IslandThousands gathered on Coney Island for an annual sand sculpture competition Saturday.

6 hours ago

Teen Attempts To Swim Around ManhattanCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on a young woman swimming around Manhattan island as part of the 20 Bridges marathon.

6 hours ago

Hospital Offers Lead Screening To Newark ResidentsUniversity Hospital is offering lead screenings to people affected by the ongoing water crisis in Newark.

6 hours ago

22-Month-Old Dies In New Jersey Hot CarPolice are investigating after a 22-month-old girl was found inside a hot car in New Jersey and died.

6 hours ago

Police Find Person Of Interest In Subway Rice Cooker ScareCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the person of interest after rice cookers were found at MTA subway stations.

6 hours ago

Fanalysis: Fantasy Football SleepersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy expert Joe Pisapia about fantasy football draft sleepers in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

8 hours ago

Fanalysis: Fantasy Football Draft StrategyCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy expert Joe Pisapia about fantasy football draft strategy in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

9 hours ago

Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Stealing Phone, Threatening Employee With ScissorsPolice are trying to find a female suspect accused of stealing a cell phone from a Sprint store in the Bronx and threatening a store employee with scissors. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

13 hours ago

Teens Allegedly Threatened 72-Year-Old With Golf Club In Attempted RobberyPolice are investigating an attempted robbery that happened in Central Park late Wednesday night. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

14 hours ago

Yankees To Honor Newly Inducted Hall Of Famer Mariano RiveraThe Yankees will honor their newest Hall of Famer, Mariano Rivera, on Saturday.

14 hours ago

Tree Falls Over Onto Two Parked Cars In The BronxA Parks Department crew will be on hand in the Bronx on Saturday to inspect a site where a massive tree came down on two parked cars.

15 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Valencia Pride MangosTony Tantillo reports.

16 hours ago

Better Business Bureau Issues Smart Home Device Scam AlertThe Better Business Bureau wants smart home device users to be careful when looking up phone numbers.

16 hours ago

Person Of Interest In Subway Rice Cooker Scare In CustodyA person of interest is now in police custody in connection to Friday's subway scare in lower Manhattan.

16 hours ago

Police Investigate 6-Month-Old Baby Found Dead In The BronxPolice are investigating the death of an infant in the Bronx.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: 8/17 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.

17 hours ago

Three Men Wanted For Two Crimes Within An Hour In QueensPolice are searching for a trio of burglary suspects in Queens; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 16 at 11 p.m.

1 day ago

MTA Construction Turns Neighborhood Into Crime HotbedCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the MTA construction project that has turned a Lower East Side neighborhood into a crime hotspot.

1 day ago

Police Officer's Sister Slams NYPD After His SuicideCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the latest NYPD suicide and what the officer's family is saying about the lack of help he received from the department.

1 day ago