John Jay College of Criminal Justice expert Henry Smart III shares insight on Daniel Pantaleo's firing from the NYPD following Eric Garner's death following an attempted arrest in 2014.
Expert Talks On Termination Of Officer Daniel Pantaleo From NYPD
Pat Lynch, Police Benevolent Association Speak Out On Firing Of Officer Daniel PantaleoPat Lynch of the Police Benevolent Association speaks out on firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo and criticism of NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Eric Garner Aftermath: Mayor Bill de Blasio Speaks On Firing Of Officer Daniel PantaleoNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks out on the firing of NYPD office Daniel Pantaleo, five years after the attempted arrest and death of Eric Garner: "Justice has been done."
Rev. Al Sharpton, Eric Garner Family Speak On Pantaleo DecisionThe Rev. Al Sharpton and family of Eric Garner held a news conference Aug. 19, 2019, to talk about the NYPD decision to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo.
CBSN New York: NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill Announced Officer Pantaleo Fired Over Chokehold On Eric GarnerOfficer Daniel Panteleo, accused of using a banned chokehold during the arrest of Eric Garner five years ago, has been fired from NYPD police force.
NYPD Commissioner: Officer Daniel Pantaleo Fired Over Eric Garner Improper ChokeholdNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill announced Officer Daniel Pantaleo has been fired over the improper chokehold used on Eric Garner in 2014.
Police Commissioner Announces Officer Daniel Pantaleo FiredPolice Commissioner James O'Neill announces the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo in connection to the improper chokehold used during the arrest of Eric Garner in 2014.
NYPD To Announce Decision On Officer In Eric Garner DeathOn Monday afternoon, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill is expected to reveal his decision on the fate of officer Daniel Panteleo, accused of using a banned chokehold during the arrest of Eric Garner who died after the encounter five years ago. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.
