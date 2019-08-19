Parents Take Pledge To Reduce Kids' Screen TimeThousands of parents are taking a pledge to reduce their children's screen time, saying they'll wait to give their children a smartphone. Hillary Lane has more.

3 hours ago

Drone Shows Damage From Deadly Plane CrashTwo people were killed when a small plane slammed into a home over the weekend in Union Vale.

3 hours ago

NYPD Gun Bust Seizes Cache Of 33 Firearms In BrooklynPolice seized a cache of 33 firearms and one fake weapon, leading to the arrest of three people after a gun bust in Brooklyn. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Sources: NJ Gov. Murphy To Sign Executive Order About NJ TransitSome relief may be on the way for NJ Transit commuters left in the dark about delays and cancellations. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce a fix, reports CBS2's Meg Baker.

3 hours ago

Police Commissioner Announces Officer Daniel Pantaleo FiredPolice Commissioner James O'Neill announces the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo in connection to the improper chokehold used during the arrest of Eric Garner in 2014.

3 hours ago

NYPD Seeks Williamsburg Armed Robbery SuspectPolice are looking for help tracking down a man shown on video in connection to an armed robbery in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Three Potential Mass Shootings Foiled This WeekendAuthorities say they foiled three potential mass shootings this past week after arresting three men, one from the tri-state area. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Police Investigate Home Invasion In Maplewood, New JerseyNeighbors tell CBS2 the home has about four apartments inside, and a couple of families who live here. A few people on the block said they didn't hear or see anything suspicious until they woke up and looked outside. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD To Announce Decision On Officer In Eric Garner DeathOn Monday afternoon, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill is expected to reveal his decision on the fate of officer Daniel Panteleo, accused of using a banned chokehold during the arrest of Eric Garner who died after the encounter five years ago. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.

3 hours ago

Man Fatally Falls From 6th Floor BuildingPolice say a man fell or jumped to his death from a Manhattan apartment building Sunday night, leaving behind the body of his wife who was dead from multiple stab wounds. Katie Johnston reports

4 hours ago

Newark Water Emergency: Awaiting Judge's RulingNewark residents and advocates are waiting for a judge to decide whether the city will have to hand out bottled water to more communities.

4 hours ago

71st Annual Artists Vs. Writers Charity Softball GameCBS2's Chris Wragge hit a home run during the 71st annual Artists vs. Writers charity softball game over the weekend in East Hampton -- all for a good cause. He was also named MVP in the Artists' 10-8 win.

6 hours ago

Couple Robbed At Gunpoint In BrooklynPolice are searching for a man they say robbed a couple at gunpoint earlier this month in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

Replacing Giant American Flag Over George Washington BridgeCBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has an exclusive look at the intricate process behind making the massive flag fly to display the nation's patriotism.

8 hours ago

U.S. Open Fan Week Gets UnderwayTennis fans from around the world will head to Flushing Meadows for this year's U.S. Open, but you don't have to wait that long. The fun starts today with U.S. Open Fan Week.

8 hours ago

Newark Drinking Water Hearing In Federal CourtNewark residents and advocates are demanding city officials provide everyone with safe drinking water. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

8 hours ago

Joe Jonas Celebrates 30th Birthday In StyleJoe Jonas had a lavish James Bond-themed party at Cipriani Wall Street.

8 hours ago

Jogger Gives Sneakers To Man In NeedA woman saw this man stop jogging and give his sneakers to another man who appeared to be homeless in Lower Manhattan.

9 hours ago

CBS2 Insider: What Goes Into Hanging George Washington Bridge FlagCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has an exclusive look at the intricate process behind making the massive flag fly to display the nation's patriotism.

9 hours ago

Duo Accused Of Robbing Deliveryman At GunpointPolice are searching for a man and woman accused of robbing a deliveryman of his bicycle at gunpoint in Chinatown.

9 hours ago