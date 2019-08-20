New York Weather: 8/20 Tuesday Morning WeatherThe heat persists today, but thankfully we won’t really see any storm activity. Expect highs in the upper 80s with feels like temps around 90°. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

3 hours ago

Volunteers Collect Water For Distribution In NewarkVolunteers at Elizabethport Presbyterian Center in Newark loaded cases of water into vans this morning. As part of a community effort, in just one week they've collected 880 cases to be distributed to homes affected by high lead levels. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Wake Today In Queens For NYPD Officer Robert EcheverriaA wake will be held in Queens today for officer Robert Echeverria, a 25-year NYPD veteran who took his own life last week in his Laurelton home. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Video Captures Package Thieves Raiding Park Slope Building LobbyPolice say one of the three suspects can be seen rummaging through several packages. One of them is already open. In one hand it looks like he's holding a knife. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

Teens, Parents Protest Outside Juul Officers In New YorkThe demonstrations came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites a possible link between vaping and 94 cases of severe lung illness. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: Mental Health Resources For Officers In NassauNassau County lawmakers and police unions discuss the mental health resources for officers in wake of the ninth NYPD suicide.

5 hours ago

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Woman Uses 1985 Disneyland TicketIt took 34 years, but a Canadian woman finally cashed in on her prize, making her return to the "happiest place on earth."

9 hours ago

N.J. Man Attacked By Fox Inside TentA New Jersey family is describing their trip to Canada like something out of a horror movie.

9 hours ago

Citi Bike Offering Deal For NYCHA ResidentsCiti Bike announced it's offering a free month of membership to NYCHA residents and New Yorkers who receive food stamps.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Bus Stop Purse Snatching Caught On CameraPolice are searching for a woman seen taking a bag from a 62-year-old victim at a bus stop in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

9 hours ago

Homeless Advocates Rally For More HousingAdvocates for the homeless will hold a rally today outside City Hall to call for more housing.

9 hours ago

Plastic Surgeon Due In Court Following Weapons BustA prominent plastic surgeon will be in a Westchester County courtroom today after police found an arsenal of weapons inside his SUV.

9 hours ago

Central Park West Bike Lane BattleA hearing will be held today on a lawsuit that's challenging new protected bike lanes along Central Park West. A group of condo owners says the DOT violated New York State law when it started construction on the new lanes. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 hours ago