The app TikTok has quickly become one of the most popular destinations on social media, especially with children, but experts are warning that parents should take precautions; Lisa Mateo reports for CBS2.
Experts Warn Parents To Keep An Eye On Kids' TikTok
Program: CBS2 News At 5Categories: News, Technology & Computing, Local News, Social Media, WCBSTV
Butter Sculpture Showcase Kicks Off New York State FairThe New York State Fair is getting underway in Syracuse with a tradition dating back to 1969. It's the 151st year for the butter sculpture showcase.
Snake Found At Newark Airport Security CheckpointThe TSA says a snake was found at Newark Airport on Monday night.
Di Fara Pizza In Midwood Closed By Department Of TaxationTuesday, a stream of people went to an iconic pizza parlor in Brooklyn to find the doors shuttered and a sign posted.
Memorial Boardwalk Benches Falling Into Disrepair In Long Island CommunityTaxpayers are complaining some people are not treating memorial boardwalk benches in one Long Island community with the dignity and respect they deserve; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
College Of New Rochelle's Campus Now Up For SaleSome neighbors are nervous about a new real estate listing in Westchester County -- an entire college campus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
New Cameras At Jersey City Park Where Woman Was KilledOne park in Jersey City is getting new security measures five months after a woman was raped and murdered there.
911 Calls Released In Case Of Officer Accused Of Killing Estranged WifeNew information has been released about a police officer charged with gunning down his estranged wife in front of a neighbor's house in Morris County; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
New NY License Plate Plan Sparks OutrageDrivers and lawmakers are furious that Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants New York drivers to pay for new plates whether they need them or not; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.
Homeless Monmouth County Father Reunited With Daughters After 24 YearsA heartwarming reunion between a homeless Monmouth County father and his family. He hasn't seen them in 24 years; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/20 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 20 at 5 p.m.
New Artificial Disc Helps Patients With Severe Neck PainAn artificial disc replacing a herniated disc in the neck is helping patients with severe neck pain; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez.
De Blasio Needs To Gather Support Quickly To Stay In Presidential RaceMayor Bill de Blasio says despite almost nonexistent numbers in a new presidential poll, he's in it for the long run; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Police Catch Suspect After Suspicious Package Left At BankPolice captured a suspect accused of leaving a suspicious package at a bank in Chelsea on Tuesday.
Plastic Surgeon Accused Of Threatening To Kill Wife Appears In CourtAuthorities say Dr. Matthew Bonanno made a threat against his wife, but he says the case against him is bogus; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Living Large: Stunning SoHo LoftCBS2's Natalie Duddridge goes inside a stunning loft on Greene Street in SoHo for this week's Living Large.
Brooklyn Public Library Renovation Project Enters 14th YearIn an effort to keep up with the times, the Brooklyn Public Library system undertook a multi-million dollar project more than a decade ago, but many East Flatbush residents say their branch was left behind; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Giant Hornets Nest Hanging Over Staten Island SidewalkOne New York City neighborhood is swarming with hornets, and despite all the buzz, nothing is being done; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Partial Home Collapse In The Bronx, No InjuriesA home in the Bronx partially collapsed Tuesday.
President Trump Considering Cut In Payroll Tax, Capital Gains TaxPresident Trump says he's considering a variety of tax cuts, including lowering the payroll tax.
Court Battle Over Protected Bike Lane Along Central Park WestLawyers for a condo board and the city appeared in court Tuesday for a battle over a protected bike lane along Central Park West that would eliminate 400 parking spots.
Is The Floating Billboard Battle Really Over?After a bitter battle on the waterways, floating billboards in New York have officially been banned; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Police Search For Rape Suspect In Jamaica, QueensThe search is on for an alleged rapist in Queens; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Delta Flight Declares Emergency As It Lands At JFKPort Authority Police say one of the axles broke on the nose gear on a Delta flight from Portugal, which caused a wheel to fall off and forced an emergency landing at JFK.
Connecticut Man Accused In Anguilla Killing Speaks OutFor the first time, we're hearing from the Connecticut father accused of killing a hotel worker in the Caribbean; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Assaulting, Raping Woman In QueensPolice are trying to find a man accused of assaulting and raping a woman in Queens on Aug. 18, 2019. (Video Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Homeless Father Reunited With Family After 24 YearsJose Lopez, reunited with the family he had not seen in 24 years thanks to the New Jersey Transit Police Department, spoke Tuesday at Newark's Penn Station.
Living Large In Luxury Loft In SoHoThere's a home on Greene Street in SoHo that offers a chic lifestyle and unbelievable views of Manhattan. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge recently took a tour for this week's edition of Living Large.
News Conference: Scott Hapgood, Connecticut UBS trader Accused Of Manslaughter In AnguillaA Darien, Connecticut, man accused of killing a hotel employee is hoping to clear his name. Scott Hapgood says when a maintenance worker unexpectedly came to his family’s hotel room, he had to protect his daughters.