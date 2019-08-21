NY Waterway Stepping Up Efforts To Reign In Rogue Ticket Vendors In Battery ParkNew York Waterway is cracking down on street vendors selling deceptive tickets to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Many of those vendors crowd Battery Park hoping to lure in tourists. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Plastic Surgeon Facing Weapons Charges In Westchester CourtProsecutors say they have more evidence that a plastic surgeon accused of stashing an arsenal in his SUV repeatedly made threats against his ex-wife. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Bomb Squad Clears Package Outside SynagoguePolice were called around 8 a.m. after the box was spotted outside Congregation B'Nai Jacob of Flatbush. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 8/21 Thursday ForecastStorms are expected to fire up later on and last through the sunset hour. Some of these storms may be strong, too, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

3 hours ago

Police: 2 Shot Dead In Coney IslandTwo men were shot dead in Coney Island on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 hours ago

Tips For Scoring Tables At NYC Hot SpotsAs people take advantage of last minute summer vacations, this may be the perfect time to get into some of the hottest restaurants of the summer. So can you really score an impossible table now? What other tricks are there to getting in? Eater Editor in Chief Amanda Kludt explains.

7 hours ago

Duo Sought For Stealing Dog In WilliamsburgPolice are searching for a pair of dog thieves who took a Border Terrier mix named Theo from outside a grocery store in Williamsburg. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

8 hours ago

Delta Encouraging Customers To Change Flights Before StormDelta is waiving fees to change flights for passengers traveling in or out of all New York-area airports due to the threat of thunderstorms.

8 hours ago

Keanu Reeves To Star In 4th Matrix FilmIt's been 20 years since Keanu Reeves first took on the role of Neo, and the 54-year-old action star plans to return for the 4th installment of the Matrix film franchise.

8 hours ago

Bear Tries To Steal Brownie Out Of CarA couple spotted a bear poking its head through an open window of a parked car in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.

9 hours ago

NAN To Rally In Support Of Newark MayorToday the National Action Network will lead a rally in support of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka amid the city's water emergency.

9 hours ago

Lawmakers To Visit ICE Detention CenterToday members of Congress from our area will visit an ICE detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Storms ReturnCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Staten Island Fishermen Catch SharkThree fishermen from Staten Island caught a shark weighing over 500 pounds near New Jersey.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago