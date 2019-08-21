Time Out New York editor Will Gleason shares his picks on fun events in and around New York this weekend, including a Dog Restaurant Week, Afropunk and the Jazz Age Lawn Party
Time Out New York Things To Do For Weekend 8/24-8/25
Long Island Pushing To Train Youth For Tech CareersWith young people underemployed more than ever now, high school students are considering skipping college and the debt -- and taking on a trade. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan has more from Levittown.
Mayor De Blasio Taking The Heat Over Pizza?Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking heat for weighing in on the side of Di Fara Pizza, the pizzeria in Brooklyn that was closed for unpaid taxes. CBSN New York's Andrea Grymes reports.
Algae Bloom Warning Issued For Manasquan ReservoirMonmouth County officials are warning the public to avoid swimming in the Manasquan Reservoir until further notice due to a potentially dangerous algae bloom. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports
Tip Of The Day: Purple KaleTony Tantillo reports
New York Weather: 8/21 Wednesday Afternoon ForecastStorms are expected to fire up later on and last through the sunset hour. Some of these storms may be strong, too, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Opioid Painkiller Prescriptions Again Blames For Fast Onset AddictionsThere's a new warning out about painkiller addiction and how it can start after a common surgery. CBS News' Meg Oliver reports.
Search Continues For Dog Grabbed Outside Brooklyn StorePolice say two suspects snatched Bre Kelly's 10-year-old dog Theo from outside a shop in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Famed LIC Pepsi Sign Draws ControversyThe famous Pepsi-Cola sign in the Long Island City section of Queens has a new look for the first time in its 80-year history, and some people are not pleased. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
NY Waterway Stepping Up Efforts To Reign In Rogue Ticket Vendors In Battery ParkNew York Waterway is cracking down on street vendors selling deceptive tickets to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Many of those vendors crowd Battery Park hoping to lure in tourists. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Plastic Surgeon Facing Weapons Charges In Westchester CourtProsecutors say they have more evidence that a plastic surgeon accused of stashing an arsenal in his SUV repeatedly made threats against his ex-wife. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
NYPD Bomb Squad Clears Package Outside SynagoguePolice were called around 8 a.m. after the box was spotted outside Congregation B'Nai Jacob of Flatbush. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
New York Weather: 8/21 Thursday ForecastStorms are expected to fire up later on and last through the sunset hour. Some of these storms may be strong, too, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Police: 2 Shot Dead In Coney IslandTwo men were shot dead in Coney Island on Tuesday shortly after 10 p.m. Katie Johnston reports.
Possible Suspicious Package Deemed Safe In BrooklynThe NYPD bomb squad has given the all clear after investigating a possible suspicious package outside a synagogue in Brooklyn.
Suspicious Package Reported At BK SynagogueThe NYPD bomb squad is responding to a report of a suspicious package near a synagogue in Brooklyn.
Crackdown On Statue Of Liberty ScamsNew York Waterway is cracking down on street vendor selling deceptive tickets to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Many of those vendors crowd Battery Park hoping to lure in tourists. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Tips For Scoring Tables At NYC Hot SpotsAs people take advantage of last minute summer vacations, this may be the perfect time to get into some of the hottest restaurants of the summer. So can you really score an impossible table now? What other tricks are there to getting in? Eater Editor in Chief Amanda Kludt explains.
Duo Sought For Stealing Dog In WilliamsburgPolice are searching for a pair of dog thieves who took a Border Terrier mix named Theo from outside a grocery store in Williamsburg. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Delta Encouraging Customers To Change Flights Before StormDelta is waiving fees to change flights for passengers traveling in or out of all New York-area airports due to the threat of thunderstorms.
Keanu Reeves To Star In 4th Matrix FilmIt's been 20 years since Keanu Reeves first took on the role of Neo, and the 54-year-old action star plans to return for the 4th installment of the Matrix film franchise.
Bear Tries To Steal Brownie Out Of CarA couple spotted a bear poking its head through an open window of a parked car in Rockaway Township, New Jersey.
NAN To Rally In Support Of Newark MayorToday the National Action Network will lead a rally in support of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka amid the city's water emergency.
Lawmakers To Visit ICE Detention CenterToday members of Congress from our area will visit an ICE detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Crackdown On Vendors Selling Tickets For Statue Of LibertyNew York Waterway is cracking down on street vendor selling deceptive tickets to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Many of those vendors crowd Battery Park hoping to lure in tourists. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Caught On Camera: Dog Stolen From Brooklyn StreetPolice are searching for a pair of dog thieves who took a Border Terrier mix named Theo from outside a grocery store in Williamsburg. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
New York Weather: Storms ReturnCBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest weather forecast.
Staten Island Fishermen Catch SharkThree fishermen from Staten Island caught a shark weighing over 500 pounds near New Jersey.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August at 11 p.m.