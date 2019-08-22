Bob Cousy To Receive Presidential Medal Of FreedomNBA Hall of Famer and New York native Bob Cousy will be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom today.

3 hours ago

Stolen Dog Reunited With OwnerA dog that was stolen from outside a grocery store in Brooklyn has been reunited with his owner.

3 hours ago

MoviePass Reports Data BreachTens of thousands of MoviePass customers are being warned about a recent data breach.

3 hours ago

SI Congressman Pushing Back Against Flood Insurance PlanCongressman Max Rose will hold a press conference today on Staten Island to discuss the cost of flood insurance.

3 hours ago

Conn. Father Due In Court In AnguillaA Connecticut father will appear in court in Anguilla to face manslaughter charges in the death of a hotel worker.

3 hours ago

Police ID Suspect In Citywide Armed Robbery SpreePolice have narrowed down the search for one of the two armed robbery suspects accused of using a stolen Mustang as the getaway car. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

4 hours ago

Cipriani Chef Missing For DaysAndrea Zamperoni has been missing for days and his coworkers at Cipriani Dolci Grand Central are growing more and more concerned. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Home StretchCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Fanalysis: Football Future BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about fantasy football future bets in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

9 hours ago

Fanalysis: More Fantasy Football SleepersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about his fantasy football sleepers in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

9 hours ago

Fanalysis: Running Back HandcuffsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about fantasy football running back handcuff options in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn your weather forecast for August 21 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Deer Rescued From Soccer Net On Long IslandCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a truck driver who came to the rescue of an entangled deer in Suffolk County.

10 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Shuts Down Mayor De Blasio's Pizzeria PlanGov. Cuomo is weighing in on Bill de Blasio vague plan to save Di Fara Pizzeria from tax problems, say the mayor has no right to forgive unpaid state taxes.

10 hours ago

Chef At Popular NYC Restaurant Goes MissingCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the search for a missing chef who works at one of New York City's popular restaurants.

10 hours ago

Man Speaks After Random Subway AttackCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the violent random attack on a Brooklyn subway platform and what the victim is saying about it.

11 hours ago

Rapper Cardi B Posts Tirade Against NYPDCBSN New York's Dave Carlin has the latest on rapper Cardi B's profanity-filled tirade against the NYPD on Instagram.

14 hours ago

Manasquan Reservoir Threatened By AlgaeCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the toxic algae blooms and new drinking water warnings going out in New Jersey.

15 hours ago

Courtyard Mess On Private Property Sparks Debate In HamptonsCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the property owner accused of intentionally making a mess in a courtyard to create a public eyesore.

15 hours ago

Can MTA Be Trusted To Manage Congestion Pricing Money?CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the controversy over allowing the MTA to manage funds raised by congestion pricing.

15 hours ago