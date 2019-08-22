Police Commissioner James O'Neill talks about his controversial decision to fire NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo five years after the chokehold death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.
CTM: Police Commissioner O'Neill Talks Pantaleo Firing
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News This MorningCategories: News, Local News, National News, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
CTM: Police Commissioner O'Neill Talks Pantaleo FiringPolice Commissioner James O'Neill talks about his controversial decision to fire NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo five years after the chokehold death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.
Search Narrowed On Serial Robbery SuspectPolice have narrowed down the search for one of the two armed robbery suspects accused of using a stolen Mustang as the getaway car. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Thunderbirds Flyover Today Over Hudson RiverThe U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.K. Royal Air Force Red Arrows will perform today over the Hudson River.
Search Underway For Missing Head ChefAndrea Zamperoni has been missing for days and his coworkers at Cipriani Dolci Grand Central are growing more and more concerned. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Newark Penn Station Getting $18M RenovationNewark Penn Station is getting an $18 million upgrade.
Video Sparks Bird Or Bunny DebateThere's a new optical illusion out there that has people questioning: Is it a bird or a bunny? Take a look.
World's Highest Paid ActorsForbes is out with its annual list of the world's highest paid actors, and at least one of the names might surprise you.
New Video Shows Cypress Hills ShootingNew video shows a gunman police say wounded two people earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Piano Teacher Accused Of Sex AssaultPolice are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while giving her piano lessons inside her Bronx home.
More Videos
Bob Cousy To Receive Presidential Medal Of FreedomNBA Hall of Famer and New York native Bob Cousy will be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom today.
Stolen Dog Reunited With OwnerA dog that was stolen from outside a grocery store in Brooklyn has been reunited with his owner.
MoviePass Reports Data BreachTens of thousands of MoviePass customers are being warned about a recent data breach.
SI Congressman Pushing Back Against Flood Insurance PlanCongressman Max Rose will hold a press conference today on Staten Island to discuss the cost of flood insurance.
Conn. Father Due In Court In AnguillaA Connecticut father will appear in court in Anguilla to face manslaughter charges in the death of a hotel worker.
Police ID Suspect In Citywide Armed Robbery SpreePolice have narrowed down the search for one of the two armed robbery suspects accused of using a stolen Mustang as the getaway car. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Cipriani Chef Missing For DaysAndrea Zamperoni has been missing for days and his coworkers at Cipriani Dolci Grand Central are growing more and more concerned. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
New York Weather: Home StretchCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
Fanalysis: Football Future BetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about fantasy football future bets in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis: More Fantasy Football SleepersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about his fantasy football sleepers in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
Fanalysis: Running Back HandcuffsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer talks with fantasy sports expert Geoff Sheasby about fantasy football running back handcuff options in the latest edition of Fanalysis.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn your weather forecast for August 21 at 11 p.m.
Deer Rescued From Soccer Net On Long IslandCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a truck driver who came to the rescue of an entangled deer in Suffolk County.
Gov. Cuomo Shuts Down Mayor De Blasio's Pizzeria PlanGov. Cuomo is weighing in on Bill de Blasio vague plan to save Di Fara Pizzeria from tax problems, say the mayor has no right to forgive unpaid state taxes.
Chef At Popular NYC Restaurant Goes MissingCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the search for a missing chef who works at one of New York City's popular restaurants.
Man Speaks After Random Subway AttackCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the violent random attack on a Brooklyn subway platform and what the victim is saying about it.
Rapper Cardi B Posts Tirade Against NYPDCBSN New York's Dave Carlin has the latest on rapper Cardi B's profanity-filled tirade against the NYPD on Instagram.
Manasquan Reservoir Threatened By AlgaeCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the toxic algae blooms and new drinking water warnings going out in New Jersey.
Courtyard Mess On Private Property Sparks Debate In HamptonsCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the property owner accused of intentionally making a mess in a courtyard to create a public eyesore.
Can MTA Be Trusted To Manage Congestion Pricing Money?CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the controversy over allowing the MTA to manage funds raised by congestion pricing.