NJ Community Trying To Fund Repairs To Historic ChurchCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the effort to repair a historic church in Middletown, New Jersey.

6 hours ago

20 Charged In Jersey Shore Drug RingPolice have charged 20 people in connection with a cocaine drug ring in Monmouth County.

6 hours ago

Donors Step Up To Save Wyandanch School SportsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the effort to fund school sports for a struggling Long Island school district.

6 hours ago

NYC Announces High Test Scores From StudentsMayor de Blasio announced that test scores from New York City students are on the rise.

6 hours ago

Popular Westchester Diner Gutted By FireThe Landmark Diner in Briarcliff Manor was destroyed by fire Thursday.

6 hours ago

Uber Driver Charged With Kidnapping TeenAn Uber driver has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old on Long Island and intending to sexually assault her.

6 hours ago

Police Unions, NYPD Spar Over Eric Garner CaseCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the punishment handed down to an NYPD sergeant supervising the deadly arrest of Eric Garner.

6 hours ago

Elevator Death In Building Allegedly Plagued With ProblemsCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the fatal elevator accident in Manhattan in a building allegedly plagued with elevator problems.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/22 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 22 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

Feds: Increase In Lung Illnesses May Be Linked To VapingCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the increase in illnesses believed to be linked to vaping.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Roads Ranked The WorstNew Jersey's roads have been ranked as the worst in the country according to a new report.

7 hours ago

Di Fara Pizza Reopens After Tax IssueCBS2's Dave Carlin ha the latest on the reopening of a Brooklyn pizza icon shuttered over unpaid taxes.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Double Shooting Suspect On The RunPolice are looking for a suspect wanted for a double shooting in Cypress Hills.

7 hours ago

Long Island Residents Oppose New Driving RangeCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the complaints about possible noise and lights brought by a proposed golf driving range on Long Island.

7 hours ago

Staten Island Hornets' Nest RemovedA menacing hornets' nest in a Staten Island neighborhood has been removed after city officials failed to show up.

7 hours ago

Boat Abandoned In Middle Of New York RoadCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the boat that was abandoned in the middle of a Rockland County road.

7 hours ago

Suspect Identified In String Of Armed RobberiesCBS'2 Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest on the suspects wanted by police in a string of armed robberies, using a red Mustang as a getaway car.

7 hours ago

Police Union Slams Punishment Of Supervisor In Garner CaseThe Sergeants Benevolent Association is blasting the NYPD's decision to punish the supervisor in the Eric Garner case.

7 hours ago

Deadly Elevator Accident In ManhattanCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the deadly elevator accident that killed a 30-year-old man in Manhattan.

7 hours ago

Women Seen Stealing Stroller From NJ StoreCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the three women seen stealing a stroller from a New Jersey store.

7 hours ago