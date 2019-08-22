Rep. Max Rose talks with CBSN New York's Dick Brennan about pushing back on FEMA flood insurance proposal.
Rep. Max Rose On Staten Island Flood Concerns
Sponsored By
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: News, Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, Politics, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Suspect Wanted In Multiple Manhattan AssaultsPolice believe the same man is behind four random, violent attacks on Manhattan streets. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge has more.
Women Charged In Terror Plot To Plead GuiltyTwo women arrested on terrorism-related charges are expected to plead guilty today in Brooklyn.
26 Pound Cat Up For AdoptionA Philadelphia animal shelter is trying to find a forever home for a big cat with a lot of love to give.
Severe Storms Cause Outages In Tri-StateA building partially collapsed, burring a line of parked cars, during last night's storms on Long Island. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from the scene in Farmingdale.
Ambulance Crash On Meadowbrook ParkwayChopper 2 is over the scene of an ambulance crash near exit M3 on the Meadowbrook Parkway. Two injuries to EMTs reported.
Newark To Announce VMA Street ClosuresNewark's public safety director will announced planned street closures today ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards.
Man Wanted In Random, Violent AttacksPolice believe the same man is behind four random, violent attacks on Manhattan streets. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has more.
Severe Weather Causes Building To Partially CollapseA line of parked cars was buried and crushed after part of a building collapsed during last night's storms on Long Island. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Farmingdale.
New York Weather: Cooling OffCBS2's Elise Finch with the latest weather forecast.
More Videos
New York Weather: CBS2 8/22 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 22 at 11 p.m.
Formerly Homeless Teen Starts CollegeA teen, whose family has battled homelessness, accepted to 18 colleges started his first day at The College of New Jersey.
Dozens Of Arrests In Online Romance ScamFederal agents have arrested at least 80 people connected to a romance scheme, scamming victims out of millions.
Delta Passengers At JFK Suffer 18-Hour DelayA flight out of JFK Airport was delayed for 18 hours and did not provide passengers with hotel vouchers overnight.
Elevator Accident Kills Manhattan ResidentCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the deadly elevator accident in a building that has allegedly suffered elevator issues before.
GWB Reopened After 'Suspicious Device' Shuts Down TrafficThe George Washington Bridge has been reopened after a 'suspicious device' shut down the upper level of the span for hours.
GWB Upper Level Shut Down By 'Suspicious Device'CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the suspicious device that has shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.
Suspicious Device On George Washington BridgeCBSN New York's Dick Brennan has the latest on the police investigation that has closed the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.
TLC Bans Advertising On Ride-Share VehiclesThe Taxi and Limousine Commission has reversed a previous decision and banned ride-share vehicles from displaying ads on their cars.
Rep. Max Rose On Staten Island Flood ConcernsRep. Max Rose talks with CBSN New York's Dick Brennan about pushing back on FEMA flood insurance proposal.
NJ Community Trying To Fund Repairs To Historic ChurchCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the effort to repair a historic church in Middletown, New Jersey.
20 Charged In Jersey Shore Drug RingPolice have charged 20 people in connection with a cocaine drug ring in Monmouth County.
Donors Step Up To Save Wyandanch School SportsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the effort to fund school sports for a struggling Long Island school district.
NYC Announces High Test Scores From StudentsMayor de Blasio announced that test scores from New York City students are on the rise.
Popular Westchester Diner Gutted By FireThe Landmark Diner in Briarcliff Manor was destroyed by fire Thursday.
Uber Driver Charged With Kidnapping TeenAn Uber driver has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old on Long Island and intending to sexually assault her.
Police Unions, NYPD Spar Over Eric Garner CaseCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the punishment handed down to an NYPD sergeant supervising the deadly arrest of Eric Garner.
Elevator Death In Building Allegedly Plagued With ProblemsCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the fatal elevator accident in Manhattan in a building allegedly plagued with elevator problems.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/22 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 22 at 5 p.m.
Feds: Increase In Lung Illnesses May Be Linked To VapingCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the increase in illnesses believed to be linked to vaping.