New York Weather: CBS2 8/22 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 22 at 11 p.m.

8 hours ago

Formerly Homeless Teen Starts CollegeA teen, whose family has battled homelessness, accepted to 18 colleges started his first day at The College of New Jersey.

8 hours ago

Dozens Of Arrests In Online Romance ScamFederal agents have arrested at least 80 people connected to a romance scheme, scamming victims out of millions.

9 hours ago

Delta Passengers At JFK Suffer 18-Hour DelayA flight out of JFK Airport was delayed for 18 hours and did not provide passengers with hotel vouchers overnight.

9 hours ago

Elevator Accident Kills Manhattan ResidentCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the deadly elevator accident in a building that has allegedly suffered elevator issues before.

9 hours ago

GWB Reopened After 'Suspicious Device' Shuts Down TrafficThe George Washington Bridge has been reopened after a 'suspicious device' shut down the upper level of the span for hours.

9 hours ago

GWB Upper Level Shut Down By 'Suspicious Device'CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the suspicious device that has shut down the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.

9 hours ago

Suspicious Device On George Washington BridgeCBSN New York's Dick Brennan has the latest on the police investigation that has closed the upper level of the George Washington Bridge.

10 hours ago

TLC Bans Advertising On Ride-Share VehiclesThe Taxi and Limousine Commission has reversed a previous decision and banned ride-share vehicles from displaying ads on their cars.

11 hours ago

Rep. Max Rose On Staten Island Flood ConcernsRep. Max Rose talks with CBSN New York's Dick Brennan about pushing back on FEMA flood insurance proposal.

13 hours ago

NJ Community Trying To Fund Repairs To Historic ChurchCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the effort to repair a historic church in Middletown, New Jersey.

14 hours ago

20 Charged In Jersey Shore Drug RingPolice have charged 20 people in connection with a cocaine drug ring in Monmouth County.

14 hours ago

Donors Step Up To Save Wyandanch School SportsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on the effort to fund school sports for a struggling Long Island school district.

14 hours ago

NYC Announces High Test Scores From StudentsMayor de Blasio announced that test scores from New York City students are on the rise.

14 hours ago

Popular Westchester Diner Gutted By FireThe Landmark Diner in Briarcliff Manor was destroyed by fire Thursday.

14 hours ago

Uber Driver Charged With Kidnapping TeenAn Uber driver has been indicted for allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old on Long Island and intending to sexually assault her.

14 hours ago

Police Unions, NYPD Spar Over Eric Garner CaseCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the punishment handed down to an NYPD sergeant supervising the deadly arrest of Eric Garner.

14 hours ago

Elevator Death In Building Allegedly Plagued With ProblemsCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on the fatal elevator accident in Manhattan in a building allegedly plagued with elevator problems.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/22 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 22 at 5 p.m.

14 hours ago

Feds: Increase In Lung Illnesses May Be Linked To VapingCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the increase in illnesses believed to be linked to vaping.

14 hours ago