Qantas Planning 19-Hour Non-Stop Flights To AustraliaQantas Airlines is planning to start non-stop flights from New York to Australia.

11 hours ago

Nearly 3,000 PSEG Long Island Customers Without PowerThousands of Long Island residents were still without power Saturday morning, two days after severe weather moved through the area.

11 hours ago

Police Chase Ends In 2-Vehicle Crash In Newark, New JerseyAn investigation is underway after an overnight crash in Newark, New Jersey; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

11 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Attempted Rape In Mount Eden, The BronxA man has been arrested in connection to an attempted rape in the Bronx.

11 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: Purple CauliflowerTony Tantillo reports.

12 hours ago

New Bridge Installation At New Hyde Park LIRR StationA new bridge is coming to the New Hyde Park Long Island Railroad station.

12 hours ago

Livery Driver Attacked In Cypress Hills, BrooklynPolice want to find the person who attacked a livery driver after a crash in Brooklyn.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: 8/24 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.

13 hours ago

5 Hurt When Stolen Car Crashes Into MTA Bus In East New YorkA man in a stolen vehicle crashed into a bus in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

13 hours ago

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 23 at 11 p.m.

22 hours ago

Bill Could Make It Easier To Get A New York Driver's LicenseCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on opposition to a new bill that could make it easier to get a New York driver's license but also lead to unqualified drivers on the road.

22 hours ago

Inwood Residents Still Waiting For Help After FireResidents of an Inwood apartment building say their landlord and the city are not helping them after a fire damaged their home.

22 hours ago

President Trump Orders New Tariffs On ChinaCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the new tariffs ordered against Chinese imports.

22 hours ago

Power Outages, Building Collapse Caused By Long Island StormsCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the cleanup after strong storms on Long Island.

22 hours ago

Child Rescued From Car In Queens, Mother ArrestedCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the 3-year-old boy rescued from a locked car in a Queens parking lot. His mother has been arrested.

22 hours ago

Mother Charged With Leaving Child In Locked CarA young boy in Queens is safe after first responders rescued him from a locked car in a College Point parking lot. The mother has been charged with reckless endangerment.

1 day ago

Family Reunited With Lost Cat After 11 YearsEleven years after he escaped his Hyde Park home, a little brown tabby cat named Tiger is finally back with his family; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 day ago

NJ Places Last In Study Of U.S. Highway SystemIn a new study on the country's highway system, New Jersey came in last with some of the worst road conditions; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

1 day ago

17-Year-Old Charged In Brooklyn Carjacking Involving ChildPolice have arrested 17-year-old Quansae Herring on charges of grand larceny and endangering a child.

1 day ago