Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To 2 New ChargesThe 67-year-old is now facing seven counts in New York, including first and third-degree rape. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

3 hours ago

Newark Water Emergency: New Plan In Place To Fix Lead In Water CrisisCity and state officials have put in place a plan to address the water emergency in Newark, New Jersey. CBS2's Tarra Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

2 Teens Killed, 2 Teens Critically Hurt In Crash In Stamford, CTTwo teenagers are dead and two others are in critical condition following an early morning crash in Stamford, Connecticut. Police say six teens were in the car at the time of the crash. Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

New Video: Trio Sought In Jewelry HeistPolice have released must-see video of three suspects wanted in a Hollywood-style jewelry heist in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

4 hours ago

Web Extra: Gloria Allred Talks On Charges Against Harvey WeinsteinAttorney Gloria Allred, who represents women accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, talks in New York City on Aug. 26, 2019.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Are Your Kids Ready For Back To School?For many kids, this week is summer's last hurrah - school bells will ring next week. But experts say now is the time for parents to get kids in back-to-school mode. Dr. Timothy Watkins explains.

7 hours ago

Newark Prepares For MTV VMAsThe MTV Video Music Awards will be held tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, but it could be a tough day for those who live, work and drive near the venue. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

AZ Man Recreates Yankee Stadium In His YardA Yankee fan couldn't get to the stadium in the Bronx, so he decided to build his own stadium in his backyard.

7 hours ago

Queens Deadly Shooting InvestigationAn investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was shot in the head Sunday in Elmhurst, Queens.

7 hours ago

Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy BirthdayThe actor shared a slew of unflattering photos of his wife on Instagram to mark her birthday.

7 hours ago

Emma Stone Playing Cruella De VilleWe're getting our first glimpse of Emma Stone in her new role as evil dog-napper Cruella De Ville.

7 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Takes Part In Town HallMayor Bill de Blasio answered questions from voters at a CNN event held last night in the city.

7 hours ago

Violent Armed Robbery Caught On CameraSurveillance video shows four men beating a 25-year-old victim Saturday in Gowanus.

7 hours ago

Mother Accused Of Leaving Child In Car Due In CourtA Queens mother accused of leaving her child inside a locked and hot SUV will be in court today.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

9 hours ago