Sean Saadeh, EVP of Entertainment at Newark's Prudential Center, talks with CBSN New York's Valerie Castro about the economic boost that the MTV Video Music Awards will have on New Jersey.
MTV VMAs To Boost Newark Economy
Long Island Schools Hacked Prior To Start Of School YearCBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan walks through how hackers put some Long Island schools in a no-win situation: Pay $100,000 ransom or lose school computer data.
Skaters At Odds With Parks Department Over Turf In Tompkins Square ParkA turf war is brewing in the East Village after skateboarders learned the city wants to turn a popular skate park into a turf field. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
Red Swiss ChardTony Tantillo reports.
New York Weather: 8/26 Monday Afternoon ForecastExpect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with low humidity levels. Highs today will be well short of normal in the mid 70s or so. Elise Finch reports.
Demolition Begins At Marcal Paper Plant In Elmwood Park, NJWhat's left of New Jersey's Marcal Paper Plant is being demolished, a process expected to take two to three months. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
World Leaders Promise $20 Million To Fight Amazon Rainforest FiresFires spreading across Brazil's Amazon region were the focus of talks during the G7 Summit in France. World leaders will provide $20 million to fight the fires and look at ways to protect the rainforest. CBS2's Manuel Bojorquez reports.
G7 Summit: Trump Wraps Up Economic Meeting In EuropeAt the G7 Economic Summit in France, President Donald Trump said China wants to make a trade deal. CBS2's Nikole Killion reports.
Video: Trio Of Armed Suspects Rob Manhattan JewelryPolice are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a jewelry heist in Manhattan's Diamond District. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty To 2 New ChargesThe 67-year-old is now facing seven counts in New York, including first and third-degree rape. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Newark Water Emergency: New Plan In Place To Fix Lead In Water CrisisCity and state officials have put in place a plan to address the water emergency in Newark, New Jersey. CBS2's Tarra Jakeway reports.
2 Teens Killed, 2 Teens Critically Hurt In Crash In Stamford, CTTwo teenagers are dead and two others are in critical condition following an early morning crash in Stamford, Connecticut. Police say six teens were in the car at the time of the crash. Tony Aiello reports.
New Video: Trio Sought In Jewelry HeistPolice have released must-see video of three suspects wanted in a Hollywood-style jewelry heist in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)
Web Extra: Gloria Allred Talks On Charges Against Harvey WeinsteinAttorney Gloria Allred, who represents women accusing Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, talks in New York City on Aug. 26, 2019.
Newark Water Emergency: New Plan Revealed To Fast-Track Process Of Replacing Lead PipesOfficials gathered to announce a new plan to fast-track the replacement of all lead service pipes in Newark.
Web Extra: Harvey Weinstein Legal Team Enters Not Guilty Plea To New ChargesDonna Rotunno and other members of Harvey Weinstein's defense team speak in New York City on Aug. 26, 2019, about a new indictment filed against the Hollywood mogul.
Are Your Kids Ready For Back To School?For many kids, this week is summer's last hurrah - school bells will ring next week. But experts say now is the time for parents to get kids in back-to-school mode. Dr. Timothy Watkins explains.
Newark Prepares For MTV VMAsThe MTV Video Music Awards will be held tonight at the Prudential Center in Newark, but it could be a tough day for those who live, work and drive near the venue. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Newark Water Emergency: Plan To Fast-Track Pipe ReplacementNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka are expected to announce a plan today fast-tracking the process to replace all lead service pipes amid a growing water emergency in the city. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Newark Braces For MTV Video Music AwardsThe show may be fun to watch, but tonight's MTV Video Music Awards will be trouble for New Jersey drivers and some local workers, as well. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
AZ Man Recreates Yankee Stadium In His YardA Yankee fan couldn't get to the stadium in the Bronx, so he decided to build his own stadium in his backyard.
Queens Deadly Shooting InvestigationAn investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was shot in the head Sunday in Elmhurst, Queens.
Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy BirthdayThe actor shared a slew of unflattering photos of his wife on Instagram to mark her birthday.
Emma Stone Playing Cruella De VilleWe're getting our first glimpse of Emma Stone in her new role as evil dog-napper Cruella De Ville.
Mayor De Blasio Takes Part In Town HallMayor Bill de Blasio answered questions from voters at a CNN event held last night in the city.
Violent Armed Robbery Caught On CameraSurveillance video shows four men beating a 25-year-old victim Saturday in Gowanus.
Mother Accused Of Leaving Child In Car Due In CourtA Queens mother accused of leaving her child inside a locked and hot SUV will be in court today.
Harvey Weinstein Due Back In CourtDisgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein will appear in court in Lower Manhattan for arraignment on a new indictment.
