Women Accusing Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Crimes Speak Out In CourtThe women who accused the late multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault showed up at federal court in Lower Manhattan, as many as 30 speaking out about the abuse they allegedly suffered. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Stand-Off Inside Roosevelt Home After Shots Fired Near SchoolPolice say a man is in custody after shots were fired outside Roosevelt Middle School on Long Island. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.

3 hours ago

No Decisions Yet For Father Whose Twins Died After Being Left In Hot CarA judge delayed taking further action on the father whose 1-year-old twins died after he left them in the back seat of his hot car. In a court appearance on Tuesday, the judge did not move to convene a grand jury on potential charges, nor did the court move to dismiss the case. CBSN New York's Alex Denis reports.

4 hours ago

N.J. Teen Gears Up For US OpenMeet Alexa Noel, a 16-year-old tennis phenom from New Jersey playing in this year's US Open.

6 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson To Pay In Opioid SuitJohnson & Johnson have been ordered to pay over $500 million in a lawsuit about opioid prescriptions.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Viola Davis To Play Michelle ObamaShowtime is planning a new series on America's first ladies, and one of the roles has apparently been cast.

8 hours ago

Gunman Opens Fire By NJ Transit Park-And-RideThe search is on for a gunman who opened fire near a New Jersey Transit park-and-ride in Old Bridge. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

8 hours ago

MTV VMAs Red Carpet LooksFrom gorgeous gowns to a superhero inspired look, CBS2's Alex Denis and Elise Finch break down some of the outfits from last night's MTV Video Music Awards in Newark.

8 hours ago

Judge Upholds Repeal Of Vaccination ExemptionsA judge has upheld a New York State law repealing religious exemptions for vaccinations.

8 hours ago

Taxi Medallion Roundtable TodayA taxi medallion roundtable will be held today to discuss prices, lending practices and financial problems some drivers are experiencing.

8 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo To Tour Second Span Of Kosciusko BridgeToday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet with reporters to take a tour of the newly completed second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge.

8 hours ago

Latest On Wall Township School TrailersThe Wall Township Board of Education will hold a meeting tonight to brief parents on the results of air testing on trailers used for classes at Central Elementary School.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Manhole Fire Knocks Out Power In SoHoCon Edison crews are working to restore power to more than 100 customers following a manhole fire overnight in SoHo.

9 hours ago

Newark Hosts MTV Video Music AwardsMusic's biggest stars and thousands of fans packed the Prudential Center on Monday night in Newark. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has all the action.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Clouds Move InCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago