At the US Open, a trailblazer in tennis received a long overdue honor. Althea Gibson broke the color barrier in tennis and achieved greatness.
US Open Unveils Statue Honoring Althea Gibson
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News At 11Categories: News, Sports, Local News, Tennis, WCBSTV, Google
Latest Videos
NYC Park Signs Getting A Laugh Out Of The PublicIt's not something you see every day in the park, but then again New York isn't like every other city. The Department of Parks and Recreation is showing it can have some fun and spread it around. CBSN New York's John Dias reports
Living Large In A Mansion In TarrytownThere is a 23-estate enclave in one Westchester County community. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge got a look inside the most expensive one in this week's Living Large.
Tip Of The Day: Red Jalapeno PeppersTony Tantillo reports.
Building Partially Collapses In The BronxPolice and FDNY workers responded to a partial building collapse on E. 208th Street in the Bronx Tuesday. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
New York Weather: 8/27 Tuesday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today as clouds continue to stream in from the west. It’s still very comfortable with low humidity and highs reaching the mid 70s.
Back-To-School: How To Help Kids Deal With First Day In ClassCBS2's Mary Calvi has some tips on how to cope with back-to-school jitters and make the adjustment a little easier.
Masked Shooter Opens Fire At NJ Transit Park-And-RideA manhunt is one for an armed suspect who fired shots at a New Jersey bus shelter park-and-ride. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
NYPD Looking For Missing Teenager From QueensPolice say 16-year-old Victoria Grabowski was last seen at her home in Flushing, Queens, on Saturday.
Eric Garner's Family & Advocates Holding Rally At City HallThe family of Eric Garner and police accountability advocates are rallying at City Hall. They are expected to blame Mayor Bill de Blasio for what they claim were cover-ups and failures in Garner's death in 2014.
More Videos
Women Accusing Jeffrey Epstein Of Sex Crimes Speak Out In CourtThe women who accused the late multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein of sexual assault showed up at federal court in Lower Manhattan, as many as 30 speaking out about the abuse they allegedly suffered. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
No Court Action Yet On Dad Whose Twins Died In Hot CarA judge delayed taking further action on the father whose 1-year-old twins died after he left them in the back seat of his hot car. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Stand-Off Inside Roosevelt Home After Shots Fired Near SchoolPolice say a man is in custody after shots were fired outside Roosevelt Middle School on Long Island. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
No Decisions Yet For Father Whose Twins Died After Being Left In Hot CarA judge delayed taking further action on the father whose 1-year-old twins died after he left them in the back seat of his hot car. In a court appearance on Tuesday, the judge did not move to convene a grand jury on potential charges, nor did the court move to dismiss the case. CBSN New York's Alex Denis reports.
N.J. Teen Gears Up For US OpenMeet Alexa Noel, a 16-year-old tennis phenom from New Jersey playing in this year's US Open.
Johnson & Johnson To Pay In Opioid SuitJohnson & Johnson have been ordered to pay over $500 million in a lawsuit about opioid prescriptions.
Star-Studded VMAs Hit NewarkMusic's biggest stars and thousands of fans packed the Prudential Center on Monday night in Newark. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has all the action.
Viola Davis To Play Michelle ObamaShowtime is planning a new series on America's first ladies, and one of the roles has apparently been cast.
Gunman Opens Fire By NJ Transit Park-And-RideThe search is on for a gunman who opened fire near a New Jersey Transit park-and-ride in Old Bridge. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
MTV VMAs Red Carpet LooksFrom gorgeous gowns to a superhero inspired look, CBS2's Alex Denis and Elise Finch break down some of the outfits from last night's MTV Video Music Awards in Newark.
Judge Upholds Repeal Of Vaccination ExemptionsA judge has upheld a New York State law repealing religious exemptions for vaccinations.
Taxi Medallion Roundtable TodayA taxi medallion roundtable will be held today to discuss prices, lending practices and financial problems some drivers are experiencing.
Gov. Cuomo To Tour Second Span Of Kosciusko BridgeToday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet with reporters to take a tour of the newly completed second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge.
Latest On Wall Township School TrailersThe Wall Township Board of Education will hold a meeting tonight to brief parents on the results of air testing on trailers used for classes at Central Elementary School.
Father Due In Court Following Hot Car DeathsA father whose 1-year-old twins died after he left them in the backseat of a hot car is due in court today.
Epstein's Accusers Set To SpeakSome of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims will get a chance to speak today at a court hearing.
Manhole Fire Knocks Out Power In SoHoCon Edison crews are working to restore power to more than 100 customers following a manhole fire overnight in SoHo.
Newark Hosts MTV Video Music AwardsMusic's biggest stars and thousands of fans packed the Prudential Center on Monday night in Newark. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has all the action.
Gunman Opens Fire Near Bus ShelterThe search is on for a gunman who opened fire near a New Jersey Transit park-and-ride in Old Bridge. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
New York Weather: Clouds Move InCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.