New York Weather: CBS2 8/27 Evening Forecast at 5 p.m.CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 27 at 5 p.m.

2 hours ago

Signs Turning Heads At Washington Heights ParkAt one New York City park, there are signs that the city may not be just all business all the time; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Says He Supports Wage Increases For PrisonersSome say prisoners who work should get a raise.

2 hours ago

Experts Pushing For More Widespread Use Of Medication To Fight Opioid CrisisThere's a medication out there that experts say is the best treatment for opioid addiction they've seen, but not a lot of people know about it; CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

2 hours ago

Frontier Airlines To Offer Flights From Newark Liberty AirportAirline passengers in the tri-state area have a new option for cheaper fares.

2 hours ago

Water Bottles Recalled Due To Potential Choking HazardContigo is recalling 5.7 million of its kids cleanable water bottles.

2 hours ago

College Admissions Scandal Prompts New Rules, Crackdown On CheatingThere are new rules for college admission to make sure every student has a fair chance at being accepted; Meg Oliver reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

15 Reputed Gang Members Charged In Drug & Gun ProbeFifteen reputed members of a Queens street gang are now facing charges in a sweeping drug and gun investigation.

2 hours ago

Father Accused In Twins' Hot Car Deaths Faces JudgeA father faced a judge Tuesday in the Bronx for what he says was a tragic mistake; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

Back To School Advice From CBS2: Dick, Alex & JohnNeed to get your kids psyched up for the new school year? Hear some tips from parents Dick Brennan, Alex Denis and John Elliott, and get more from CBSNewYork.com. Check out our Facebook page to share your suggestions...

2 hours ago

Back To School Advice From CBS2: Chris & MaryWhat's the best thing about the first day of school? Hear some tips from Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi, and watch more on CBSNewYork.com. Don't forget to check out our Facebook page to share your suggestions.

2 hours ago

Back To School: Advice For Parents On How To Manage Screen TimeAs kids head back to school, one concern for a lot of parents is screen time; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

2 hours ago

Back To School Advice From CBS2: John, Jessica & AlexDo your kids know how proud you are of them? Hear some tips from John Elliott, Jessica Layton and Alex Denis, and get more from CBSNewYork.com. Don't' forget to check out our Facebook page to share your suggestions.

2 hours ago

Back to School Advice From CBS2: Kristine, Alex & MaryIs your brain ready to deal with the new school year? Hear some tips from Kristine Johnson, Alex Denis and Mary Calvi, and get more from CBSNewYork.com. Don't' forget to check out our Facebook page to share your suggestions.

2 hours ago

Panel Announces Controversial Plan To Desegregate New York City's SchoolsA panel appointed by the mayor announced Tuesday it's recommending New York City put a hold on many gifted-and-talented programs and eliminate admissions-based testing; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

NJ Mom Calls Out New York Giants Over Child Ticket PolicyA New Jersey mother who is a big New York Giants fan is calling out the team over its child ticket policy; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Women Accusing Jeffrey Epstein Of Sexual Assault Continue To Seek JusticeMore than a dozen women who claim they were sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein shared their stories in court Tuesday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured After Bronx Building Partially CollapsesA construction accident in the Bronx left one man dead and two others seriously injured; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Search For Two Women Wanted In subway Stabbing In MidtownPolice are looking for two women accused in a stabbing attack on a subway train in Manhattan; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Argument Over Landscaping Sparks Standoff Near SchoolPolice say a standoff near a Long Island school started with an argument over landscaping; CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

3 hours ago