Hoboken Creates 'Vision Zero' CampaignHoboken officials have released their plan to reduce traffic deaths in the city.

7 hours ago

New Jersey School Buses Get InspectedNew Jersey is carrying new school bus inspections before school starts as part of new laws to ensure student safety.

7 hours ago

N.J. Lawmakers Ask President To End Portal Bridge RoadblockCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on New Jersey's efforts to convince President Trump to intervene and help get the Portal Bridge much needed repairs.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Brick Attack Victim Speaks OutCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis speaks with the victim of a vicious attack in Brooklyn as police look for the suspect accused of a hate crime.

7 hours ago

Young Boy Found Alone In The BronxPolice say a five-year-old boy was found alone on the street in the Bronx Thursday morning.

7 hours ago

NYPD Security Prepares For J'ouvertCBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest on the security measures in place for this year's J'ouvert celebration.

7 hours ago

Lord & Taylor Sold To Rental Clothing CompanyDepartment store Lord & Taylor has been sold to rental clothing company Le Tote.

7 hours ago

Actress Plays Her Own Grandmother In 'Jersey Boys'CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on actress Olivia Valli, who is now playing her own grandmother in the Broadway hit 'Jersey Boys.'

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/28 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 28 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

Is It Too Early To Get A Flu Shot?CBS2's Tara Jakeway speaks with the experts about the flu shot and finds out when you should get one.

7 hours ago

U.S. May Lose Measles Elimination StatusThe United States in in danger of losing its measles elimination status due to the largest outbreak of the illness in 25 years.

7 hours ago

Sen. Gillibrand Ends 2020 CampaignNew York's Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is ending her campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

7 hours ago

Teen Crosses Atlantic Ocean, Reaches NYCCBS' Tom Hanson has the latest on the Swedish teen trying to raise awareness about climate change by sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.

8 hours ago

5-Year-Old Found Wandering Alone In BrooklynThe NYPD is asking for help reuniting a young boy with his family in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

National Grid Faces New Charges Amid MoratoriumCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the National Grid natural gas moratorium that now has lawmakers calling for Gov. Cuomo to punish the utility.

8 hours ago

Cyber Bullying A Concern As Kids Go Back To SchoolCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on concerns over cyber bullying once the new school year begins.

8 hours ago

J'ouvert Celebration Ready For The WeekendCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the preparations for this holiday weekend's J'ouvert celebration.

8 hours ago

Former Google Employee Arrested, Accused Of Stealing SecretsA former Google engineer who went to work for Uber has been arrested for allegedly stealing company secrets.

8 hours ago

NYPD Changes Way It Tracks Sex CrimesCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the NYPD's change to the way it records and categorizes sex crimes.

8 hours ago

PBA Issues 'No Confidence' Vote On Mayor De BlasioThe NYPD's largest union has issued a vote of no confidence in Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner James O'Neill. They are calling on Gov. Cuomo to remove the mayor from office.

8 hours ago