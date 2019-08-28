The second span of the Kosciuszko Bridge will open to traffic on Thursday.
Kosciuszko Bridge Opens Thursday
New York Weather: CBS2 8/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 28 at 11 p.m.
Cars Parked In The Middle Of The Street In BrooklynCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on a traffic mess in Brooklyn after the DOT leaves a road without any new markers for bike lanes and parking.
Gillibrand Exits 2020 Race, De Blasio Fails To QualifySen. Kirsten Gillibrand has ended her 2020 presidential campaign. Only 10 candidates have met the requirements to take part in the next Democratic debate. Bill de Blasio has not.
Father Arrested After Young Boy Found AloneThe NYPD has arrested a father after his young son was found wandering the Bronx alone Wednesday.
Suspect Tries To Ram NYPD VehiclePolice in Midtown have arrested a suspect accused of refusing to hand over his licence and then ramming a patrol car with his vehicle.
Hurricane Dorian Heads For FloridaCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the path of Hurricane Dorian as it moves towards Florida.
Property Fight Between Hoboken, NY WaterwayCBSN Lisa Rozner has the latest on the fight over property the city of Hoboken intends to use eminent domain to take away from NY Waterway.
Staten Island Becoming A Travel Destination?CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on a new list naming Staten Island as a top travel destination.
Hoboken Creates 'Vision Zero' CampaignHoboken officials have released their plan to reduce traffic deaths in the city.
New Jersey School Buses Get InspectedNew Jersey is carrying new school bus inspections before school starts as part of new laws to ensure student safety.
N.J. Lawmakers Ask President To End Portal Bridge RoadblockCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on New Jersey's efforts to convince President Trump to intervene and help get the Portal Bridge much needed repairs.
Brooklyn Brick Attack Victim Speaks OutCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis speaks with the victim of a vicious attack in Brooklyn as police look for the suspect accused of a hate crime.
Young Boy Found Alone In The BronxPolice say a five-year-old boy was found alone on the street in the Bronx Thursday morning.
NYPD Security Prepares For J'ouvertCBS2's Andrea Grymes has the latest on the security measures in place for this year's J'ouvert celebration.
Lord & Taylor Sold To Rental Clothing CompanyDepartment store Lord & Taylor has been sold to rental clothing company Le Tote.
Actress Plays Her Own Grandmother In 'Jersey Boys'CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on actress Olivia Valli, who is now playing her own grandmother in the Broadway hit 'Jersey Boys.'
New York Weather: CBS2 8/28 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 28 at 5 p.m.
Is It Too Early To Get A Flu Shot?CBS2's Tara Jakeway speaks with the experts about the flu shot and finds out when you should get one.
U.S. May Lose Measles Elimination StatusThe United States in in danger of losing its measles elimination status due to the largest outbreak of the illness in 25 years.
Sen. Gillibrand Ends 2020 CampaignNew York's Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is ending her campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2020.
Teen Crosses Atlantic Ocean, Reaches NYCCBS' Tom Hanson has the latest on the Swedish teen trying to raise awareness about climate change by sailing across the Atlantic Ocean.
5-Year-Old Found Wandering Alone In BrooklynThe NYPD is asking for help reuniting a young boy with his family in Brooklyn.
National Grid Faces New Charges Amid MoratoriumCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the National Grid natural gas moratorium that now has lawmakers calling for Gov. Cuomo to punish the utility.
Cyber Bullying A Concern As Kids Go Back To SchoolCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on concerns over cyber bullying once the new school year begins.
J'ouvert Celebration Ready For The WeekendCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the preparations for this holiday weekend's J'ouvert celebration.
Former Google Employee Arrested, Accused Of Stealing SecretsA former Google engineer who went to work for Uber has been arrested for allegedly stealing company secrets.
NYPD Changes Way It Tracks Sex CrimesCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the NYPD's change to the way it records and categorizes sex crimes.
PBA Issues 'No Confidence' Vote On Mayor De BlasioThe NYPD's largest union has issued a vote of no confidence in Mayor de Blasio and Commissioner James O'Neill. They are calling on Gov. Cuomo to remove the mayor from office.