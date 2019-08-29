The Dig: Long Island Store Already Prepping For HalloweenCBSN New York's Elle McLogan introduces you to a store that's already got Halloween on their mind in the latest edition of The Dig.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/29 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 29 at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

What's Still Left On Your Summer To Do List?CBS2's Jennifer McLogan speaks with New Yorkers about what they still want to do before summer ends.

4 hours ago

Whirlpool Cooktops RecalledWhirlpool is recalling three glass cooktop models over fire hazards.

4 hours ago

Red Light Crashes Up Around U.S.A new report finds red light crashes are up around the nation, reaching a ten-year high.

4 hours ago

People Who Vape Warned About Lung DiseaseCBS2's Alex Denis has the latest on the new warnings about vaping and the possible links to lung disease.

4 hours ago

Ring Doorbell Cameras Partners With PoliceCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on a partnership between police and the doorbell camera company Ring to help track down suspects.

4 hours ago

Case Against Jeffrey Epstein DismissedThe criminal case against has been dismissed by a judge in the wake of the alleged sex trafficker's death.

4 hours ago

DOT Forced To Address Unpainted Brooklyn StreetCBS2's Dave Carlin went demanding answers from New York's Department of Transportation after a Brooklyn street is left a confusing mess with no painted markers.

4 hours ago

Preparing For Back To School Emergency DrillsCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the anxiety for children when school emergency drills start again.

4 hours ago

Irvington Police Officer Goes Home After ShootingAn Irvington, New Jersey police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot during a deadly gun battle on August 8.

4 hours ago

Woman Keeps Leaving Kittens At SupermarketCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the woman who allegedly keeps leaving kittens outside a New Jersey supermarket.

4 hours ago

Police Looking For Alleged Packages Thief's Missing ChildCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a missing child in Manhattan after police say the father was arrested for stealing local packages.

4 hours ago

New York Trying To Boost Oversight Of Private SchoolsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on New York's Department of Education attempting to increase their oversight of private and religious schools.

4 hours ago

DOJ: Comey 'Violated Policy' By Leaking MemosThe Department of Justice says former FBI director James Comey 'violated policy' by leaking memos on meeting with President Trump.

4 hours ago

Former NYPD Cops Sentenced To ProbationTwo former NYPD officers have been sentenced to probation for having sex with a suspect and taking a bribe.

4 hours ago

Group Of Teens Beats Woman With Her CaneCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on the search for a group of violent suspects who robbed a Queens woman and beat her with her own cane.

4 hours ago

Child Goes Down Garbage ChuteCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the close call after an eight-year-old tumbled down a garbage chute.

5 hours ago

Hurricane Dorian Closes In On FloridaCBS' Nicole Killion has the latest on the emergency preparations in Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

5 hours ago

Aug. 29, 2019, Court Appearance Of Nelson Cruz, Part 2A judge denied freeing a man imprisoned 21 years ago for a 1998 murder in which retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella played a role in his conviction.

7 hours ago