CBS2's Jennifer McLogan speaks with New Yorkers about what they still want to do before summer ends.
What's Still Left On Your Summer To Do List?
Teen Arrested In Queens Terror PlotAuthorities say a 19-year-old in Queens has been arrested for allegedly trying to carry out a terrorist attack in the name of ISIS.
Newark Police Help Give Back To School HaircutsCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the Newark Police Department giving out free haircuts to students heading back to school.
NJ TRANSIT Gears Up For American Dream Mall OpeningNJ TRANSIT is preparing to deal with the increased traffic around the new American Dream Mall near the Meadowlands.
N.J. Lawmaker Calls For Hot Car Death PreventionCongressman Frank Pallone is calling for new car safety mandates to prevent future hot car deaths.
Funeral For Retired 9/11 Firefighter HeldFuneral services were held for a retired 9/11 first responder in Queens.
Brooklyn Family Raising Funds For Sick SonsCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the Brooklyn family fighting for their two sons, both battling a rare genetic disease.
Gov. Cuomo Slams National Grid's ActionsGov. Cuomo is weighing in on the actions of utility National Grid, who refuses to give new gas hookups to thousands of customers.
Comedians Roast De Blasio's Sinking 2020 RunCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the mocking of Bill de Blasio by comedians at City Hall that believe his 2020 presidential dream is all but over.
NYC Residents Continue To Fear Elevators After Deadly AccidentCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the Manhattan apartment building where a 30-year-old was killed by a faulty elevator. Residents say the only working elevator left has issues too.
The Dig: Long Island Store Already Prepping For HalloweenCBSN New York's Elle McLogan introduces you to a store that's already got Halloween on their mind in the latest edition of The Dig.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/29 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 29 at 5 p.m.
Whirlpool Cooktops RecalledWhirlpool is recalling three glass cooktop models over fire hazards.
Red Light Crashes Up Around U.S.A new report finds red light crashes are up around the nation, reaching a ten-year high.
People Who Vape Warned About Lung DiseaseCBS2's Alex Denis has the latest on the new warnings about vaping and the possible links to lung disease.
Ring Doorbell Cameras Partners With PoliceCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on a partnership between police and the doorbell camera company Ring to help track down suspects.
Case Against Jeffrey Epstein DismissedThe criminal case against has been dismissed by a judge in the wake of the alleged sex trafficker's death.
DOT Forced To Address Unpainted Brooklyn StreetCBS2's Dave Carlin went demanding answers from New York's Department of Transportation after a Brooklyn street is left a confusing mess with no painted markers.
Preparing For Back To School Emergency DrillsCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the anxiety for children when school emergency drills start again.
Irvington Police Officer Goes Home After ShootingAn Irvington, New Jersey police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot during a deadly gun battle on August 8.
Woman Keeps Leaving Kittens At SupermarketCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the woman who allegedly keeps leaving kittens outside a New Jersey supermarket.
Police Looking For Alleged Packages Thief's Missing ChildCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on a missing child in Manhattan after police say the father was arrested for stealing local packages.
New York Trying To Boost Oversight Of Private SchoolsCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on New York's Department of Education attempting to increase their oversight of private and religious schools.
DOJ: Comey 'Violated Policy' By Leaking MemosThe Department of Justice says former FBI director James Comey 'violated policy' by leaking memos on meeting with President Trump.
Former NYPD Cops Sentenced To ProbationTwo former NYPD officers have been sentenced to probation for having sex with a suspect and taking a bribe.
Group Of Teens Beats Woman With Her CaneCBS2's Tara Jakeway has the latest on the search for a group of violent suspects who robbed a Queens woman and beat her with her own cane.
Child Goes Down Garbage ChuteCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on the close call after an eight-year-old tumbled down a garbage chute.
Hurricane Dorian Closes In On FloridaCBS' Nicole Killion has the latest on the emergency preparations in Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches.
Aug. 29, 2019, Court Appearance Of Nelson Cruz, Part 2A judge denied freeing a man imprisoned 21 years ago for a 1998 murder in which retired NYPD detective Louis Scarcella played a role in his conviction.