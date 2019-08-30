Labor Day Weekend means a lot of New Yorkers are moving. Curbed NY shares expert advice to make things go more smoothly.
Your Guide To Moving In NYC
Suspect Killed In Shootout With PoliceThe NYPD says officers shot and killed a suspect overnight in Queens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest from the scene in Jamaica.
Girl Killed In Fence AccidentA 5-year-old girl was killed in a tragic accident last night in Brooklyn.
Queens Teen Due In Court After Terror ArrestA Queens teenager is due in court today after being accused in an ISIS terror plot. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
Rockland GOP Video Sparks OutrageThe Rockland County GOP has taken down a controversial Facebook video that some labeled anti-Semitic.
Man Accused Of Groping 19-Year-OldPolice are searching for a man they say groped a 19-year-old woman on the Lower East Side.
Kerry Washington Gives Out Phone NumberSome celebrities will do anything to keep their phone number private, but apparently no one told "Scandal" star Kerry Washington.
MTA Conductor Punched In BrooklynPolice are searching for a man accused of attacking a female MTA train conductor earlier this month in Brooklyn.
Dining Deal: ThepA Thai restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side is a standout with some creative twists on authentic recipes. CBS2's Tony Tantillo visits Thep for thsi week's Dining Deal.
New York Weather: Beautiful Holiday Weekend On TapCBS2's Elise Finch with the latest weather forecast.
Queens Teen Arrested In Alleged ISIS Terror PlotA Queens teenager is due in court today after being accused in an ISIS terror plot. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
Shooting Suspect Shot By Police In QueensThe NYPD says officers shot and killed a suspect overnight in Queens. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest from the scene in Jamaica.
Web Extra: NYPD Update On Police-Involved ShootingThe NYPD says officers shot and killed a suspect overnight in Queens. Chief of Department Terence Monahan provides an update.
Breaking: Suspect Fatally Shot By Police In QueensNYPD officers shot and killed a man during a violent encounter overnight in Queens. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest from the scene in Jamaica.
New York Weather: CBS2 8/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 29 at 11 p.m.
Home Collapses In SuffernA home collapsed while being demolished and fell on to construction equipment in Suffern, New York.
Fatal Crash In NewarkChopper 2 was over the scene of a fatal crash in Newark on Thursday.
2-Year-Old Found Safe In YonkersA two-year-old has been found safe after her father allegedly left the child with a friend while police say he went to steal packages from homes.
Teen Arrested In Queens Terror PlotCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the arrest of a Queens teen, accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired terror attack.
Hurricane Dorian StrengtheningCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the preparations for Hurricane Dorian in Georgia and Florida.
Teen Arrested In Queens Terror PlotAuthorities say a 19-year-old in Queens has been arrested for allegedly trying to carry out a terrorist attack in the name of ISIS.
Newark Police Help Give Back To School HaircutsCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the Newark Police Department giving out free haircuts to students heading back to school.
NJ TRANSIT Gears Up For American Dream Mall OpeningNJ TRANSIT is preparing to deal with the increased traffic around the new American Dream Mall near the Meadowlands.
N.J. Lawmaker Calls For Hot Car Death PreventionCongressman Frank Pallone is calling for new car safety mandates to prevent future hot car deaths.
Funeral For Retired 9/11 Firefighter HeldFuneral services were held for a retired 9/11 first responder in Queens.
Brooklyn Family Raising Funds For Sick SonsCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest on the Brooklyn family fighting for their two sons, both battling a rare genetic disease.
Gov. Cuomo Slams National Grid's ActionsGov. Cuomo is weighing in on the actions of utility National Grid, who refuses to give new gas hookups to thousands of customers.
Comedians Roast De Blasio's Sinking 2020 RunCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the mocking of Bill de Blasio by comedians at City Hall that believe his 2020 presidential dream is all but over.
NYC Residents Continue To Fear Elevators After Deadly AccidentCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the Manhattan apartment building where a 30-year-old was killed by a faulty elevator. Residents say the only working elevator left has issues too.