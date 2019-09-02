Masked Gunman Killed In Shootout With Police In Brownsville, BrooklynThe NYPD says police shot and killed a masked gunman after he opened fire on officers overnight in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

Tri-State Area Bahamians Fearing The Worst As They Wait For Any News From Hurricane-Devastated IslandsThe local Bahamian community is rallying together to support those suffering from Hurricane Dorian. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

Rain Can’t Dampen True Meaning, Enjoyment Of Labor DayMonday's rough weather may have changed Labor Day plans for some people. The holiday's about more than barbecues and beaches anyway. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Another Possible Anti-Semitic Bias Attack Investigated In BrooklynPolice say two suspects attacked a 45-year-old Orthodox Jewish man in front of a Midwood synagogue. It's the third attack on an Orthodox man in Brooklyn in less than a week. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Authorities: West Texas Gunman Made Rambling 911 CallsInvestigators say the gunman who was fired from his job at a trucking company made "rambling" calls to 911 and the FBI just before the rampage.

3 hours ago

West Indian American Day Parade, J’Ouvert Festival Celebrate Caribbean CultureA Brooklyn neighborhood came alive today with a festive celebration of Caribbean culture. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Searchers Postpone Recovery Efforts To Find Missing SwimmerPolice were trying to find the body of 15-year-old Josiah Jeremiah Robison, who got caught in a rip current on the Jersey Shore.

3 hours ago

At Least 4 Dead, 29 Missing After Dive Boat Fire In CaliforniaAt least four people have died and 29 others are missing after a dive boat went up in flames in California. The boat was anchored off Santa Cruz island. Danya Bacchus reports.

3 hours ago

South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Canceled After Man Is Accused Of Possessing ‘Destructive Device’A South Plainfield man was arrested and charged with possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose after authorities canceled Monday’s Labor Day Parade and other related activities there. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Hurricane Dorian Pummels Bahamas, Crawls Toward U.S.Residents along the southeast coast are battening down the hatches and bracing for Hurricane Dorian, which has pummeled the Bahamas. Nikole Killian reports.

3 hours ago

'LifeTown' In Livingston, N.J. Teaches Kids And Adults With Special Needs Real World LessonsDowntown is usually where you can find it all. New Jersey's newest one is seems to be no exception - but it's strictly educational on this main street. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

7 hours ago

Another Possible Anti-Semitic Bias Attack Investigated In BrooklynThe NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating another possible bias attack in Brooklyn. Officials say a Jewish man was assaulted with a belt. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago

True Meaning Of Labor DayToday's rough weather may change Labor Day plans for many people, but it's about more than barbecues and beaches anyway. Today, the country pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: EggplantWith most vegetables, the heavier they are, the better. But that's not the case with eggplants. Fresh Grocer Tony Tantillo explains.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Rain Moves InCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Dolphins Spotted Off Coney IslandSome passengers were treated to a special show in the water off Coney Island.

8 hours ago

Latest On West Texas Mass ShootingInvestigators in Texas are trying to figure out why a man went on a deadly shooting rampage over the weekend, killing seven people and injuring 22 others. CBS News' David Begnaud has more.

8 hours ago

Search Resumes For Missing SwimmerThe Coast Guard and State Police resumed their search this morning for a 15-year-old swimmer off the Jersey Shore.

8 hours ago

Suspect Dead After Early-Morning Shootout With PolicePolice shot and killed a masked gunman after he allegedly opened fire on officers overnight in Brooklyn. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest from Brownsville.

8 hours ago

West Indian American Day Parade Steps Off In BrooklynThe West Indian American Day Parade began in Brooklyn around noon with floats, music and colorful costumes on full display. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest from Crown Heights.

9 hours ago